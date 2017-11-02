Food and Friends’ Slice of Life makes giving easy and delicious

Slice of Life has always benefited those in need, but the 11th annual Food & Friends fundraiser is taking on an extra charitable twist this year.

The organization is donating 10% of all proceeds raised through the annual pie sale to its sister organization, Bill’s Kitchen, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as it recovers from the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Maria.

“We are committed to helping Bill’s Kitchen,” says Food & Friends Executive Director Craig Shniderman, who hopes to raise at least $300,000 from sales of 9,000 pies. “Whether it accrues to our net benefit or not isn’t the point. The point is that our sisters and brothers in Puerto Rico are in dire circumstances, so this isn’t the time we should be looking only at what goes into the Food & Friends bank account. We need to be keeping an eye out for people with HIV/AIDS who are living in another part of the United States.”

The pies, which can be ordered online at foodandfriends.org/pie, are created by Baguette Republic, a bakery in Sterling, Va. Flavors include apple, spiced pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, and the American Airlines Sky Pie, a chocolate amaretto brownie with almonds and powdered sugar.

“What I like most about Slice of Life is that for $30, you can make a difference for someone living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, or diabetes” Sniderman says. “Most people can afford to help. And that’s important.”

Slice of Life runs through Thursday, Nov. 16. Pies can be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at more than 30 locations throughout the D.C. Metro area. To place an order, or for more information, call 202-269-6826 or visit foodandfriends.org/pie.