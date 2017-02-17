Point Foundation helps LGBTQ students advance to four-year degrees

The Point Foundation, a national LGBTQ scholarship fund, detailed their applications will open on March 1 that help LGBTQ students in community colleges transfer to four-year institutions for their degrees.

Around half of the nation’s college-level students are currently enrolled in community colleges and many of those will transfer to four-year institutions in order to earn their bachelor’s degree. The Community College Scholarship through the Point Foundation provides LGBTQ students hoping to make this transition with up to $3,700, networking opportunities, and the Point Foundation Community College Transfer Symposium in Los Angeles.

“Affordability is only one of the roadblocks to a college degree,” said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Point Foundation in a statement. “LGBTQ students, particularly those from low-income families, immigrants, and people of color, often feel alone as they try to navigate a path to higher education.”

The Point Foundation seeks to empower new LGBTQ leaders through gaining access to education, so they can move on to have a significant impact on society. The recipients of the 2017 Point Foundation Community College Scholarship will be announced in June, along with the Point Foundation Scholars class.

“Point’s goal is to provide LGBTQ students practical guidance and the emotional support that comes from knowing people [who] want them to succeed and are here to help.”

Make sure to apply because the application is only open from March 1 through April 30.