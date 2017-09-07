RPM Italian: Revana Vineyard Wine Dinner

Bill and Guiliana Rancic’s gorgeous temple to classic Italian is one of those pricey special occasion restaurants that has upped the game in Washington.

Any night of the week, you’re likely to find an incredibly knowledgeable and attentive server who can help you pair your steak or seafood main course with the perfect wine.

But for one night in mid-September, the focus is on a six-course prix-fixe dinner with pairings from the highly rated Revana Family Vineyard collection, with wines from grapes grown in Napa Valley, Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Argentina’s Uco Valley.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. RPM Italian, 650 K St. NW. The Revana dinner is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 202-204-4480 or visit rpmrestaurants.com.