Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Film / National Geographic’s “Forces of Nature” examines Earth’s fiercest powers

National Geographic’s “Forces of Nature” examines Earth’s fiercest powers

Kevin Bacon narrates the 40-minute IMAX documentary

By on April 1, 2017

Forces of Nature

National Geographic offers a virtual tour through modern-day disasters and Earth’s fiercest powers, from volcanic eruptions on the island of Montserrat and trembling fault lines in Turkey, to storms ripping through the notorious “Tornado Alley” of America’s Midwest

Experience it all in eye-popping enormity on the giant screen. Kevin Bacon narrates the 40-minute documentary, shot in IMAX by George Casey, that also features scientists to help viewers better comprehend these forces and hopefully increase the odds of surviving such events in the future.

To April 30. National Geographic Museum, 1145 17th St. NW. Tickets are $7. Call 202-857-7500 or visit ngmuseum.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items