Sugarloaf Crafts Festival In Chantilly, Virginia

The annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival is considered one of the top craft experiences in the country, attracting about 170,000 visitors to Maryland’s Montgomery County Fairgrounds every October.

But in the past few years the festival has grown into a touring entity and returns for a biannual event at Virginia’s Dulles Expo Center, with more than 250 artisans from around the country offering one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts in various media — including functional and decorative pottery, sculpture, glass, jewelry, fashion, leather, wood, metal, furniture, home accessories and photography.

Gourmet food samples, live music and interactive children’s entertainment will also be on tap.

Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Drive, Chantilly, Va. Admission is $8 per day online only, or $10 per day at the door. Call 800-210-9900 or visit sugarloafcrafts.com.