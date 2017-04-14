Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Film / Library of Congress to screen every episode of Queer as Folk

Library of Congress to screen every episode of Queer as Folk

It's the British original, not the American remake

By on April 14, 2017

Cast of UK version of Queer as Folk: Charlie Hunnam, Aidan Gillen and Craig Kelly

The Library of Congress continues its month-long Bibliodiscotheque multidisciplinary series celebrating the legacy of disco by screening the original U.K. series depicting club culture at the turn of the 21st century.

Not to be confused with its American remake, Russell T. Davies’ Queer as Folk was set in Manchester in 1999 and 2000 and aired just 10 episodes — compared to the five seasons of Showtime’s adaptation. The Library of Congress screens the full series in an all-day, 7.5-hour marathon.

Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Mary Pickford Theater, 3rd Floor of James Madison Building, 101 Independence Ave. SE. Free, but tickets required. Call 202-707-5502 or visit loc.gov/concerts/disco.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items