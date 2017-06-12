Photos: 2017 Capital Pride Parade

Metro Weekly
A few highlights from the Capital Pride Parade, as we prepare for this Thursday's massive post-Pride issue of Metro Weekly!

On Thursday, June 15, we’ll release our annual post-Pride issue, filled with photos from the Capital Pride Parade, the Capital Pride Festival, and the Equality March.

As we sift through thousands of images of parade-goers, floats, dancers, and everything else from Saturday’s celebrations, we’ve gathered a few highlights for you.

To see every photo that makes the cut, grab a copy of Metro Weekly or check the website, where they will also be for sale, this Thursday!

