Now at Constellation: Peter and The Starcatcher

Kathryn Chase Bryer directs a Rick Elice’s prequel to Peter Pan, complete with swordfights, shipwrecks and mermaids, but also clever wordplay, daring ensemble movement and live music.

Dallas Tolentino plays the Boy Who Never Grew Up, alongside Megan Graves as the plucky and precocious Molly and Michael John Casey as the Black Stache, determined to become the world’s most feared one-handed villain.

To March 12. Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $45. Call 202-204-7741 or visit constellationtheatre.org.