New York City Ballet offers a gender-neutral “sneaker ballet” in The Times Are Racing

Justin Peck’s new dance, The Times Are Racing, is as diverse — and divided — as America.

“The ballet was created during the election, so obviously a lot of mixed feelings,” says Ashly Isaacs, a soloist with the vaunted New York City Ballet. “[Yet] no candidate is explicitly mentioned, and Justin didn’t really elaborate on a specific narrative…. The piece is [meant] to be a reflection of our time, and whatever that means to each of us.”

Some people wanted a man in the lead, others a woman, and at least in Peck’s dance, both wishes have been granted with “gender neutral” casting. Although Robert Fairchild originated the role when the New York City Ballet premiered the work in January, Isaacs is performing it on tour. “I don’t feel like I’m dancing a man’s part,” she says, “and Justin gave me a lot of room to explore the role in a way that suited me.”

Isaacs, a white, straight woman, dances opposite Taylor Stanley, a black, gay man. “Of course Justin didn’t pick us for these reasons, and the labels don’t define who we are,” she says. “But they do at some level affect our respective experiences in the world, and the ballet touches on that.” The result is “that everyone takes something very different away from it.”

Known as a “sneaker ballet,” The Times Are Racing, performed to instrumental electronic music by Baltimore’s Dan Deacon, features 20 dancers performing in streetwear designed by Humberto Leon. “It’s a more relaxed, jazzy piece,” says Isaacs, “but it’s no less taxing on the body than any other ballet I’ve done.”

So why sneakers? “That’s a good question,” she says. “I think it would look silly if we had pointe shoes on in jeans.”

NYCB performs The Times Are Racing in its repertory program Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $29 to $109. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.