NSO Pops features The Music of John Williams

The NSO Celebrates the work of a man who created the music for Jaws, E.T., and Star Wars

By on June 23, 2017

John Williams

The most Oscar-nominated man alive and the composer you think of when you think of film scores is the focus of a National Symphony Orchestra concert led by Steven Reineke and featuring the Choral Arts Society of Washington.

The composer’s credits read like a who’s who of popular films: Jaws, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, Harry Potter, and, of course, Star Wars, to which the evening’s entire second half is handed over. One question: Will the ebullient and playful Reineke conduct with a light saber?

Tonight, Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

