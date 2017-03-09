Music – Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues & Jazz: Spring Arts Preview 2017

Washingtonians are definitely spoiled when it comes to live music, with major acts from almost every genre stopping in the area this season. Mary J. Blige will kick off Wolf Trap’s summer season. The Weeknd will perform twice — once indoors, then again under the stars. And Rosanne Cash visits the area three times, including a tribute concert to Pete Seeger at the Kennedy Center.

LGBTQ artists are represented as well, with at least a dozen acts confirmed for this spring, including: Rahsaan Patterson at the Birchmere, the xx at Merriweather, Magnetic Fields at the Lincoln Theatre, Priests at the Black Cat, Green Day and Against Me! at the Verizon Center, and Brandy Clark at the Hamilton. Of course, some shows are gayer than others.

Take, for instance, Alan Cumming. Nevermind that he’s at the Kennedy Center, it just doesn’t get much gayer than a cabaret starring the Tony-minted Cabaret star — a campy cabaret, mind you, that he’s doing with the Gay Men’s Chorus. Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome!

9:30 CLUB

Railroad Earth w/Cris Jacobs (3/10-11)

(3/10-11) Sunn O))) w/Bigibrave (3/12)

(3/12) Hippie Sabotage (3/15)

(3/15) Katatonia w/Caspian, Uncured (3/16)

(3/16) Galactic w/Con Brio (3/17)

(3/17) Galactic featuring Corey Glover w/The Hip Abduction (3/18)

(3/18) Tennis w/Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (3/19)

(3/19) At The Drive-In w/Le Butcherettes (3/20)

(3/20) Foxygen w/Gabriella Cohen (3/22)

(3/22) The Zombies — Odessey and Oracle 50th Anniversary (3/23)

— Odessey and Oracle 50th Anniversary (3/23) Sohn w/William Doyle, Nylo (3/24)

(3/24) Rising Appalachia (3/25)

(3/25) Twiddle w/Aqueous (3/25)

(3/25) Trentemoller (3/26)

(3/26) Allah-Las w/The Babe Rainbow (Oz) (3/27)

(3/27) JoJo w/Stanaj (3/28)

(3/28) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard w/Orb, Stonefield (3/29)

(3/29) William Singe & Alex Aiono (3/30)

(3/30) Vince Staples w/Kilo Kish — The Life Aquatic Tour (3/31)

— The Life Aquatic Tour (3/31) Portugal. The Man w/HDBeenDope (4/1-2)

(4/1-2) Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ELM – Electric Love Machine (4/7)

(4/7) The Fighter and The Kid Live (4/8)

(4/8) Mr. Carmack (4/8)

(4/8) Son Volt w/Anders Parker (4/11)

(4/11) Baroness w/Trans Am (4/12)

(4/12) The Motet w/Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven (4/14)

(4/14) Biffy Clyro w/O’Brother (4/15)

(4/15) Betty Who w/Verite — The gay-popular Aussie (4/16)

— The gay-popular Aussie (4/16) Clean Bandit w/Zara Larsson, Starley (4/19)

(4/19) Oddisee & Good Company w/Olivier St. Louis — Beneath The Surface Tour (4/20)

— Beneath The Surface Tour (4/20) Drive-By Truckers w/Hiss Golden Messenger (4/21-22)

(4/21-22) Hurray For The Riff Raff w/Ron Gallo (4/23)

(4/23) The Pretty Reckless (4/26)

(4/26) Balkan Beat Box (4/27)

(4/27) The New Pornographers w/Waxahatchee (4/28-29)

(4/28-29) The Black Angels w/A Place to Bury Strangers (4/30)

(4/30) Bonobo (5/1)

(5/1) The Maine w/The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather — Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour (5/3)

— Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour (5/3) Highly Suspect (5/4)

(5/4) Jacob Sartorius (5/5)

(5/5) Wax Tailor (5/6)

(5/6) Slowdive w/Japanese Breakfast (5/7)

(5/7) Twin Peaks w/Chrome Pony, Post Animal (5/9)

(5/9) San Fermin w/Low Roar — Chamber-rock collective from Brooklyn due for wider exposure (5/10)

— Chamber-rock collective from Brooklyn due for wider exposure (5/10) Designer (5/11)

(5/11) Los Amigos Invisibles (5/13)

(5/13) Perfume Genius w/serpentwithfeet (5/15)

(5/15) Real Estate w/Frankie Cosmos (5/16)

(5/16) Whitney w/Natalie Prass (5/20)

(5/20) Laura Marlin w/Valley Queen (5/21)

(5/21) Animal Collective w/Circuit des Yeux — Popular Baltimore-bred indie-rock ensemble offers a rare show (5/22)

— Popular Baltimore-bred indie-rock ensemble offers a rare show (5/22) Mac DeMarco w/Tonstartssbandht (5/23-24)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

Bumper Jacksons (3/10)

(3/10) Carlos Nunez — Celtic sounds from Spain (3/14)

— Celtic sounds from Spain (3/14) Patrick Garrity & Corey Marshall (3/16)

(3/16) Loston Harris — Jazz/American Songbook pianist (3/18)

— Jazz/American Songbook pianist (3/18) Shenandoah Run — 9-piece folk ensemble (3/25)

— 9-piece folk ensemble (3/25) Maya Beiser — Avant-garde cello diva (3/30)

— Avant-garde cello diva (3/30) Ocean Orchestra (3/31)

(3/31) Secret Society — Feel-good R&B (4/7)

— Feel-good R&B (4/7) The Vi-Kings — ’60s music comes alive (4/8)

— ’60s music comes alive (4/8) Tribute to Charlie Byrd (4/14)

(4/14) Owen Danoff — Hometown hero of The Voice and former Strathmore Artist-In-Residence (4/15)

— Hometown hero of The Voice and former Strathmore Artist-In-Residence (4/15) Dengue Fever — Cambodian indie-pop (4/22)

— Cambodian indie-pop (4/22) An Evening with Noah & Abby Gundersen (4/26)

(4/26) Storm Large — Pink Martini’s risqué chanteuse (5/6-7)

— Pink Martini’s risqué chanteuse (5/6-7) Garry Tallent — The Boss’ bassist (5/14)

— The Boss’ bassist (5/14) The Mersey Beatles — A tribute band to the Fab Four by four lads also from Liverpool (4/30)

— A tribute band to the Fab Four by four lads also from Liverpool (4/30) Art Sherrod, Jr. — Smooth jazz (5/19)

— Smooth jazz (5/19) Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues — 30 years of blues and strings (5/26-27)

— 30 years of blues and strings (5/26-27) Bria Skonberg Quartet — Trumpet jazz & pop (6/8)

— Trumpet jazz & pop (6/8) Women in Blues — A showcase featuring Deletta Gillespie, Sandra Dean, Angela Hill, Gayle Harrod, Hayley Fahey, Liz Springer, Mama Moon, and bandleader Daryl Davis (6/17)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dada People — French pianist Frank Woeste and American trumpeter Dave Douglas create music based on the work of Man Ray, the only American artist to play a major role in both the Dada and Surrealist movements (4/15)

— French pianist Frank Woeste and American trumpeter Dave Douglas create music based on the work of Man Ray, the only American artist to play a major role in both the Dada and Surrealist movements (4/15) Todd Marcus Quintet — Egyptian-American bandleader performs the bass clarinet as his main instrument in modern jazz (4/20)

— Egyptian-American bandleader performs the bass clarinet as his main instrument in modern jazz (4/20) Webber/Hollenbeck/Mitchell Trio — Avant-garde jazz trio (4/21)

— Avant-garde jazz trio (4/21) Ben Allison & The Easy Way — Bassist composer draws influence from rock, folk, classical and world music to create his cinematic jazz sound (4/22)

— Bassist composer draws influence from rock, folk, classical and world music to create his cinematic jazz sound (4/22) Brad Linde’s Urban Outfit— An all-star band from Brooklyn explores the ballads and torch songs from the songbooks of Walter Gross, Paul Motian, Freddie Redd and Ornette Coleman (4/23)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

Band of Roses & Madz Johnson (3/15)

(3/15) St. Patrick’s Day with O’Malley’s March (3/17)

(3/17) We Are One Tribute X-Perience Band (3/19)

(3/19) Valerie Simpson (3/22)

(3/22) Clarence Carter (3/23)

(3/23) Dream Discs: “Layla” & Other Assorted Eric Clapton — A Newmyer Flyer presentation (3/24)

— A Newmyer Flyer presentation (3/24) DC Street Corner Harmony-The Clovers, The Spaniels and The Jewels (3/26)

(3/26) Angie Stone (3/28-29)

(3/28-29) The Alvin Fisher Band (3/30)

(3/30) A Tribute To The Music of Phyllis Hyman (3/31)

(3/31) Marion Meadows Smooth Jazz Saxophonist (4/1)

(4/1) Gino Vannelli (4/6-7)

(4/6-7) Elan Trotman & Brian Simpson (4/9)

(4/9) Let It Flow Band (4/13)

(4/13) An Evening with Jesse Colin Young and Band (4/14)

(4/14) Soul Crackers (4/15)

(4/15) Oscar Peterson Tribute featuring Lenore Raphael Quartet (4/19)

(4/19) Luther Re-Lives (4/21)

(4/21) The Psalm Full Of Soul Project (4/23)

(4/23) Cyrus Chestnut (4/26)

(4/26) Conya Doss (4/30)

(4/30) Israeli Jazz Pianist Tamir Hendelman (5/10)

(5/10) After 7 — Mother’s Day show (5/14)

— Mother’s Day show (5/14) The Cookers (5/17)

(5/17) Roy Ayers (5/25-26)

(5/25-26) ConFunkShun (5/28)

(5/28) Wayna (6/9)

(6/9) Tony Craddock Jr. & Cold Front (6/14)

(6/14) Lenny Williams — Father’s Day show (6/18)

— Father’s Day show (6/18) Nick Colionne (6/25)

(6/25) Pockets (7/14)

(7/14) Eric Roberson (7/15)

(7/15) The Chi-Lites ft. Marshall Thompson (7/21)

(7/21) Reggie Payne & Tribe (8/27)

THE BIRCHMERE

Laurie Anderson — With special guest Rubin Kodheli (3/11)

— With special guest Rubin Kodheli (3/11) Colin Hay — Men Without Hats vocalist, now a solo act (3/12-13)

— Men Without Hats vocalist, now a solo act (3/12-13) Ladysmith Black Mambazo — The legendary South African musical institution (3/14)

— The legendary South African musical institution (3/14) Vanessa Carlton w/Tristen (3/16)

(3/16) Chris Knight & Will Hoge (3/17)

(3/17) Tom Rush — Accompanied by Matt Nakoa (3/18)

— Accompanied by Matt Nakoa (3/18) Marc Cohn — Twenty-five years of “Walking in Memphis” (3/19)

— Twenty-five years of “Walking in Memphis” (3/19) Chris Botti — Star jazz trumpeter (3/20-21)

— Star jazz trumpeter (3/20-21) Kasey Chambers w/Seth Walker (3/23)

(3/23) Rahsaan Patterson w/Nao Yoshioka — Gay neo-soul artist (3/24)

— Gay neo-soul artist (3/24) The Subdudes (3/25)

(3/25) The Righteous Brothers — Bill Medley & Bucky Heard haven’t lost that lovin’ feelin’ (3/26)

— Bill Medley & Bucky Heard haven’t lost that lovin’ feelin’ (3/26) James McMurtry & Tift Merritt (3/28)

(3/28) Ann Wilson of Heart — Performing songs from influences, her solo work, and the hits with her sister Nancy (3/29)

— Performing songs from influences, her solo work, and the hits with her sister Nancy (3/29) Poco (3/30)

(3/30) Larry Graham & Graham Central Station (3/31)

(3/31) Corey Smith w/Jacob Powell (4/1)

(4/1) Fourplay (4/2)

(4/2) Amy Grant (4/5)

(4/5) Marcus Miller (4/6)

(4/6) Don McLean — Bye, bye, Miss American Pie (4/7)

— Bye, bye, Miss American Pie (4/7) Keiko Matsui (4/8)

(4/8) The Stanley Clarke Band (4/10)

(4/10) Dale & Ray — Dale Watson & Ray Benson (4/11)

— Dale Watson & Ray Benson (4/11) Samantha Fish w/Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi (4/13)

(4/13) Cleve Francis (4/15)

(4/15) Average White Band (4/21-22)

(4/21-22) The Jayhawks w/Johnny Irion (4/23)

(4/23) Sarah Jarosz (4/25)

(4/25) Tower of Power (4/26)

(4/26) The Everly Brothers Experience — Featuring the Zmed Brothers (4/27)

— Featuring the Zmed Brothers (4/27) The Guilty Ones, Too Much Fun — A double-bill featuring Dave Alvin’s and Bill Kirchen’s bands (4/28)

— A double-bill featuring Dave Alvin’s and Bill Kirchen’s bands (4/28) Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives (4/29)

(4/29) John Tesh — Grand Piano Live (4/30)

— Grand Piano Live (4/30) Trace Bundy & Willy Porter (5/1)

(5/1) Melissa Etheridge — The lesbian rock goddess’s Birchmere debut is already sold out (5/3)

— The lesbian rock goddess’s Birchmere debut is already sold out (5/3) 10,000 Maniacs (5/4)

(5/4) Najee (5/6)

(5/6) Christopher Cross (5/10)

(5/10) Delbert McClinton (5/12)

(5/12) Reckless Kelly (5/13)

(5/13) Mother’s Finest — Mother’s Day concert (5/14)

— Mother’s Day concert (5/14) Gordon Lightfoot — “The Legend Lives On…” (5/15)

— “The Legend Lives On…” (5/15) Heather Nova & Mishka (5/16)

(5/16) Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy (5/17)

(5/17) Desperado’s Wax Museum Reunion 2017 — Billy Price & The Keystone Rhythm Band Reunion, Bob Margolin Band, Skip Castro Band (5/19)

— Billy Price & The Keystone Rhythm Band Reunion, Bob Margolin Band, Skip Castro Band (5/19) Walter Beasley (5/20)

(5/20) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — “50 Years of Dirt” (5/21)

— “50 Years of Dirt” (5/21) Kiefer Sutherland (5/23)

(5/23) Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (5/26)

(5/26) The Mike Seeger Commemorative Old Time Banjo Festival — Featuring Tony Trischka, Kaia Kater, Michael Miles, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer (6/10)

— Featuring Tony Trischka, Kaia Kater, Michael Miles, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer (6/10) America w/Stephanie Urbina Jones (6/18)

(6/18) Three Dog Night (6/25)

(6/25) Rosanne Cash and Band (6/26)

(6/26) Vivian Green (6/30)

(6/30) Lyfe Jennings (7/1-2)

(7/1-2) Jerry Jeff Walker (7/7-8)

(7/7-8) Jeffrey Osborne (7/21-22)

(7/21-22) Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section (7/23)

(7/23) Stephen Stills & Judy Collins (8/11-12)

BLACK CAT

Priests w/Coup Sauvage & The Snips, Atta Girl — A showcase of D.C.’s hottest new punk band and up-and-coming openers (3/11)

— A showcase of D.C.’s hottest new punk band and up-and-coming openers (3/11) Sam Patch w/Sean Croft — Solo side project from Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury (3/12)

— Solo side project from Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury (3/12) Secondhand Serenade w/Hawthorne Heights, Ronnie Winter, Kenny Holland — Tour Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later (3/15)

— Tour Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later (3/15) Foster Carrots w/Go Cozy, Keeper (3/16)

(3/16) Dance Yourself Clean — Lights & Music presents an indie-pop dance party (3/17)

— Lights & Music presents an indie-pop dance party (3/17) People’s Blues of Richmond (3/18)

(3/18) The Regrettes w/Active Bird Community (3/22)

(3/22) Boo Seeka (3/23)

(3/23) Minus The Bear w/Beach Slang, Bayonne (3/24)

(3/24) Living Body (3/26)

(3/26) Laura Stevenson w/Adult Mom, Alice Bag (3/27)

(3/27) Hippo Campus w/Magic City Hippies (3/29)

(3/29) Mac Sabbath w/Metalachi, Okilly Dokilly — Mockstrocity Tour (3/31)

— Mockstrocity Tour (3/31) Moon Bounce w/Ehiorobo, Good Intent & Yung Shonen (4/2)

(4/2) Crystal Fighters — English electronic/folk band (4/7)

— English electronic/folk band (4/7) Damaged City Fest — Dozens of D.I.Y. acts in 5th annual D.C. celebration of hardcore punk (4/6-9)

— Dozens of D.I.Y. acts in 5th annual D.C. celebration of hardcore punk (4/6-9) Emily Wells (4/10)

(4/10) Why? w/Eskimeaux (4/12)

(4/12) The 9: Songwriter Series (4/14)

(4/14) Twirly Whirly Burly-Q w/special guest Gigi Holliday (4/21)

(4/21) Bob Mould — A solo show (4/28)

— A solo show (4/28) Arto Lindsay, Beauty Pill (4/29)

(4/29) Redd Kross (5/2)

(5/2) Pond w/Kirin J Callinan (5/12)

(5/12) Make-Up (5/19)

(5/19) The Orwells w/The Walters (5/27)

(5/27) Timber Timbre (6/6)

(6/6) Charly Bliss (6/15)

(6/15) PWR BTTM (6/16)

BLUES ALLEY

Carl “C-Man” Anderson (3/13)

(3/13) Ronnette Harrison (3/14)

(3/14) Nicholas Payton (3/15)

(3/15) Peter White (3/17)

(3/17) Vinicius Cantuaria sings Jobim (3/20)

(3/20) Dayna Stephens Quintet “CD Release Party” (3/21)

(3/21) Eldar Trio (3/22)

(3/22) Kevin Eubanks Group — Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno (3/23-26)

— Jazz guitarist and former band leader from NBC’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno (3/23-26) Dave Kline Band (3/27)

(3/27) Roy Hargrove — (3/28-4/2)

— (3/28-4/2) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra: 7th Anniversary — Namesake venue may be gone, but the 17-piece big band founded by Brad Linde and Omrao Brown lives on, at least for special occasions (4/3)

— Namesake venue may be gone, but the 17-piece big band founded by Brad Linde and Omrao Brown lives on, at least for special occasions (4/3) Jeff Lorber Fusion (4/4)

(4/4) Meklit Hadero — Ethiopian soul/funk/jazz (4/5)

— Ethiopian soul/funk/jazz (4/5) Gregoire Maret (4/6)

(4/6) SFJazz Collective — “The Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions” by the eight-piece, all-star ensemble(4/7-9)

— “The Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions” by the eight-piece, all-star ensemble(4/7-9) Laura Reed (4/10)

(4/10) Keith Busey & Friends (4/11)

(4/11) Tamara Wellons (4/12)

(4/12) Cheikh Ndoye & Friends “CD Release Party” (4/13)

(4/13) Japanese Jazz Series: Tiger Okoshi Quintet (4/15-16); Mao Sone Quartet (4/17); Erena Terakubo Quartet (4/18); Ami Nakazono (4/19); and Senri Oe (4/20)

(4/15-16); (4/17); (4/18); (4/19); and (4/20) Roberta Gambarini (4/21-23)

(4/21-23) Afro Blue — Howard University a cappella ensemble reached the top four of NBC’s The Sing-Off and deserves wider notice (4/24)

— Howard University a cappella ensemble reached the top four of NBC’s The Sing-Off and deserves wider notice (4/24) SMJO Ensemble feat. Sharon Clark — “Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Celebrates Ella at 100” (4/25)

— “Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Celebrates Ella at 100” (4/25) Andrew White’s 75th Birthday Celebration (4/26)

(4/26) 4 Generations of Miles — Jimmy Cobb, Mike Stern, Sonny Fortune & Buster Williams (4/27-30)

— Jimmy Cobb, Mike Stern, Sonny Fortune & Buster Williams (4/27-30) Vivian Sessoms — Life CD Preview Concert by jazz/soul vocalist (5/1)

— Life CD Preview Concert by jazz/soul vocalist (5/1) Kevin Jackson (5/2)

(5/2) Ravi Coltrane Quartet (5/4-5)

(5/4-5) Rene Marie — New York vocalist who swings with verve and sings with the spirit of Eartha Kitt (5/6-7)

— New York vocalist who swings with verve and sings with the spirit of Eartha Kitt (5/6-7) Daniel Weatherspoon “The Langley Park Project” (5/8)

(5/8) Von Parris (5/9)

(5/9) Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton (5/11-14)

(5/11-14) Ahmad Jamal Presents SHAHIN NOVRASIL DUO (5/15)

(5/15) Rochelle Rice (5/16)

(5/16) Victor Provost Group (5/17)

(5/17) Arturo Sandoval (5/18-21)

(5/18-21) Gerald Clayton Trio “Tributary Tales” (5/22)

(5/22) Lena Seikaly (5/23)

(5/23) James “D-TRAIN” Williams (5/26)

(5/26) Sharon Clark (5/28)

(5/28) John Pizzarelli (6/1-4)

(6/1-4) Albare “Urbanity” (6/6)

(6/6) Christian Sands Trio (6/7)

(6/7) Joey DeFrancesco + The People (6/8-11)

(6/8-11) Jike Wade & BOSEDE (6/12)

(6/12) Tessa Souter (6/13)

(6/13) Stacey Kent (6/15-18)

(6/15-18) Willie Jones III Quintet (6/28)

(6/28) Azar Lawrence Quartet (7/1-2)

(7/1-2) Jean Carne (7/6-9)

(7/6-9) Marcus Johnson — A tad too funky and groovy to be simply smooth jazz (7/13-16)

— A tad too funky and groovy to be simply smooth jazz (7/13-16) Freddy Cole Quartet — Eerily similar to his late brother Nat “King” (8/3-6)

— Eerily similar to his late brother Nat “King” (8/3-6) Joyce Moreno (8/17-20)

(8/17-20) Chris Thomas King (8/31-9/3)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

theclarice.umd.edu

Spring Chamber Jazz — Swing with the UMD jazz combos (4/4-5, Gildenhorn Recital Hall)

— Swing with the UMD jazz combos (4/4-5, Gildenhorn Recital Hall) Hiromi: The Trio Project — Building on a heritage of impressive Japanese jazz pianists, the crossover virtuoso performs with Hadrien Feraud on bass guitar and Simon Phillips on drums (4/7, MilkBoy ArtHouse)

COMET PING PONG

Go Mod Go! and The Hall Monitors (3/18)

(3/18) Gauche, Bat Fangs, Faunas, and DJ Tariq (4/5)

(4/5) Permanent Waves, Escape-ism, and Aaron Leitko (4/16)

(4/16) R.Ring and Split Single (4/28)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

Regina Spektor — Quirky Russian-American chamber-pop artist, also a longtime LGBTQ ally (3/14)

— Quirky Russian-American chamber-pop artist, also a longtime LGBTQ ally (3/14) Thomas Anders & Modern Talking Band — German singer and ’80s pop group (3/23)

— German singer and ’80s pop group (3/23) Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan — Pakistani devotional singer (4/7)

DC JAZZ FESTIVAL

dcjazzfest.org

Billed as the fastest-growing jazz festival in the U.S., as well as the largest and most diverse music festival in D.C., DC Jazz Fest features over 125 events at venues all over town, including the Kennedy Center, Howard Theatre and Sixth and I, with the main stage set up outdoors at The Yards. The Phillips Collection hosts a prelude on June 3 and 4, with the festival officially kicking off on June 9. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, but the top-tier headliners include Gregory Porter, Robert Glasper Experiment, An Evening with Pat Metheny, the Kenny Garrett Quintet, Black Violin, Roy Haynes Fountain of Youth Band, Ron Carter-Russell Malone Duo, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Odean Pope Saxophone Choir, Mary Halvorson Octet, Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda Duo, Kandace Springs and Chano Dominguez (6/9-18)

DC9

Cameron Avery — Australian “melancholic machismo” crooner with a deep, husky baritone and alt-country vibe (3/12)

— Australian “melancholic machismo” crooner with a deep, husky baritone and alt-country vibe (3/12) Oathbreaker (3/16)

(3/16) Dungen (3/17)

(3/17) A People’s Choir DC — A monthly, themed bar sing-along (3/20) Aaron Lee Tasjan (3/21)

— A monthly, themed bar sing-along (3/20) (3/21) Alex Lahey (3/22)

(3/22) Cosmonauts & The Molochs (3/23)

(3/23) Inter Arma (3/24)

(3/24) Y2K (3/25)

(3/25) Calvin Love (3/26)

(3/26) NE-HI (3/27)

(3/27) Astronomy on Tap (3/28)

(3/28) Acid Dad & Honduras (3/29)

(3/29) Middle Kids (3/30)

(3/30) Six Organs of Admittance (3/31)

(3/31) Jay Som and The Courtneys (4/1)

(4/1) High Waisted (4/2)

(4/2) Half Waif (4/3)

(4/3) Kolars (4/4)

(4/4) Mo Lowda and Stop Light Observations (4/5)

(4/5) The Weeks (4/6)

(4/6) Peyote Pilgrim (4/7)

(4/7) The Octopus Project (4/10)

(4/10) Pile (4/13)

(4/13) Sallie Ford (4/14)

(4/14) The Garden w/Fat Tony (4/16)

(4/16) Lydia Ainsworth (4/19)

(4/19) Surfer Blood (4/21)

(4/21) Methyl Ethel — Ambient alt-pop project of Aussie musician Jake Webb (4/22)

— Ambient alt-pop project of Aussie musician Jake Webb (4/22) Tobin Sprout of Guided By Voices (4/25)

(4/25) Overcoats (4/26)

(4/26) Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit/ Mail The Horse (4/27)

(4/27) Sean Rowe w/Faye Webster (4/28)

(4/28) Moon Duo w/Jackie Lynn (4/29)

(4/29) Sweet Crude (4/30)

(4/30) Emel (5/3)

(5/3) Parsonsfield & Animal Years (5/10)

(5/10) Adult (5/11)

(5/11) Iron Chic (5/14)

(5/14) The Wind + The Wave — Rootsy/psychedelic rock duo from Austin (5/16)

— Rootsy/psychedelic rock duo from Austin (5/16) Whores — Atlanta noise rockers (5/17)

— Atlanta noise rockers (5/17) Nightlands w/The Building (5/19)

(5/19) Skating Polly (5/21)

(5/21) Lincoln Durham — Ruggedly handsome Texan artist with a retro vibe that he calls “an amped up Southern-Gothic Psycho-Blues Revival-Punk One-Man-Band preaching the good word of depravity” (5/23)

— Ruggedly handsome Texan artist with a retro vibe that he calls “an amped up Southern-Gothic Psycho-Blues Revival-Punk One-Man-Band preaching the good word of depravity” (5/23) Daughters (6/4)

(6/4) Happyness — British trio(6/9)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

George Mason University

Franco De Vita — Venezuelan pop star (3/24)

— Venezuelan pop star (3/24) Bastille w/Mondo Cozmo — Grammy-nominated British indie pop band (3/28)

— Grammy-nominated British indie pop band (3/28) Arijit Singh (4/21)

ECHOSTAGE

Tiesto — The pioneering superstar DJ (3/10-11)

— The pioneering superstar DJ (3/10-11) Migos (3/12)

(3/12) Borgore (3/17)

(3/17) Jeezy (3/19)

(3/19) Dash Berlin (3/24)

(3/24) Shiba San X MK (3/31)

(3/31) Anjunabeats — The label of Above and Beyond, with special guest Mat Zo, Andrew Bayer (4/1)

— The label of Above and Beyond, with special guest Mat Zo, Andrew Bayer (4/1) Bakermat (4/7)

(4/7) Knife Party (4/8)

(4/8) Flux Pavilion (4/14)

(4/14) Dada Life (4/22)

(4/22) Gucci Mane (4/27)

(4/27) Tycho — I.M.P. Presents (5/7)

— I.M.P. Presents (5/7) Empire of the Sun (5/11)

(5/11) Kaskade — Progressive house/E.D.M. glitchy-pop purveyor drops by for two nights of a Spring Fling (5/12-13)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

Robert Randolph & The Family Band — Gritty, bluesy rock’n’roll (3/12)

— Gritty, bluesy rock’n’roll (3/12) Easton Corbin (3/16)

(3/16) PnB Rock & Lightshow — Philadelphia rapper (3/17)

— Philadelphia rapper (3/17) Little Steve — Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2017 Bash (3/18)

— Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s 2017 Bash (3/18) Yacht Rock Revue — Co-presented by Live Nation & The Hamilton Live (3/23)

— Co-presented by Live Nation & The Hamilton Live (3/23) Led Zeppelin 2 — Big 100 Throwback Bash (3/24)

— Big 100 Throwback Bash (3/24) Pretenders — Chrissie Hynde is back in action (3/27)

— Chrissie Hynde is back in action (3/27) Rusted Root (3/29)

(3/29) Wyclef Jean — WPGC presents the Jamaican Fugee who’s lately been dabbling in house (3/30)

— WPGC presents the Jamaican Fugee who’s lately been dabbling in house (3/30) Thursday (3/31)

(3/31) Kehlani (4/2)

(4/2) Killswitch Engage & Anthrax — The Killthrax Tour presented by SiriusXM Liquid Metal (4/3)

— The Killthrax Tour presented by SiriusXM Liquid Metal (4/3) Zucchero — Black Cat Live Tour (4/5)

— Black Cat Live Tour (4/5) Billy Currington (4/7)

(4/7) Big Sean — I Decided Tour 2017 (4/8)

— I Decided Tour 2017 (4/8) Dan + Shay (4/13)

(4/13) Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (4/14)

(4/14) gnash — The sleepover tour (4/18)

— The sleepover tour (4/18) Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption (4/20)

(4/20) Periphery. Sonic Unrest II. (4/21)

(4/21) Melendi (4/23)

(4/23) The Revolution (4/27)

(4/27) Turnpike Troubadours (4/29)

(4/29) Mick Jenkins (4/30)

(4/30) Mastodon w/Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles (5/2)

(5/2) Pierce the Veil & Sum 41 — Loudwire presents We Will Detonate! Tour (5/3)

— Loudwire presents We Will Detonate! Tour (5/3) Badfish, A Tribute to Sublime — Herb and Legends Tour 2017 (5/5)

— Herb and Legends Tour 2017 (5/5) Coheed and Cambria (5/6)

(5/6) Korn (5/7)

(5/7) Midnight Oil — ’80s Aussie agitprop hitmakers (5/9)

— ’80s Aussie agitprop hitmakers (5/9) Mayday Parade (5/14)

(5/14) NF (5/18)

(5/18) Sabaton (5/22)

(5/22) Jurassic 5 (6/7)

(6/7) Michael Franti & Spearhead (6/25)

(6/25) Rumours – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (6/30)

(6/30) Jim Morrison Celebration – Featuring Wild Child (8/11)

FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Woodlands

Dover, Del.

855-281-4898

fireflyfestival.com

Billed as “the East Coast’s Premier Music Experience,” Delaware’s Firefly becomes more of a draw with each passing year. Spread out over a woodsy 100 acres at Dover Downs, Firefly does offer non-musical diversions, including camping spaces, hangout areas, an arcade, and a pathway with nighttime video and light displays, as well as a coffee shop, food trucks and bars, and even a pop-up local brewery. When in Delaware, drink Dogfish. The Weeknd, Muse, TwentyOnePilots and Chance The Rapper are headliners this year, along with ultimate festival legacy act Bob Dylan and His Band. There’s also a slew of ’90s-popular acts, including Weezer, Busta Rhymes, even DJ Jazzy Jeff. And Kesha and Scottish synth-rockers Franz Ferdinand from the aughts. But look under new and contemporary, and you’ll find gems such as Miike Snow and Galantis, the two barely-bubbling-under pop acts featuring Swedish producer Christian Karlsson. Also Bleachers, the other “fun” pop band from Jack Antonoff. And moody L.A. dance-pop duo Bob Moses. For a deeper dance dive, there’s a trio of cutting-edge international producers: the Gryffin, Flume and Sam Feldt — as well as house veteran Benny Benassi. Of course, pop connoisseurs and those seeking new discoveries have dozens of other as-yet-unknown Firefly acts to mine, from Sofi Tukker to Jacob Banks to Frances & The Lights. (6/15-18)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Danu — Irish ensemble performs a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (3/17, Concert Hall)

— Irish ensemble performs a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (3/17, Concert Hall) Washington Concert Society: The Beauty of the Korean Art Songs (3/19, Harris Theater)

(3/19, Harris Theater) Mason Jazz Ensemble: Big Band Showdown 2017 — Special guests are Blues Alley Youth Orchestra, National Jazz Workshop All-Stars and Westfield High School Jazz Band (4/3, Concert Hall)

— Special guests are Blues Alley Youth Orchestra, National Jazz Workshop All-Stars and Westfield High School Jazz Band (4/3, Concert Hall) Chorale Broadway Showcase (4/7-8, Harris)

(4/7-8, Harris) George Mason University Percussion Ensemble: Ragtime to Rock and Roll! (4/17, Concert Hall)

HALCYON STAGE

Cabaret: E. Faye Butler/Four Women — Helen Hayes Award-winning performing powerhouse tackles a sexy, edgy collection of songs by Etta James, Aretha Franklin and others (4/15)

— Helen Hayes Award-winning performing powerhouse tackles a sexy, edgy collection of songs by Etta James, Aretha Franklin and others (4/15) Cabaret: Ari Shapiro/Homeward — Inspired by his experiences as an international reporter and host with NPR and a singer with cocktail orchestra Pink Martini, gay Renaissance Man sings songs of upheaval, patriotism and hope (4/22)

— Inspired by his experiences as an international reporter and host with NPR and a singer with cocktail orchestra Pink Martini, gay Renaissance Man sings songs of upheaval, patriotism and hope (4/22) Cabaret: Joey Arias Channels Billie Holiday — New York performance artist displays his remarkable ability to channel the distinctive voice of the jazz legend (4/29)

— New York performance artist displays his remarkable ability to channel the distinctive voice of the jazz legend (4/29) Yoko K. & Aliens of Extraordinary Abilities — Pre-22nd Century Nostalgia Mars Pop is an immersive, interactive evening of live electronic music and video art that engages the audience to imagine what our shared future looks, sounds and feels like (6/3)

THE HAMILTON

Paul Thorn (3/10)

(3/10) Bad Influence Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/10)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/10) Howie Day (3/11)

(3/11) Lloyd Dobler Effect — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/11)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/11) Young Dubliners w/John Byrne Band (3/16)

(3/16) Justin Trawick and The Common Good — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/16)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/16) Soule Monde — Featuring Ray Paczkowski & Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band (3/17)

— Featuring Ray Paczkowski & Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band (3/17) Brent & Co — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/17)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/17) A Great Big World — “An Evening with Ian & Chad” (3/18)

— “An Evening with Ian & Chad” (3/18) Rachel Ann Morgan — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/18)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/18) Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (3/19)

(3/19) Laith Al-Saadi (3/23)

(3/23) Speakers of the House — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/23)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/23) Red Baraat w/Ganavya, Shilpa Ray — Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn(3/24-25)

— Festival of Colors party headlined by bhangra/jazz party band from Brooklyn(3/24-25) Vintage #18 — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/24)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/24) Flashback Band — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/25)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/25) Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express and the Bottle Rockets (3/28)

(3/28) Brass-A-Holics (3/30)

(3/30) Moonshine Society — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/30)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/30) Hayley Fahey — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/31)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (3/31) Rodney Crowell w/Scott Miller (4/1)

(4/1) The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy : A Bluegrass Opry (4/2)

(4/2) Eliane Elias — Sultra bossa nova (4/6)

— Sultra bossa nova (4/6) Ten Feet Tall — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/6)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/6) Mipso (4/7)

(4/7) Willie Nile w/Jamie McLean Band (4/8)

(4/8) Dirty Bourbon River Show (4/13)

(4/13) Burt The Dirt — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/13)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/13) The Weight — Featuring former members of The Band, Levon Helm Band and Rick Danko Group (4/14)

— Featuring former members of The Band, Levon Helm Band and Rick Danko Group (4/14) Magic Bus featuring Tender Polman and Brian Goddard — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/14)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/14) Chatham County Line (4/15)

(4/15) Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/15)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/15) Easter Gospel Brunch featuring Wilbur Johnson and the Gospel Persuaders (4/16)

(4/16) Kinky Friedman (4/18)

(4/18) Joe Pug (4/20)

(4/20) Kiss & Ride — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/20)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/20) Hackensaw Boys w/The Tillers (4/21)

(4/21) Julia Nixon Sings the Songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David w/the Dave Ylvisaker Dozen — A Newmyer Flyer presentation (4/22)

— A Newmyer Flyer presentation (4/22) Jonathan Sloane Trio — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/22)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (4/22) Brandy Clark — Superb modern-day lesbian country artist tours with Charlie Worsham (4/23)

— Superb modern-day lesbian country artist tours with Charlie Worsham (4/23) Ruthie Foster (4/26)

(4/26) Jon McLaughlin — “The Indiana Tour 2017” (4/29)

— “The Indiana Tour 2017” (4/29) Deb Talan — of The Weepies (5/4)

— of The Weepies (5/4) Jimmy Greene (5/5)

(5/5) Bruce In The USA (5/6)

(5/6) The Bumper Jacksons (5/12)

(5/12) Morgan James — Reckless Abandon Tour (5/18)

— Reckless Abandon Tour (5/18) The Black Lillies (5/19)

(5/19) David Bromberg Big Band (5/21)

(5/21) Ben Sidran (5/24)

(5/24) John Mayall (5/26)

(5/26) The Devon Allman Band (6/9)

(6/9) Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets (6/16)

HILL CENTER

Daniel Bachman — Six-string and lap steel guitar player performs as part of the Dounouya: Global Sounds on the Hill series (3/31)

— Six-string and lap steel guitar player performs as part of the Dounouya: Global Sounds on the Hill series (3/31) Sweet Heaven Kings — Trombone shout band from the United House of Prayer for All People in Anacostia, performing at an Emancipation Day Celebration Closing Concert (4/9, Eastern Market, 225 7th St. SE)

— Trombone shout band from the United House of Prayer for All People in Anacostia, performing at an Emancipation Day Celebration Closing Concert (4/9, Eastern Market, 225 7th St. SE) Hill Center Jazz Ensemble — Steel pannist Victor Provost leads this performance (4/20)

— Steel pannist Victor Provost leads this performance (4/20) I Draw Slow — Global folk band performs as part of the American Roots Concert Series (4/30)

— Global folk band performs as part of the American Roots Concert Series (4/30) Feifei Yang and Jiaju Shen — Erhu soloist and Pipa soloist are celebrated traditional Chinese instrumentalists forging new paths on the world music scene (5/10)

— Erhu soloist and Pipa soloist are celebrated traditional Chinese instrumentalists forging new paths on the world music scene (5/10) The Revelers — American Roots Concert (5/21)

— American Roots Concert (5/21) Oran Etkin — World music clarinetist (6/7)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

Vanessa Williams — Though better known as an actress these days, she’s still got “The Right Stuff” (3/10)

— Though better known as an actress these days, she’s still got “The Right Stuff” (3/10) Southern Soul Assembly — Featuring JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne & Marc Broussard (3/11)

— Featuring JJ Grey, Luther Dickinson, Anders Osborne & Marc Broussard (3/11) Exquisite Ghana Ball III — Live performances by African hit group RunTown (3/11)

— Live performances by African hit group RunTown (3/11) Go-Go Brunch feat. Be’la Dona (3/12)

(3/12) Mousey Thompson’s James Brown Experience (3/12)

(3/12) Rawayana w/Zakke (3/16)

(3/16) Somi (3/17)

(3/17) Harlem Gospel Choir: Sunday Gospel Brunch (3/19)

(3/19) Nouvelle Vague w/Liset Alea (3/21)

(3/21) Ella Baila Sola & Amistades Peligrosas (3/22)

(3/22) Monsieur Perine (3/23)

(3/23) Blind Boys of Alabama — Grammy-winning Gospel Music Hall of Famers (3/24)

— Grammy-winning Gospel Music Hall of Famers (3/24) The Tarantino Soundtrack – Live in Concert — Hit songs from Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown (3/25)

— Hit songs from Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown (3/25) Graeme of Thrones (3/26)

(3/26) Still Dreaming w/Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade (3/30)

(3/30) Saul Hernandez (4/1)

(4/1) Marvin Gaye Birthday Brunch feat. Marcus Johnson (4/2)

(4/2) The Blues Brothers Soundtrack — Live in Concert — All the hits from the 1980 classic (4/5)

— All the hits from the 1980 classic (4/5) Carl Thomas (4/6)

(4/6) Meli’sa Morgan (4/8)

(4/8) Devin The Dude & Backyard Band (4/8)

(4/8) Harlem Gospel Choir Easter Special Brunch (4/16)

(4/16) Lizz Wright (4/21)

(4/21) Goapele (4/22)

(4/22) Rhonda Ross (4/23)

(4/23) Draco Rosa (5/5)

(5/5) Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benet (5/6, 5/9)

(5/6, 5/9) Slick Rick & E.U. w/Sugar Bear (5/6)

(5/6) Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack – Live in Concert (5/7)

(5/7) Beanie Sigel (5/7)

(5/7) Fab 5, Lovindeer, Boris Gardiner & Gem Myers — Vintage Reggae (5/11)

— Vintage Reggae (5/11) Harlem Gospel Choir Brunch: Mother’s Day Special (5/14)

(5/14) Los Nocheros (6/8)

(6/8) Rosana (6/9)

(6/9) Big Daddy Kane (6/16)

(6/16) The Delfonics feat. William Hart — Father’s Day Weekend (6/17)

— Father’s Day Weekend (6/17) Ruben Studdard (7/7)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Richard Thompson — A solo acoustic evening with one of Rolling Stone‘s Top 20 Guitarists of All Time (4/23, Merchant Hall)

— A solo acoustic evening with one of Rolling Stone‘s Top 20 Guitarists of All Time (4/23, Merchant Hall) Mariachi Los Camperos — Grammy-winning folk ensemble performs a Cinco de Mayo celebration a day late (5/6, Merchant Hall)

IOTA CAFE

Ben Tufts and Friends: A Tribute to Motown and Stax — Night #1 features Laura Tsaggaris, Justin Jones, The NRIS, Justin Trawick and the Common Good, Eric Scot, Jacqueline Pie Francis, Crys Matthews, Pleasure Train, Jasmine Gillison, Ken Wenzel and Cross Kentucky, and Tommy Gann (3/10); #2 features Black Betty of Moonshine Society, the Perfectionists, Lonely Ocean, Heather Mae, Victoria Vox, Jason Masi, Olivia Mancini, Erik Bradford of Short Lives, Jacqueline Pie Francis, Jasmine Gillison, Rachel Anne Warren, Alphie and Clinton of Lowercase Letters, Two Ton Twig, The Temporaries (3/11)

— Night #1 features Laura Tsaggaris, Justin Jones, The NRIS, Justin Trawick and the Common Good, Eric Scot, Jacqueline Pie Francis, Crys Matthews, Pleasure Train, Jasmine Gillison, Ken Wenzel and Cross Kentucky, and Tommy Gann (3/10); #2 features Black Betty of Moonshine Society, the Perfectionists, Lonely Ocean, Heather Mae, Victoria Vox, Jason Masi, Olivia Mancini, Erik Bradford of Short Lives, Jacqueline Pie Francis, Jasmine Gillison, Rachel Anne Warren, Alphie and Clinton of Lowercase Letters, Two Ton Twig, The Temporaries (3/11) War Twins w/Hello Dharma, Herschel Hoover, Thaylobleu (3/18)

(3/18) The Red Elvises (3/19)

(3/19) The Bachelor Boys (3/20)

(3/20) Justin Trawick and the Common Good (4/7)

(4/7) Braddock Station Garrison — CD Release Show (4/8)

JAMMIN JAVA

The Kennedys (3/11)

(3/11) Jammin Java Local Scene Matinee — Birds for Eyes, Woody Woodworth & The Rebel City, Strong Water, Brett Lesher and the Lonefolk (3/13)

— Birds for Eyes, Woody Woodworth & The Rebel City, Strong Water, Brett Lesher and the Lonefolk (3/13) Antigone Rising — Girls Rising Outreach (3/14)

— Girls Rising Outreach (3/14) Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys (3/15)

(3/15) Underdog Champs — Skeletons in Daylight EP Release Show (3/16)

— Skeletons in Daylight EP Release Show (3/16) Mike Love — The Beginning of Days 2017 Tour (3/18)

— The Beginning of Days 2017 Tour (3/18) The Duke’s Men of Yale (3/19)

(3/19) Andy Suzuki & The Method (3/19)

(3/19) Jammin Java Local Scene — Brian McShea’s The Sidemen, Red Version, Ben Higginbotham Band, Dedline (3/20)

— Brian McShea’s The Sidemen, Red Version, Ben Higginbotham Band, Dedline (3/20) Anuhea (3/21)

(3/21) Kruger Brothers (3/22)

(3/22) Paper Bird w/Special Guest Angelica Garcia (3/23)

(3/23) Hayley Kiyoko — The One Bad Night Tour (3/24)

— The One Bad Night Tour (3/24) Jack Broadbent (3/25)

(3/25) Back to the ’90s — Featuring Dammit Josie (Tribute to Blink 182), Wrestle With Jimmy (Tribute to Weezer), Brain Stew (Tribute to Green Day) (3/25)

— Featuring Dammit Josie (Tribute to Blink 182), Wrestle With Jimmy (Tribute to Weezer), Brain Stew (Tribute to Green Day) (3/25) Peter Mulvey — Are You Listening? Album Release Show (3/26)

— Are You Listening? Album Release Show (3/26) Jammin Java Local Scene — The Great Heights Band, Skyward, Elizabeth II, Traffic Jam (3/27)

— The Great Heights Band, Skyward, Elizabeth II, Traffic Jam (3/27) Antje Duvekot (3/28)

(3/28) David Lindley (3/29)

(3/29) The Choir (3/30)

(3/30) Sunny Ledfurd (3/31)

(3/31) Luke Brindley & David Mansfield Duo — A Live Recording! (4/1)

— A Live Recording! (4/1) Bluehouse Project (4/2)

(4/2) Midnight North feat. Grahame Lesh (4/2)

(4/2) 77s (4/3)

(4/3) Never Shout Never (4/4)

(4/4) Peter Bradley Adams (4/5)

(4/5) Butler, Fight the Giant (ex-Cobbler), Daniel Heffington, Andrew Sales (4/7)

(4/7) Paul Pfau, Hey Monea (4/8)

(4/8) The Duskwhales, Milo in the Doldrums — “Dual CD Release Show!” (4/8)

— “Dual CD Release Show!” (4/8) The Stewart Sisters — CD Release Party (4/9)

— CD Release Party (4/9) TFDI Tour feat. Tony Lucca, Jay Nash & Matt Duke (4/9)

(4/9) Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) — Won’t Let You Down Record Release Show (4/12)

— Won’t Let You Down Record Release Show (4/12) Cory Branan (4/13)

(4/13) Leigh Nash — of Sixpence None The Richer (4/14)

— of Sixpence None The Richer (4/14) Moogatu w/The Last Rewind (DC’s Phish Tribute Act) (4/14)

(4/14) Joshua James (full band!) — Record Release Tour (4/15)

— Record Release Tour (4/15) Theo Katzman (4/15)

(4/15) Rozes (4/18)

(4/18) O-Town (4/19)

(4/19) Hot 8 Brass Band (4/20)

(4/20) The Linemen, The Grandsons (4/21)

(4/21) The Nields (4/22)

(4/22) Quinn Sullivan — Midnight Highway Album Release Tour (4/22)

— Midnight Highway Album Release Tour (4/22) Charlotte Martin (4/23)

(4/23) Local H (4/24)

(4/24) Juliana Hatfield (4/25)

(4/25) Marie Miller (4/27)

(4/27) Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — Front Porch Sessions (4/28)

— Front Porch Sessions (4/28) Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly), Jesse Terry (4/30)

(4/30) The Stray Birds (5/2)

(5/2) Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep — Sirens of Spring Tour (5/3)

— Sirens of Spring Tour (5/3) Kim Richey (5/6)

(5/6) Welshly Arms (5/6)

(5/6) Robyn Hitchcock — Record Release Tour (5/10-11)

— Record Release Tour (5/10-11) Eric Brace, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz Trio (5/12)

(5/12) Paul Kelly & Charlie Owen (5/13)

(5/13) XEB — Original members of Third Eye Blind perform entire debut album (5/16)

— Original members of Third Eye Blind perform entire debut album (5/16) Charlie Mars — Beach Town Album Release Show (5/18)

— Beach Town Album Release Show (5/18) David Wilcox (5/19)

(5/19) Cargo & The Heavy Lifters — “Live Recording Event” (5/20)

— “Live Recording Event” (5/20) Haas Kowert Tice (5/21)

(5/21) Laurence Juber (6/7)

(6/7) Griffin House (6/8)

(6/8) Joan Shelley + Jake Xerxes Fussell (6/15)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

Future w/ Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black (5/11)

(5/11) Luke Bryan w/Brett Eldredge (5/12)

(5/12) Jimmy Buffett (5/20)

(5/20) Iron Maiden (6/3)

(6/3) Chance The Rapper (6/4)

(6/4) Dierks Bentley w/ Cole Swindell (6/9)

(6/9) Train w/OAR & Natasha Bedingfield (6/10)

(6/10) Dead and Company (6/22)

(6/22) Lady Antebellum w/ Kelsea Ballerini (6/24)

(6/24) Incubus w/ Jimmy Eat World (7/12) Zac Brown Band (7/16)

(7/12) (7/16) Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper (7/19)

(7/19) Onerepublic w/Fitz and The Tantrums (7/21)

(7/21) Chris Stapleton (7/22)

(7/22) Foreigner w/Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience (7/25)

(7/25) Chicago and The Doobie Brothers (7/29)

(7/29) Florida Georgia Line w/Nelly (8/5)

(8/5) Styx w/Reo Speedwagon (8/13)

(8/13) Deep Purple and Alice Cooper (8/23)

KENNEDY CENTER

DC-Capital Stars — The Top 10 finalists from the 2017 DC-Capital Stars competition, presented by DC College Access Program, held among DC public and public charter high school students, with winners to be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and the audience (3/29, Eisenhower Theater)

— The Top 10 finalists from the 2017 DC-Capital Stars competition, presented by DC College Access Program, held among DC public and public charter high school students, with winners to be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and the audience (3/29, Eisenhower Theater) Renee Fleming Voices: Billy Childs — Composer and pianist performs Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro (3/31, Eisenhower)

— Composer and pianist performs Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro (3/31, Eisenhower) Pete Seeger and the Power of Song: Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins — In collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum, the Kennedy Center pays tribute to the late iconic American folk singer-songwriter with a special performance also featuring Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul & Mary, Tony Trischka and Josh White Jr. (4/15, Concert Hall)

— In collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum, the Kennedy Center pays tribute to the late iconic American folk singer-songwriter with a special performance also featuring Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul & Mary, Tony Trischka and Josh White Jr. (4/15, Concert Hall) Renee Fleming Voices: Alan Cumming with the Gay Men’s Chorus — The gay Scot, “a formidable all-around entertainer” per the New York Times, makes his Kennedy Center debut with his Sappy Songs cabaret (4/29, Concert Hall)

— The gay Scot, “a formidable all-around entertainer” per the New York Times, makes his Kennedy Center debut with his Sappy Songs cabaret (4/29, Concert Hall) Mason Bates’s KC Jukebox: Chanticleer — Hailed by the New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus,” the Grammy-winning a cappella ensemble performs a world premiere of a Kennedy Center co-commission from Bates (5/2, Eisenhower)

— Hailed by the New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus,” the Grammy-winning a cappella ensemble performs a world premiere of a Kennedy Center co-commission from Bates (5/2, Eisenhower) Renee Fleming Voices: Jane Monheit Sings Ella Fitzgerald — Modern jazz vocalist performs with special guest trumpeter Nicholas Payton (5/5, Family Theater)

— Modern jazz vocalist performs with special guest trumpeter Nicholas Payton (5/5, Family Theater) Kennedy Center Spring Gala: Come Together: A Celebration of John Lennon — T Bone Burnett leads a musical tribute to the late, great Beatle and peace pop pioneer (5/8, Concert Hall)

— T Bone Burnett leads a musical tribute to the late, great Beatle and peace pop pioneer (5/8, Concert Hall) Mason Bates’s KC Jukebox: Thievery Corporation — Globally inspired, world-popular D.C.-based collective performs its own music plus new arrangements from today’s leading young composers, while Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Bates kicks off the evening (5/15, Concert Hall)

LEVINE SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Jazz Jam — An opportunity for musicians of any age and proficiency to experience an improvised jazz jam, facilitated by Levine jazz faculty members (3/18, Virginia Campus, 1125 N. Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington)

— An opportunity for musicians of any age and proficiency to experience an improvised jazz jam, facilitated by Levine jazz faculty members (3/18, Virginia Campus, 1125 N. Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington) JazzFest 2017 — This year’s festival includes: Opening Night Jam Session featuring Levine Jazz Program Chair Gary Prince performing on guitar with faculty members Bob Sykes on piano, Andrew Hare on drums and Eric Harper on bass (4/28, Strathmore); Master Class with Brazilian Drummer Duduka da Fonseca (4/29); Samba: Joy and Saudade , a performance of Brazilian folk music with vocalist Lena Seikaly, guitarist Josh Walker, bassist Eric Harper, vibraphone player Chuck Redd, and percussionists Manny Arciniega, Andrew Hare and Da Fonseca (4/29, Silver Spring); Master Class with Jazz Vibraphonist Stefon Harris (4/30, Silver Spring)

— This year’s festival includes: featuring Levine Jazz Program Chair Gary Prince performing on guitar with faculty members Bob Sykes on piano, Andrew Hare on drums and Eric Harper on bass (4/28, Strathmore); (4/29); , a performance of Brazilian folk music with vocalist Lena Seikaly, guitarist Josh Walker, bassist Eric Harper, vibraphone player Chuck Redd, and percussionists Manny Arciniega, Andrew Hare and Da Fonseca (4/29, Silver Spring); (4/30, Silver Spring) Loeffler Family Alumni Series: Alex Brown — Levine alumna and jazz pianist performs with steel pianist Victor Provost (5/16)

— Levine alumna and jazz pianist performs with steel pianist Victor Provost (5/16) Spring String Fling! — Levine’s annual strings day festival with open-to-all group concert (6/11)

LINCOLN THEATRE

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington — How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (3/10-12)

— How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (3/10-12) The Magnetic Fields — “50 Song Memoir” spanning two nights, with Songs 1-25 first night, Songs 26-50 the next (3/18-19)

— “50 Song Memoir” spanning two nights, with Songs 1-25 first night, Songs 26-50 the next (3/18-19) The Aca-Challenge — The Alexandria Harmonizers present annual a cappella competition featuring Backtrack (Vocals), Blackout NYC, Faux Paz, Polaeris, the BluesTones, the Originals, and 2016 Aca-Challenge Winner All Natural (3/25)

— The Alexandria Harmonizers present annual a cappella competition featuring Backtrack (Vocals), Blackout NYC, Faux Paz, Polaeris, the BluesTones, the Originals, and 2016 Aca-Challenge Winner All Natural (3/25) Aimee Mann w/Jonathan Coulton (4/20)

(4/20) Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds — Final performances of classic album with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin (5/3-4)

— Final performances of classic album with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin (5/3-4) Rhiannon Giddens w/Amythyst Kiah — Former lead singer of black bluegrass band Carolina Chocolate Drops and current recurring guest star on Nashville (5/9)

— Former lead singer of black bluegrass band Carolina Chocolate Drops and current recurring guest star on Nashville (5/9) Dwight Yoakam (5/11)

(5/11) Pixies w/Cymbals Eat Guitars (5/16-17)

(5/16-17) Old Crow Medicine Show — Performing Blonde on Blonde (5/22)

— Performing Blonde on Blonde (5/22) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington — And The Tony Goes To… is a revue steeped in gay Broadway (6/3-4)

— And The Tony Goes To… is a revue steeped in gay Broadway (6/3-4) John McLaughlin/Jimmy Herring w/Meeting of the Spirits (11/11)

(11/11) Yann Tiersen (12/5)

LIVE! AT 10TH AND G

American Pops Orchestra Mid-Day Concert (3/16)

(3/16) Hamiltunes DC: Damn Fool’s Day — Join a “raucous band of revolutionary manumission abolitionists” on April Fool’s Day for a #HamiltunesDC sing-along (4/1)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

deadmau5 — Dubstep isn’t dead, and the house mouse is still scurrying (4/8)

— Dubstep isn’t dead, and the house mouse is still scurrying (4/8) M3 Rock Festival w/Ratt and Kix — Two-day event also features Dokken, Tom Keifer, Loverboy, Warrant, Winger, Vixen, Jack Russell’s Great White, Faster Pussycat, Danger Danger, Dangerous Toys, Loudness, Bang Tango, Baton Rouge, Autograph, Station, Vain and Mitch Malloy — plus Lita Ford, for a Special VIP-only set (4/28-29)

— Two-day event also features Dokken, Tom Keifer, Loverboy, Warrant, Winger, Vixen, Jack Russell’s Great White, Faster Pussycat, Danger Danger, Dangerous Toys, Loudness, Bang Tango, Baton Rouge, Autograph, Station, Vain and Mitch Malloy — plus Lita Ford, for a Special VIP-only set (4/28-29) M3 Southern Rock Classic w/Lynyrd Skynyrd — Charlie Daniels Band, Outlaws, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot, Great Train Robbery, One Nite Stand (4/30)

— Charlie Daniels Band, Outlaws, Black Stone Cherry, Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot, Great Train Robbery, One Nite Stand (4/30) The xx w/Sampha — Incredibly popular moody electro-rock trio from the U.K. that’s two-thirds gay and as great as ever on new album I See You (5/6)

— Incredibly popular moody electro-rock trio from the U.K. that’s two-thirds gay and as great as ever on new album I See You (5/6) Ryan Adams & Band w/Jenny Lewis (5/12)

(5/12) DC101 Kerfuffle — Kings of Leon, Weezer, Jimmy Eat World, Fitz and the Tantrums, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Missio (5/14)

— Kings of Leon, Weezer, Jimmy Eat World, Fitz and the Tantrums, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Missio (5/14) Bon Iver — Justin Vernon and company, a falsetto-rich, moody tastemaker-favorite (5/24)

— Justin Vernon and company, a falsetto-rich, moody tastemaker-favorite (5/24) Sigur Ros — Yet another popular falsetto-rich moody electronic-tipped act, the Icelandic group led by the gay, great Jonsi (5/25)

— Yet another popular falsetto-rich moody electronic-tipped act, the Icelandic group led by the gay, great Jonsi (5/25) The Chainsmokers w/Kiiara, Lost Frequencies featuring Emily Warren (5/26)

(5/26) Jack Johnson w/Lake Street Dive (6/11)

(6/11) Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds (6/18)

(6/18) John Legend w/Gallant (6/20)

(6/20) Steve Miller Band w/special guest Peter Frampton (6/23)

(6/23) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/The Mountain Goats (6/30)

(6/30) Dispatch: America, Location 12 Tour w/Guster (7/7)

(7/7) Belle & Sebastian, Spoon, Andrew Bird — A triple-bill custommade for indie-pop fans (7/30)

— A triple-bill custommade for indie-pop fans (7/30) Sturgill Simpson — Country music’s newest Grammy-minted star (9/15)

— Country music’s newest Grammy-minted star (9/15) Young The Giant w/Cold War Kids, Joywave — Home of the Strange Tour (9/16)

ROCK AND ROLL HOTEL

Two Dragons and A Cheetah (3/18)

(3/18) Nails (3/19)

(3/19) Downtown Boys (3/22)

(3/22) The Japanese House (3/24)

(3/24) Chicano Batman (3/25)

(3/25) The Menzingers (3/29)

(3/29) Skinny Lister (3/30)

(3/30) Four Year Strong (3/31)

(3/31) The Slackers (4/1)

(4/1) Thao (4/2)

(4/2) H2O (4/3)

(4/3) Boss Hog (4/7)

(4/7) Justin Jones (4/8)

(4/8) Jain w/Two Feet (4/9)

(4/9) Modern English (4/13)

(4/13) The Wedding Present (4/14)

(4/14) White Ford Bronco (4/15)

(4/15) Pigeons & Planes Presents No Ceilings Featuring Boogie, Kaiydo, Kemba, and Michael Christmas (4/18)

(4/18) Parachute (4/21)

(4/21) Soohan (4/22)

(4/22) The Wild Reeds (4/28)

(4/28) Pinegrove (4/29)

(4/29) Andy Shauf (5/2)

(5/2) Mono (5/3)

(5/3) Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (5/6)

(5/6) Face to Face (5/14)

(5/14) Pup (5/17)

(5/17) John Moreland (6/4)

(6/4) Dry Wave (6/17)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

Devendra Banhart and The Grogs — Touring in support of ninth release, Ape in Pink Marble (3/15)

— Touring in support of ninth release, Ape in Pink Marble (3/15) Brad Mehldau (3/16)

(3/16) Avital Meets Avital: Avi & Omer (3/25)

(3/25) Anoushka Shankar — Returning to both her cultural and familial roots, leading a virtuoso septet in a program devoted to North Indian classical music (4/8)

— Returning to both her cultural and familial roots, leading a virtuoso septet in a program devoted to North Indian classical music (4/8) Broadway Sings (4/15)

(4/15) RY X — L.A.-based enigmatic Aussie artist and producer (5/18)

— L.A.-based enigmatic Aussie artist and producer (5/18) Jane Bunnett and Maqueque — Grammy-nominated pianist and saxophone player’s sound encapsulates Afro-Cuban melodies and showcases the rhythms of Cuba (6/10)

— Grammy-nominated pianist and saxophone player’s sound encapsulates Afro-Cuban melodies and showcases the rhythms of Cuba (6/10) Ride — Recently reunited after becoming known in the early ’90s shoegazing scene in England (7/23)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

Jacuzzi Boys (3/13)

(3/13) Hey Violet w/Jessarae (3/17)

(3/17) Classic Album Sundays: The Velvet Underground & Nico — Audiophile Listening Party with Audioism (3/19)

— Audiophile Listening Party with Audioism (3/19) Moullinex w/Da Chick (3/20)

(3/20) They. — The Nu Religion Tour (3/21)

— The Nu Religion Tour (3/21) Dude York, Paws (3/23)

(3/23) Saba w/Sylvan LaCue & Caleborate (3/24)

(3/24) Big Thief w/Palehound, Snail Mail (3/25)

(3/25) KR (3/26)

(3/26) Princess Nokia w/Ayes Cold (3/31)

(3/31) Bombadil (4/1)

(4/1) John K. Samson & The Winter Wheat w/Worriers (4/3)

(4/3) KeithCharles SpaceBar — I Need Space Tour (4/5)

— I Need Space Tour (4/5) Alex Wiley w/special guest Kembe X — Stoner Symphony Tour (4/6)

— Stoner Symphony Tour (4/6) Taylor Bennett (4/7)

(4/7) The Temperance Movement w/Cobi (4/9)

(4/9) Xiu Xiu w/Br’er (4/10)

(4/10) Little Hurricane (4/12)

(4/12) Kawehi — I Am Eve Tour (4/13)

— I Am Eve Tour (4/13) Coast Modern, 888, Sundara Karma — Alt Nation’s Advancement Placement Tour (4/14)

— Alt Nation’s Advancement Placement Tour (4/14) Matt Pryor, Dan Andriano w/Foster Carrots — Pryor of the Get Up Kids and Andriano of Alkaline Trio (4/15)

— Pryor of the Get Up Kids and Andriano of Alkaline Trio (4/15) City of the Sun (4/16)

(4/16) Sam OutLaw w/Dori Freeman (4/17)

(4/17) Calm & Crisis w/Black Dog Prowl, StockSmile (4/21)

(4/21) Handsome Hound w/Odell Fox (4/22)

(4/22) Froth (4/26)

(4/26) Haux (4/29)

(4/29) Breakin’ Even Fest 2 — A showcase of local scrappy punk-oriented bands including the Sidekicks, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Dot Dash, Dead End Lane and Flowerbomb performing on Day 1, and Restorations, Worriers, Honah Lee, Boardroom Heroes, Aspiga, American Television, Teen Death and More AM Than FM performing on Day 2 (5/5-6)

— A showcase of local scrappy punk-oriented bands including the Sidekicks, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Dot Dash, Dead End Lane and Flowerbomb performing on Day 1, and Restorations, Worriers, Honah Lee, Boardroom Heroes, Aspiga, American Television, Teen Death and More AM Than FM performing on Day 2 (5/5-6) Samantha Crain w/Jarrod Dickenson (5/18)

(5/18) Miles Mosley + The West Coast Get Down (5/27)

THE STATE THEATRE

Slippery When Wet — The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute (3/10)

— The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute (3/10) ZoSo The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (3/31)

(3/31) DigiTour (4/1)

(4/1) John 5 & The Creatures (4/9)

(4/9) The Machine Performs Pink Floyd (4/14)

(4/14) Squirrel Nut Zippers, Ozomatli (4/22)

(4/22) Jimmy Thackery and Coco Montoya (4/27)

(4/27) Saved by the 90’s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers (4/29)

(4/29) Lotus Land — The American Rush Tribute Band (5/5)

— The American Rush Tribute Band (5/5) Buddy Guy w/Quinn Sullivan (5/16)

(5/16) Pandora’s Box — The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute (6/9)

— The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute (6/9) Girlfriend In A Coma — Tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths (8/5)

STRATHMORE

Young Artists of America: The Circle of Life w/Special Guest Adam Pascal — “The Songs of Tim Rice in Concert” is a world-premiere symphonic theatrical production featuring songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Aida, Chess, Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King (3/12, Music Center)

— “The Songs of Tim Rice in Concert” is a world-premiere symphonic theatrical production featuring songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Aida, Chess, Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King (3/12, Music Center) AIR: Ethan Foote — Artist-in-Residence program (3/15, 3/22, The Mansion)

— Artist-in-Residence program (3/15, 3/22, The Mansion) Kodo — Tamasaburo Bando, one of the world’s leading Kabuki master, leads an ensemble exploring the limitless possibilities of the taiko, a traditional Japanese drum (3/15, Music Center)

— Tamasaburo Bando, one of the world’s leading Kabuki master, leads an ensemble exploring the limitless possibilities of the taiko, a traditional Japanese drum (3/15, Music Center) Eviyan — World music trio featuring vocalist/violinist Iva Bittova, guitarist Gyan Riley and clarinetist Evan Ziporyn (3/16, the Mansion) Saturday Family Jazz Sessions (3/18, 4/1, 4/22, Mansion)

— World music trio featuring vocalist/violinist Iva Bittova, guitarist Gyan Riley and clarinetist Evan Ziporyn (3/16, the Mansion) (3/18, 4/1, 4/22, Mansion) Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers — Boston-based funky roots-rock ensemble, billed as the next generation of blues-keepers (3/31, Mansion)

— Boston-based funky roots-rock ensemble, billed as the next generation of blues-keepers (3/31, Mansion) Home Free — The 2013 winner of NBC’s The Sing-Off, a five-man all-vocal country-pop band from Nashville (4/7, Music Center)

— The 2013 winner of NBC’s The Sing-Off, a five-man all-vocal country-pop band from Nashville (4/7, Music Center) Brianna Thomas — Blues Singing Workshop (4/8, Music Center)

— Blues Singing Workshop (4/8, Music Center) Ladies Sing The Blues (4/8, Music Center)

(4/8, Music Center) AIR: Patrick McAvinue (4/12, 4/19, 4/26, Mansion)

(4/12, 4/19, 4/26, Mansion) Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp — A Rent-centric concert featuring two of the Broadway musical’s original cast members (4/28, Music Center)

— A Rent-centric concert featuring two of the Broadway musical’s original cast members (4/28, Music Center) Tony Bennett — The 90-year-old crooner performs as part of the 2017 Spring Gala (5/6, Music Center)

— The 90-year-old crooner performs as part of the 2017 Spring Gala (5/6, Music Center) AIR: Simone Baron (5/10, 5/17, Mansion)

(5/10, 5/17, Mansion) Audra McDonald — The most decorated performer in Tony Awards history, the incredibly, impeccably talented McDonald also deserves all the applause for being an early and steadfast marriage equality supporter (5/26, Music Center)

— The most decorated performer in Tony Awards history, the incredibly, impeccably talented McDonald also deserves all the applause for being an early and steadfast marriage equality supporter (5/26, Music Center) WPA: Men, Women & Children of the Gospel Choirs (6/2, Music Center)

(6/2, Music Center) Gladys Knight (6/9, Music Center)

(6/9, Music Center) Strathmore Children’s Chorus: Celtic Sounds — The 5th anniversary spring concert celebrating all things Celtic (6/11, Music Center)

— The 5th anniversary spring concert celebrating all things Celtic (6/11, Music Center) AIR: Ines Nassara (6/14, 6/21, 6/28, Mansion)

(6/14, 6/21, 6/28, Mansion) Uke & Guitar Summit (8/19, Mansion)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

Jose James — 9:30 Club presents the Love in a Time of Madness Tour (3/18)

— 9:30 Club presents the Love in a Time of Madness Tour (3/18) Sofi Tukker — 9:30 Club presents up-and-coming LGBT-supportive New York co-ed electro-pop duo (3/24)

— 9:30 Club presents up-and-coming LGBT-supportive New York co-ed electro-pop duo (3/24) Powers & Bridgit Mendler w/Nick Leng (3/25)

(3/25) Patrick Watson w/Trevor Sensor — Captivating orchestral-rock from Montreal (3/27)

— Captivating orchestral-rock from Montreal (3/27) Bebe Rexha w/Daniel Skye, Spencer Ludgwig (3/30)

(3/30) Lambchop w/Sloppy Heads (4/1)

(4/1) Kyle w/Cousin Stizz (4/4)

(4/4) Homeboy Sandman (4/6)

(4/6) Crystal Garden — Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band (4/7)

— Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band (4/7) Maggie Rogers (4/8)

(4/8) Kate Tempest (4/12)

(4/12) 070 Shake (4/13)

(4/13) Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 w/Madeline Kenney (4/14)

(4/14) Sondre Lerche — Sharp Norwegian indie-folk/pop (4/17)

— Sharp Norwegian indie-folk/pop (4/17) Lewis Del Mar (4/28)

(4/28) Coin w/Arizona (5/1)

(5/1) Nancy & Beth — Featuring Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation) and Stephanie Hunt (5/8)

— Featuring Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation) and Stephanie Hunt (5/8) Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + The Jom & Terry Show (5/14)

(5/14) Com Truise & Clark w/Roland Tings (5/19)

VERIZON CENTER

Bastille — Wild Wild World Tour (3/28)

— Wild Wild World Tour (3/28) John Mayer — The Search for Everything World Tour (4/6)

— The Search for Everything World Tour (4/6) Red Hot Chili Peppers w/Babymetal, Jack Irons (4/12)

(4/12) Chris Brown w/50 Cent, Fabolous (4/21)

(4/21) The Weeknd — Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 (5/18)

— Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 (5/18) Eric Church — Holdin’ My Own Tour (5/19)

— Holdin’ My Own Tour (5/19) American Young Voices (6/2)

(6/2) New Kids on the Block w/Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men (6/25)

(6/25) Daryl Hall & John Oates, Tears for Fears (6/26)

(6/26) Queen + Adam Lambert (7/31)

(7/31) Roger Waters — US+Them North American 2017 Tour (8/4)

— US+Them North American 2017 Tour (8/4) J. Cole — 4 Your Eyez Tour (8/8)

— 4 Your Eyez Tour (8/8) Shawn Mendes — Illuminate Arena World Tour (8/19)

— Illuminate Arena World Tour (8/19) Depeche Mode — Global Spirit Tour (9/7)

— Global Spirit Tour (9/7) Bruno Mars — 24K Magic World Tour (9/29-30)

WARNER THEATRE

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons — The original Jersey Boys co-presented by the Birchmere (4/7-8)

— The original Jersey Boys co-presented by the Birchmere (4/7-8) Kris Kristofferson — Another Birchmere presentation (5/11)

— Another Birchmere presentation (5/11) l Ludovico Einaudi — “Essential Einaudi” (10/29)

— “Essential Einaudi” (10/29) Bruce Cockburn (Band) — Bone on Bone (11/14)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Scythian — Four classically trained performers seamlessly blend kicked-up Celtic, folk and old-time music (3/10)

— Four classically trained performers seamlessly blend kicked-up Celtic, folk and old-time music (3/10) Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Larry Gatlin (3/19)

(3/19) Mandolin Orange — Americana duo gaining acclaim nationwide (3/24)

— Americana duo gaining acclaim nationwide (3/24) The Quebe Sisters — Triple-threat fiddle champions storm the stage in sweet harmony (4/6)

WOLF TRAP

