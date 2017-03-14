Chandini Darby and Kyoko Ruch at Dance Place

Chandini Darby’s Stances and Stanzas is a warrior’s poem honoring black poets past and present while giving a call to action for all to speak out as well as speak up for poets.

Meanwhile, Kyoko Ruch’s Girl on Girl demonstrates the unnecessary obstacles that women face from birth in our patriarchal society and how it drives women to seek their identity and claim authority by minimizing other women.

Darby and Ruch will perform the works in a joint program honoring them as the 2017 Presentation Choreographic Grant Recipients of Dance Metro DC and Dance Place, selected by an independent panel of D.C. dance professionals.

Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Dance Place, 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 202-269-1600 or visit danceplace.org.