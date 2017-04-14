Library of Congress to screen every episode of Queer as Folk

The Library of Congress continues its month-long Bibliodiscotheque multidisciplinary series celebrating the legacy of disco by screening the original U.K. series depicting club culture at the turn of the 21st century.

Not to be confused with its American remake, Russell T. Davies’ Queer as Folk was set in Manchester in 1999 and 2000 and aired just 10 episodes — compared to the five seasons of Showtime’s adaptation. The Library of Congress screens the full series in an all-day, 7.5-hour marathon.

Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Mary Pickford Theater, 3rd Floor of James Madison Building, 101 Independence Ave. SE. Free, but tickets required. Call 202-707-5502 or visit loc.gov/concerts/disco.