“Confucius” at Kennedy Center Opera House

Dance spectacle performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater

Confucius

Confucius is a new dance drama, performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater and directed and choreographed by Kong Dexin, a 77th-generational descendant Of the legendary teacher/philosopher.

Presented as part of China Performing Arts Agency’s Image China cultural exchange initiative, Confucius uses traditional Chinese music, opulent costumes, expressive choreography, and an ensemble of 50 performers to relate a quest to instill codes of ethics, honor and benevolence during a dicey but significant period in China’s history.

Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $30 to $150. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
