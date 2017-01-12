Lotus comes to 9:30 Club

Long a staple at influential festivals, from Bonnaroo to Outside Lands, Lotus is a “jamtronica” band — dance/electronic jam — formed in 1999.

The five-piece’s sound often recalls the Talking Heads, Jamiroquai and LCD Soundsystem, as well as their jam band pioneers Phish and Grateful Dead, though admittedly less of the latter as the years have gone by.

And with the release of last year’s stirring, strong set Eat the Light, Lotus has moved away from its largely instrumental output to embrace the full power of a song, as well as broaden its appeal and potential audience.

Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. Doors at 8 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25, or $45 for a 2-Night Ticket. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.