Chad Michaels to star at La Boum Brunch on November 5

Launched years ago at L’Enfant Cafe, the incredibly popular boozy brunch/day party known as La Boum has gotten bigger and boum-ier.

In addition to a move to larger digs south of Dupont Circle, organizers of one of Bravo’s “Top 5 Raging Brunches in the U.S.” have announced a series of celebrity-hosted brunch events, including one with Emmy-winning TV personality Carson Kressley and another with Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

This weekend, the focus is on Chad Michaels, everybody’s favorite Cher impersonator from RuPaul’s Drag Race. But be forewarned: Patrons’ smartphones will be locked away using Yondr technology during the course of the event, so that what happens at La Boum stays at La Boum.

Sunday, Nov. 5, from Noon to 4 p.m. Saint Yves, 1220 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $45 per person, plus 20-percent gratuity. Call 202-466-2582 or visit laboumbrunch.com.