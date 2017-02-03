Joshua Bell pays homage to JFK’s 100th birthday at the Kennedy Center

The virtuoso classical violinist Joshua Bell performs two public concerts as part of a week-long residency at the Kennedy Center. First up is an off-site performance with the National Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by food and drink courtesy of Kapnos/Graffiato chef Mike Isabella as part of the annual Gourmet Symphony program. John Devlin conducts works by Manuel Ponce, Eric Nathan, Respighi, Nigel Hess, Johannes Brahms, and Ravel.

It all takes place Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Atrium of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets are $300.

Two nights later, Bell performs a Washington Performing Arts recital with pianist Sam Haywood. The evening pays homage to John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday with actor John Lithgow reading Robert Frost’s poem Dedication — written for JFK’s inauguration — and set to Air by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Aaron Jay Kernis. The evening also includes violin classics by Beethoven, Brahms and Rachmaninoff.

Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $50 to $125.

For both events, call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.