Meet The Athletes Reception at Vida Fitness

Seven LGBTQ Olympic, professional and collegiate athletes in lacrosse, swimming, soccer, water polo, and tennis are set to take part in a photo reception at the U Street Vida Fitness.

The event is organized by Athlete Ally, which works to combat homophobia and transphobia in sports. The athletes will also appear on the Vida float in the Capital Pride parade later that day and at the Equality March for Unity & Pride the next.

They include Colin Shaw of Wagner College; 2012 Olympic Trials Qualifier Cooper Robinson of Texas Christian University; 2012 U.S. Women’s Olympic Soccer Player Lori Lindsey of the University of Virginia; Michael Martin of West Virginia University; Anthony Covell of Penn State University; Ashley Dai of the University of North Carolina; and Shamila Kohestani, captain of Women’s National Soccer team in Afghanistan and recipient of the 2006 Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Saturday, June 10, at noon. Vida Fitness Lobby, 1612 U St. NW. Call 202-939-2577 or visit facebook.com/VidaFitness.