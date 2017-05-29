DanceAfrica DC: 30th Anniversary

Dance Place hosts this annual celebration paying tribute to the vibrancy of African heritage through dance, music, visual arts, food, clothing and crafts.

The core of the event is a African Marketplace, where vendors sell food and wares on the street in front of the venue and local dance groups offer performances inside and out. Companies participating include Soul in Motion, Coyaba Dance Theater, Dance Place Step Team, KanKouran West African Dance Co., Sankofa Dance Theater, Ezibu Muntu and Farafina Kan.

DanceAfrica also features a series of Master Classes, launching with one by Assane Konte of KanKouran on Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Marketplace hours are Friday, June 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 12 to 7 p.m. Dance Place, 3225 8th St. NE.

Tickets for stage performances are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and $16 for Master Classes. Call 202-269-1600 or visit danceplace.org.