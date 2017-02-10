Angie Potani’s “Burlesque-a-pades: Loveland” at The Birchmere

New York’s Angie Potani, billed as the “International Queen of Burlesque,” presents the 10th anniversary of a Valentine’s Day-themed show mixing performances in the revived art of striptease with magic, music and comedy.

Magician Albert Cadabra hosts an evening featuring performances by Potani and her tap-dancing sister Helen, Baltimore performance artist Cherie Nuit, “boylesque” artist Mister Gorgeous, LGBTQ burlesque artist The Maine Attraction, Gal Friday aka “The Five Alarm Fire of Burlesque,” and as seen on America’s Got Talent, Philadelphia’s Peek-A-Boo Revue featuring Ginger Leigh, Cherry Bomb and Sophie Sucre.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $29.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.