Photo Gallery: Cherry Blast from the Past (1996-1999)

Metro Weekly was at the very first Cherry Jubilee in 1996, snapping away with our cameras, back when pictures were actually printed, not rendered digitally. (Imagine that.)

To help celebrate Cherry’s 21st Anniversary, we’ve combed through our ’90s archives to present you with an exclusive assortment of photographs — photographs that haven’t seen the light of day since they were originally in print, and have never before appeared online (you can also find them in this week’s print edition).We’ve identified a few people we can remember or we think we recognize. Feel free to chime in in the comments.

We’ve done our best to identify a few notable people we remember or, at least, think we hazily recognize. Feel free to chime in the comments.

Enjoy the Cherry Blast from the Past.

Featuring photography by Todd Franson, Randy Shulman and Michael Wichita.

Moody Mustafa (1996)