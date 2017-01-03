Ford’s Theatre “Christmas Carol” cast raises $88,000 for Food & Friends

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ford’s Theatre Society has announced that a donation drive during performances of this season’s “A Christmas Carol” raised $88,067 for Food & Friends. That money can go directly to Food & Friends to help provide home-delivered meals and nutrition to Washingtonians suffering from HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses.

Donations for Food & Friends were collected during curtain calls at performances from Nov. 17 to December 26. In addition, patrons were encouraged to make donations through Ford’s Theatre’s Box Office, and members of the cast and Ford’s Theatre Society staffers also contributed to the campaign.

This year’s amount brings the total amount of money raised by the cast of Ford’s “A Christmas Carol” over the past eight years for various Washington-area chairites to $639,595. Since 2009, the Christmas Carol cast and audiences have raised money for local nonprofits, including N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha’s Table, and Miriam’s Kitchen.

“The generosity of our patrons and ‘A Christmas Carol’ company serve as a powerful reminder of humanity’s collective propensity for kindness towards our fellow man,” Paul Tetreault, director of Ford’s Theatre, said in a statement. “Every single donation matters as Food & Frienda carries out their mission to provide food and nutritional counseling for individuals and families living with life-changing illness.”

Craig Shniderman, the executive director of Food & Friends, said he was thankful to Ford’s and the “Christmas Carol” cast for their generous gift.

“Seeing the talented cast raise money and share the mission of Food & Friends from the stage has been a highlight of the year,” Shniderman said.