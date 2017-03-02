Out On the Town: March 2 to 9, 2017

FILM

EXTREMIS

A 24-minute documentary by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Dan Krauss (The Kill Team), screened as part of the What’s Up? Docs! series from the Documentary Center at George Washington University. Released in 2016, Extremis explores the harrowing decisions families must make in end-of-life cases relying on machine-based life support. Marion Danis, NIH’s Division Chief on Ethics, and philosopher and bioethicist David DeGrazia are special guests during a post-screening discussion. Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Amphitheater at Cloyd Heck Marvin Center, 800 21st NW. Free. Call 202-994-6787 or visit documentarycenter.gwu.edu. FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH

Amy Heckerling’s iconic 1982 teen drama is part of a Library of Congress series of 15 films celebrating, however indirectly, Women’s History Month. Based on a script by Cameron Crowe and his findings spending nine months undercover as a high school student for Rolling Stone, the film stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, and Sean Penn and was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2005. Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Culpeper, Va. Free. Call 202-707-9994 or visit loc.gov/avconservation. FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Comedy writers Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include Late Show with David Letterman, The Colbert Report and The Onion, return for another round of a festival that features found videos and live comedy drawn from garage sales, thrift stores, warehouses, and dumpsters around the country — including curiously produced industrial training videos and cheesy exercise tapes. Among the finds in the first new show since 2014 are clips from David Letterman’s VHS Collection, a montage of satanic panic videos from the ’80s, and 10 years of bloopers culled from one hapless North Dakota news team. Pickett and Prueher also show some of the pranks they’ve been hired to play on several local morning news shows this year. Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. Tickets are $15. Call 703-486-2345 or visit arlingtondrafthouse.com. MATT SHEPARD IS A FRIEND OF MINE

Unity of Fairfax hosts an interfaith event with a screening of Michael Josue’s award-winning documentary, exploring the life and tragic death of Matthew Shepard in 1998 in Laramie, Wyoming. Similar to The Laramie Project, Matt Shepard Is A Friend of Mine relates the gay student’s struggles through the personal lens of his friends, family and those who were close to him. After the screening comes a discussion with light refreshments about LGBTQ equality and protections since Shepard’s murder and how everyday people can work to effect change. Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Unity of Fairfax, 2854 Hunter Mill Rd., Oakton, Va. Call 703-281-1767 or visit mattshepard.eventbrite.com. MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI

Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris lend their vocal talents to Claude Barras’ feature film debut, an audience award-winning favorite at various festivals and also nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars. Based on a novel by Gilles Paris and with a screenplay co-written by French filmmaker Celine Sciamma (Tomboy), My Life as a Zucchini is a stop-motion tale about a nine-year-old boy struggling with his new life with other orphans after the death of his mother. The hour-long film screens with another subtitled work by Barras, the eight-minute short The Genie in the Ravioli Can. Opens Friday, March 3. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com. TABLE 19

Pitch Perfect protagonist Anna Kendrick stars in a comedy by the Duplass brothers (The Skeleton Twins) as a woman who attends her oldest friend’s wedding, only to find her place among other guests who were only reluctantly invited. Amanda Crew, Stephen Merchant, Lisa Kudrow, Wyatt Russell, Craig Robinson, and Andy Daly are among the cast in this film directed by Jeffrey Blitz (Spellbound). Opens Friday, March 3. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. THE MUPPET MOVIE

Kicking off a Muppet Movies series, the American Film Institute screens the 1979 original in which Jim Henson’s creations first took to the silver screen. Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Steve Martin, Dom DeLuise, Carol Kane, Richard Pryor, and Bob Hope all feature in the gang’s road trip to Hollywood, led by Kermit, Fozzie, Gonzo and Miss Piggy. Later films in the series running through April include The Great Muppet Caper, Labyrinth, The Muppets Take Manhattan, and Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird. Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m., and Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $10 to $13 general admission. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver. THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Landmark’s E Street Cinema offers Richard O’Brien’s camp classic, billed as the longest-running midnight movie in history. Landmark’s showings come with a live shadow cast from the Sonic Transducers, meaning it’s even more interactive than usual. Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at midnight. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

AS YOU LIKE IT

Rosalind, banished to the Forest of Arden, disguises herself as a rustic shepherd and discovers Orlando in one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. Gaye Taylor Upchurch directs a production starring Lindsay Alexandra Carter, Lorenzo Roberts, Dani Stoller, Michael Glenn, and Tom Story. Closes Sunday, March 5. Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $35 to $75. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu. BLUES IN THE NIGHT

Virginia’s Creative Cauldron presents a scorching, Tony-nominated musical revue interweaving classic blues and American Songbook standards by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more. Matt Conner directs a show originally conceived by Sheldon Epps. Closes Sunday, March 5. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave., Falls Church. Tickets are $50. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. BOOTYCANDY

A cast of students from the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Montgomery College bring to life Robert O’Hara’s semi-autobiographical collection of 10 short plays about growing up gay and black. The subversive comedy, with mature themes and explicit sexual language, first came to life nearly six years ago at Woolly Mammoth and journeys from a budding gay youth’s childhood home and church to dive bars, motel rooms and nursing homes. Professor David Rothman directs. Opens Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. Weekends to March 12. Theater 2 in Cultural Arts Center at Montgomery College’s Silver Spring campus, 7995 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring. Tickets are $10. Call 240-567-5775 or visit montgomerycollege.edu/cac. CHOIR BOY

Tarell McCraney’s drama focuses on the most talented — as well as most flamboyant — chorister at a hallowed African-American, all-boy prep school. A touching tale of bullying, homophobia, love and acceptance, the show’s greatest source of power is in McCraney’s subtle, graceful and evocative style of storytelling. To March 18. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. Tickets are $28 to $30. Call 804-346-8113 or visit rtriangle.org. ELLA ENCHANTED

Adventure Theatre MTC offers a world-premiere musical, co-commissioned by First Stage from Milwaukee, Wisconsin with funding in part from the National Endowment for the Arts. Ella Enchanted is based on the award-winning book by Gail Carson Levine that also produced the 2004 fantasy rom-com starring Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy. Written by Karen Zacarias with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, Mary Hall Surface directs the all-ages show. To March 19. Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo. Call 301-634-2270 or visit adventuretheatre-mtc.org. FICKLE: A FANCY FRENCH FARCE

Disguises, mistaken identities, palace intrigues and an improbable romance are in store in a world-premiere modern take on Pierre de Marivaux’s 18th-century French comedy The Double Inconstancy. Adapted by rising American playwright Meg Miroshnik, the delightful comic romp stars Tonya Beckman, Chris Dinolfo, Mark Jaster, Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, Marcus Kyd, Kathryn Tkel, and Andy Reinhardt. Olney Theatre’s Artistic Associate Eleanor Holdridge directs. In previews. Opens Sunday, March 5. Runs through April 2. Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Maryland. Tickets are $45 to $65. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. H2O

Jane Martin’s Los Angeles-set dramedy about self-destruction, notoriety, and the dark journey to purity and salvation is brought to life at Maryland’s Rep Stage in a production directed by Kasi Campbell. H20 focuses on a new Hollywood star (Robbie Gay) whom a young evangelical Christian woman (Krenee A. Tolson) sets out to save. Closes Sunday, March 5. The Horowitz Center’s Studio Theatre at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Tickets are $15 to $40. Call 443-518-1500 or visit repstage.org. INTELLIGENCE

Inspired by the frenzy that followed when covert operative Valerie Plame’s cover was blown in post-9/11 America and the run-up to war, Intelligence is a fictionalized political thriller by Jacqueline E. Lawton. Daniella Topol directs a world premiere starring Hannah Yelland as Plame. To April 9. In the Kogod Cradle at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $51 to $66. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org. GIN GAME

Roz White and Doug Brown take on D.L. Coburn’s play, which the New York Times called a “thoroughly entertaining lesson in the fine art of theatrical finesse.” Thomas W. Jones II directs. To March 12. MetroStage, 1201 North Royal St., Alexandria. Tickets are $55 to $60. Call 800-494-8497 or visit metrostage.org. KING CHARLES III

Three years after giving us Cock, British playwright Mike Bartlett returns with his latest theatrical effort. An Olivier-winning play that nods to Shakespeare, King Charles II explores how Prince Charles might rule were he to finally ascend to the British throne. The New York Times called it “an intellectually and emotionally gripping study of the strangely enduring anachronism that is the British monarchy.” Directed by David Muse. In previews. To March 18. Sidney Harman Hall, Harman Center for the Arts, 610 F St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org. PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Kathryn Chase Bryer directs a Rick Elice’s prequel to Peter Pan, complete with swordfights, shipwrecks and mermaids, but also clever wordplay, daring ensemble movement and live music. Dallas Tolentino plays the Boy Who Never Grew Up, alongside Megan Graves as the plucky and precocious Molly and Michael John Casey as the Black Stache, determined to become the world’s most feared one-handed villain. To March 12. Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $45. Call 202-204-7741 or visit constellationtheatre.org. MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING

Emmy and Tony-winner Debra Monk stars in a comedy by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Lapine about Elva Miller, a songstress whose off-key singing found fame in the ’60s. Think of her as pop music’s Florence Foster Jenkins. To March 26. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org. SWEENEY TODD

The brilliant E. Faye Butler plays Mrs. Lovett and David Benoit takes on the role of the Demon Barber in Olney Theatre’s production of the chilling Sondheim classic. He slits their throats, she makes meat pies out of them. Jason Loewith directs. In previews. Closes Sunday, March 5. Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. THE BODYGUARD

After Broadway turns in Aida and Jekyll & Hyde, Deborah Cox is touring the U.S. in a role she seems born to play: Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. Alexander Dinelaris’ musical adaptation of the 1992 blockbuster starring Whitney Houston stops for a short run in Baltimore — the closest The Bodyguard will come to D.C. The score goes beyond merely the Houston hits from the film’s soundtrack to include many of her greatest, from “How Will I Know” to “So Emotional” to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Opens Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. Closes Sunday, March 5. Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw St., Baltimore. Call 800-343-3103 or visit thebodyguardmusical.com. THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS

Jennifer L. Nelson directs Lee Breuer’s modern adaptation of the Sophocles tale about the last days of Oedipus, with a score by Bob Telson. William T. Newman Jr. plays Preacher Oedipus in this soaring, poetic celebration of transcendence and the fragility of life, which won the Obie for Best Musical in 1984 and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Best Drama in 1985. Performed with the Women’s Ecumenical Choir of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va. To March 26. Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St. Arlington. Tickets are $30 to $35. Call 703-418-4804 or visit wscavantbard.org. THE HOW AND THE WHY

Sarah Treem is a writer for House of Cards, In Treatment and The Affair. She’s also a Yale-educated playwright, and Theater J offers a chance to see her thought-provoking play about science, family, survival of the fittest and choices faced by women of every generation. Katie deBuys and Valerie Leonard star as two women who spar on the eve of a prestigious conference, one an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist and the other an eminent professor and leader in the field. To March 12. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Call 202-777-3210 or visit theaterj.org. THE SELECT (THE SUN ALSO RISES)

John Collins directs New York’s Elevator Repair Service adaptation of the classic novel by Ernest Hemingway about a group of American and British expatriates who travel to Spain for the Running of the Bulls. Shakespeare Theatre Company hosts the acclaimed theater ensemble a decade after they came to fame with their spin on F. Scott Fitzgerald with Gatz. The Select is a streamlined edit of Hemingway that stays true to the writer’s distinct style. To April 2. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org. THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Synetic Theater continues its “Wordless Shakespeare” work, transporting the Bard’s “Battle of the Sexes” romantic comedy from Italy to Hollywood. The Taming of the Shrew is led by Synetic founders, the husband-and-wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, and features Irina in the lead role, opposite Ryan Sellers as Petruchio. Choreography for the show comes from Zana Gankhuyag, who also portrays Gremio. Alex Mills is Grumio, Petruchio’s servant. To March 19. Theater at Crystal City, 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. Tickets are $20 to $60. Call 800-494-8497 or visit synetictheater.org. THE WHITE SNAKE

A magical adaptation by Mary Zimmerman, The White Snake is brought to fantastical life in grand spectacle in Baltimore Center Stage’s newly renovated Head Theater. Based on an ancient Chinese fable, it tells the story of two animal spirits who take on human form as a beautiful woman (Aime Donna Kelly) and her sly servant. Natsu Onoda Power directs the production starring Aime Donna Kelly, Eileen Rivera and Joe Ngo and featuring an ensemble of actors and four actor-musicians led by music director Jeff Song. Opens Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. To March 26. Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St. Tickets are $20 to $69. Call 410-332-0033 or visit centerstage.org. WATCH ON THE RHINE

Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) stars in Lillian Hellman’s thriller about a man deeply involved in anti-fascist movements prior to WWII. Jackie Maxwell directs. Closes Sunday, March 5. Fichandler Stage in the Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org.

MUSIC

ALLE FARBEN

Frans Zimmer, whose artist alias means “all colors” in German, is another purveyor of the improbable but irresistible and increasingly popular blend of folk-dance music, merging tropical house with breezy downtempo pop and mournful electro-folk. The Berlin-based DJ and producer kicks off a short U.S. tour with a stop in D.C. in support of his new album Music Is My Best Friend, including the trumpet-sounding hit tune “Bad Ideas” and the Macy Gray-esque ditty “Please Tell Rosie.” Friday, March 4, at 10:30 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. AMERICAN ELECTRIC

Having been described as “early Elvis Costello meets Neutral Milk Hotel,” this new D.C. indie-rock band is comprised of veterans of local groups Fire and the Wheel, Last Tide, and Loose Lips. American Electric is expected to preview songs from its debut EP, due this spring. Thursday, March 9. Doors at 8:30 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com. AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA: CINDERELLA

Luke Frazier leads D.C.’s showtunes-focused orchestra in a new touching, comedic take on the fairytale classic — billed as one-part storybook, four-parts Great American Songbook. Austin Colby and MaryJoanna Grisso, the stars from Signature Theatre’s 2015 production of West Side Story, are featured performers along with Hilary Morrow and Dale Sampson in a magical, musical tale written by Taylor Ferrera and Matthew Webster, with repurposed songs by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin. Nathan Brewer directs the family-friendly show. Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. Live! at 10th and G, 945 G ST. NW. Tickets are $15 to $32. Call 202-628-4317 or visit TheAmericanPops.org. ARI HEST

Thirty-six-year-old Ari Hest sings chiefly as a baritone — a range well suited to heavy sentiments about life and love. “I guess I identify more with the struggle — whatever the struggle is — in music,” he told Metro Weekly a few years back. “Not to compare myself to Leonard Cohen, but you know that kind of voice, generally, you think of some kind of weighted song coming from a voice like that.” Hest returns to the Barns after last year’s Grammy-nominated collaborative record with Judy Collins, Silver Skies Blue. Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $25 to $30. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. ELECTRIC GUEST

Asa Taccone doesn’t sing in falsetto nearly as often on his R&B-flavored electronic rock band’s second album, Plural. Yet the L.A.-based group still traffics in the same rich pop melodies and retro grooves that won them fans with the release of 2012 set Mondo. The 9:30 Club presents the band’s return to D.C. to a more intimate space. Wednesday, March 8. Doors at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. EDVINAS MINKŠTIMAS

Washington Conservatory of Music presents a Lithuanian pianist and international prize winner, who is chair of the community music school’s piano faculty, performing a concert of themes and variations on the music of Bach-Busoni, Beethoven, Rosenblatt, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. Westmoreland Congregational Church, 1 Westmoreland Circle. Bethesda. Tickets are free, donations welcome. Call 301-320-2770 or visit washingtonconservatory.org. ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS

Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Voices of All Time, Eric Burdon will sing through his repertoire of hits with the latest iteration of the British Invasion band he took to the top of the charts 50 years ago. Think “House of the Rising Sun,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and the Vietnam-era anthem “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.” It’s all part of Montgomery College’s Guest Artist Series. Monday, March 6, at 8p.m. Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville. Tickets are $75. Call 240-567-5301 or visit montgomerycollege.edu/PAC. ETHAN FOOTE

Bassist Ethan Foote is part of Strathmore’s 2017 class of Artists in Residence who, in addition to mentoring sessions, are granted solo concerts in the Maryland venue’s Mansion to showcase their talent. Foote will demonstrate his abilities in musical genres ranging from classical to jazz to folk — including highlights from his 2015 solo debut Fields Burning, which weaved together folk-rock with romantic and mystical leanings. Wednesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Tickets are $17. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org. KLEZMER BRUNCH: SETH KIBEL AND FRIENDS

Every other month, the Washington Jewish Music Festival presents a concert served with a kosher buffet at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center on 16th Street. The next iteration features Seth Kibel and fellow musicians performing new arrangements of traditional Eastern European/Jewish melodies as well as original songs drawing upon jazz, classical, world beat, rock and other genres for an entertaining blend of music. Sunday, March 5, at 11 am. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are $16.88 for the concert only, or $33.75 for concert with brunch, but only if purchased by Wednesday, March 1. Call 202-777-3247 or visit wjmf.org. KRONOS QUARTET

The Grammy-winning contemporary classical chamber ensemble returns for its first Washington Performing Arts concert in 15 years and the first as part of a five-year collaboration. The San Francisco-based string quartet will perform works it has commissioned by composers from around the globe, including American Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Reich, Azerbaijani Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba, Netherlands-born Yotam Haber and Polish composers Alter Yechiel Karniol and Aleksander Kosciow. Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $40. Call 202-785-9727 or visit washingtonperformingarts.org. METROPOLITAN JAZZ ORCHESTRA WITH NEW YORK VOICES

Alto-saxophonist Jim Carroll leads the big band ensemble, featuring many of the region’s best jazz musicians, in a concert with a polished and playful vocal quartet from the Big Apple. Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $30 to $50. Call 888-945-2468 or visit cfa.gmu.edu. MONUMENTAL THEATRE: SEX SWAP 3

Subtitled A Gender Bender Cabaret, fledgling Millennial-focused theater troupe Monumental Theatre Company presents its third annual cabaret in which theater queens sing songs irrespective of gender. Jimmy Mavrikes and Michael Windsor, two of Monumental’s co-founders, direct the show with additional musical direction by John Henderson. Friday, May 3, at 8 p.m. Cobalt, 1639 R St. NW. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Call 202-232-4416 or visit monumentaltheatre.org. POSTCLASSICAL ENSEMBLE

Jewish music scholar James Loeffler of the University of Virginia helps guide an exploration into the “Jewishness” of composers Shostakovich and Weinberg, in a “Music Under Stalin” chamber concert. The performance features violinist Netanel Draiblate, cellist Benjamin Capps, and pianist Alexander Shtarkman. Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are $24. Call 202-777-3241 or visit wjmf.org. PRIESTS

Nearly five years old, the D.C.-based band has generated national buzz for revitalizing, however indirectly, another aspect of D.C. culture — punk rock, specifically the ’90s-originating “Riot Grrrl” variant. Led by the strong, elastically voiced Katie Alice Greer and including drummer Daniele Daniele, guitarist G.I. Jaguar, and bassist Taylor Mulitz, Priests is a mixed-gender, hard-charging band with a cheekily religious name — owing in part to Greer’s upbringing as the daughter of a Methodist minister. The band tours in support of its debut full-length, Nothing Feels Natural, which Paste magazine said “might be the first great punk album of the Trump presidency.” It’s hard to disagree with music this sharp, passionate, and powerful. Coup Sauvage & The Snips and Atta Girl open. Saturday, March 11. Doors at 8 p.m. Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $16, with a dollar from each ticket donated to Casa Ruby. Call 202-667-4490 or visit blackcatdc.com. SOUNDS OF THE CITY FEST

Local music acts get the spotlight in two concerts presented by online music magazine DC Music Download, part of a weekend-long D.C. Music Arts and Interactive Festival that also includes panel discussions with movers and shakers in the local music scene and a record label expo. First up is a Festival Kickoff Showcase featuring Ace Cosgrove with BobMoeKill, Ciscero, and DJ Ayes Cold on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Tropicalia, 2001 14th St. NW. Tickets are $10. The next night, Den-Mate, Nag Champa, Fellow Creatures, and Stronger Sex perform a Mainstage Showcase that coincides with a pop-up installation honoring memorable show posters from some of D.C.’s best visual artists in Five Years of D.C. Music in Concert Posters, all starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $12. Visit dcmusicdownload.com for tickets and more details. SUNNY SWEENEY

Hill Country Live presents the Texas country/Americana powerhouse with a tour stop a week before the release of her fourth album Trophy. Promoted as incredibly raw and soul-baring, the new set features songs co-written with many female writers, including Lori McKenna. From “cheeky” new single “Better Bad Idea” to “Bottle By My Bed,” about her frustration in not having a child, Trophy was produced by Grammy-nominated engineer/producer Dave Brainard (Brandy Clark’s 12 Stories). Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 p.m. Hill Country, 410 7th St. NW. Tickets are $12. Call 202-556-2050 or visit music.hillcountry.com/dc. WASHINGTON CONCERT OPERA: LEONORE

Two weeks after Opera Lafayette offered Pierre Gaveaux and Jean-Nicolas Bouilly’s 18th century French opera at GW Lisner, the Washington Concert Opera takes to the same stage with the same story — but retold in German by Beethoven. The German giant later revised his timeless tale of love conquering all to become the famous opera Fidelio. But it initially took the name of the woman at the core of the story, and the Concert Opera culminates its 30th season with American soprano Marjorie Owens in the role. Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated heldentenor Simon O’Neill co-stars as Florestan, bass Eric Halfvarson as Rocco and coloratura soprano Celena Shafe as Marzelline. Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m. GW Lisner, The George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $200. Call 202-364-5826 or visit concertopera.org. WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA: DEAD MAN WALKING

Francesco Zambello directs composer Jake Heggie’s instant modern classic, featuring a libretto by Terrence McNally and based on Sister Helen Prejean’s book that also inspired the hit 1995 film with Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn. Kate Lindsey plays the role of the kindhearted nun who takes on the final appeal of a convicted murderer (Michael Mayes) on death row, whose mother is played by Susan Graham, the original Prejean when the opera debuted in 2000. A searing emotional journey in its story, Dead Man Walking is further powered by Heggie’s music. NPR has called it “Gershwin-esque spiced with Samuel Barber and Leonard Bernstein, blues and even early rock.” To March 11. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $35 to $300. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

DANCE

THE WASHINGTON BALLET: GISELLE

Celebrating its first season under the aegis of Julie Kent, the 72-year-old organization brings the ballet classic to life in a re-staging by Kent and husband Victor Barbee based on choreography by Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot and Marius Petipa. Charles Barker leads the Washington Ballet Orchestra performing the Adolphe Adam. To March 5. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $33 to $130. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

READINGS

AN EVENING OF HUMOROUS READINGS

Jon Wolper of McSweeney‘s and GQ hosts an event at DC9 that will feature some of D.C.’s funniest literary humorists reading from their work. Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-483-5000 or dcnine.com. ANGELA FLOURNOY, MARGO JEFFERSON, MARCUS GUILLORY

“Class in the Black Community” is the title of this PEN/Faulkner discussion among three prominent writers: Margo Jefferson, former theater critic for the New York Times and author of the Chicago-based memoir Negroland, Angela Flournoy, author of The Turner House, a multi-generational saga about the decline of Detroit’s East Side, and Marcus Guillory, whose novel Red Now and Laters is a coming-of-age story set in the Creole and cowboy-infused East Texas. Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $15. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu. SCOTT MILLER: AGENT 110

Agent 110: An American Spymaster and the German Resistance in WWII describes how Allen Dulles met with and facilitated the plots of the German Underground working to destroy the Nazi reign. In the process, Dulles exposed the political maneuverings of the Soviets as they plotted domination of Germany and Europe. Author and journalist Miller will discuss and sign copies of his latest book. Wednesday, March 8, at 12 p.m. William G. McGowan Theater at in the National Archives Museum, Constitution Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets NW. NW. Free. Call 202-357-5000 or visit archives.gov to reserve a seat.

EXHIBITS

AMENDING AMERICA

Featuring more than 50 original documents from the National Archives, this exhibit highlights the remarkably American story of how we have amended, or attempted to amend, the Constitution in order to form “a more perfect union.” Of course it all started 226 years ago when the Bill of Rights was ratified, addressing some of the most pressing issues of the day that are still very much timely. Since then, there have been 11,000 proposed amendments — but only 17 ratified. Through Sept. 4. Lawrence F. O’Brien Gallery of the National Archives Museum, Constitution Avenue at 9th Street NW. NW. Call 202-357-5000 or visit archives.gov/museum. DC SWAN DAY ART EXHIBIT

Titled “/in(t)ərˈakt/,” Alia Faith Williams curated the exhibit, part of an annual event celebrating women artists. (S.W.A.N. stands for Support Women Artists Now.) It features mixed-media artist Jennifer Droblyen, diverse painter Joy Stern, and wall installation artist Veronica Szalus. The exhibition is the lead-off event honoring the 10th Annual DC SWAN Day, Saturday, March 25, when Guillotine Theatre and Women in Film and Video will host readings of women playwrights, film screenings, and a collaborative art event at several venues in Georgetown. Exhibit opens Thursday, March 2, and runs to March 28. Baked & Wired, 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. Call 703-663-8727 or visit womenarts.org/swandates. EMULSION 2017: EAST CITY ART REGIONAL JURIED SHOW

Organizers of this locally focused visual art exhibition, now in its 4th year, moved to a larger downtown venue to accommodate the increase in the number of applicants. As show juror, Deirdre Ehlen MacWilliams of Arlington County’s public art program selected over 60 artists competing for $2,000 for First Place, $1,000 for Second, $500 for Third and $250 for two Honorable Mentions. Among those competing: David Amoroso, Jacqui Crocetta, Michael Crossett, Ric Garcia, Michelle Goldchain, Joanne Kent, Chee-Keong Kung, Juan Pineda, Andrew Taylor, Lisa Marie Thalhammer, Ellyn Weiss, Michael West, and Andrew Wodzianski. Opening reception including winners announcement is Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with Artist Talks Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs through March 16. Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 8th St. NW. Call 202-872-3396 or visit eastcityart.com. JEFF SHENG: FEARLESS PROJECT

An exhibition and photography series focused on over 200 LGBT student athletes in the U.S. and Canada taken over the last decade by American artist Jeff Sheng. Fearless Project is presented in conjunction with the Washington National Opera and its upcoming production of Champion. Through March 18 in the Kennedy Center Hall of Nations. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. LISA TURESON: SCRIBBLES

A Virginia fine artist, Tureson specializes in site-specific, commissioned artwork of various forms. Her latest mixed-media works, subtitled “An Urban Art Series,” was inspired by a peeling, deteriorating wall, revealing layers of colors, papers, street art and writings she encountered on a recent trip to Copenhagen. Opening reception is Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with an encore reception Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a performance by violinist Raea Jean Leinster. Runs to April 2. Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW Call 202-347-2787 or visit touchstonegallery.com. YAYOI KUSAMA: INFINITY MIRRORS

The Hirshhorn presents the first major traveling exhibition surveying the evolution of this celebrated Japanese painter/sculptor’s immersive infinity rooms. The exhibition features six of Kusama’s rooms. It also includes Pumpkin, the whimsical, surrealy scaled sculpture, in a bold yellow-and-black pattern, that has been displayed on the museum’s plaza since December. Through May 14. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. Free timed passes are required and will be released online every Monday at noon for the subsequent week, with a limited number of same-day walk-up passes also available. Call 202-633-1000 or visit hirshhorn.si.edu.

FOOD

CENTRAL MICHEL RICHARD

Executive Chef David Deshaies has put together a special menu of signature dishes given to him during 16 years of mentorship by the legendary French namesake of Central, who died last year. A week-long promotion kicking off what would have been Richard’s 69th birthday, the four-course prix-fixe dinner features: Smoked salmon terrine with leeks tartare and brioche to start, lobster ravioli with citronelle emulsion, 72-hour braised short ribs in a mushroom-syrah reduction, and Michel’s Profiteroles for dessert. All courses are available with optional wine pairings during dinnertime only. Tuesday, March 7, through Saturday, March 11. Central Michel Richard, 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Cost is $80 per person, with an additional $45 for the wine pairings. Call 202-626-0015 or visit centralmichelrichard.com. ESPITA MEZCALERIA: FIRST BIRTHDAY COCKTAILS

The Southern Mexican-inspired Shaw spot, which has helped increase the popularity of tequila’s worm-infused spirit cousin mezcal, celebrates its first anniversary the first full week of March. From Monday, March 6, to Sunday, March 12, Beverage Director Megan Barnes offers five “fan favorite” cocktails, including the Oaxacan Sour with “excessive Angostura bitters,” Espadin mezcal, lemon and pineapple, the Beatriz, a play on a dry martini with Sotol, Cocchi Americano and elderflower, and the Guajillo Mango Highball, which combines house-made soda from chili peppers, fresh-pressed mango juice and mezcal. And each patron will receive a complimentary pour of Espadin mezcal with the purchase of an entree on Wednesday, March 8 — a year to the day since Espita Mezcaleria opened. Espita Mezcaleria, 1250 9th St. NW. The birthday cocktails are $12 to $16 each. Call 202-621-9695 or visit espitadc.com. OYAMEL’S TEQUILA AND MEZCAL FESTIVAL

Jose Andres’s restaurant focused on creative, authentic Mexican cuisine pays tribute to the country’s native spirits through a series of complimentary happy hour tastings starting at 4 p.m. followed by prix-fixe dinners at 6:30 p.m. For the dinners, Head Chef Omar Rodriguez will pair five courses with agave-derived spirits from guest distilleries. Remaining guests offering tastings in the series include: Fortaleza Tequila and El Silencio Mezcal on Monday, March 6, and Organic Tequila with founder/maker David Ravandi on Tuesday, March 7. Oyamel Cocina Mexicana, 401 7th St. NW. Tickets for the prix-fixe dinners are $75 each including tax and gratuity. Call 202-628-1005 or visit oyamel.com. TAKODA: WHISKEY THREE-COURSE DINNER

The contemporary American restaurant located around the corner from Town Danceboutique offers two one-night-only, three-course dinners to showcase the differences in U.S.-produced spirits. On offer is a guided tasting of whiskeys — including Basil Hayden, Baker’s Bourbon and Knob Creek Rye — all selected by General Manager Sean MacDonald to be paired with three courses from Chef Damian Brown. Wednesday, March 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Takoda Restaurant & Beer Garden, 715 Florida Ave. NW. Tickets are $55 per person not including tax and gratuity. Call 202-525-1252 or visit takodadc.com.

ABOVE & BEYOND