Photos: 2017 Capital Pride Parade

On Thursday, June 15, we’ll release our annual post-Pride issue, filled with photos from the Capital Pride Parade, the Capital Pride Festival, and the Equality March.
As we sift through thousands of images of parade-goers, floats, dancers, and everything else from Saturday’s celebrations, we’ve gathered a few highlights for you.
To see every photo that makes the cut, grab a copy of Metro Weekly or check the website, where they will also be for sale, this Thursday!
