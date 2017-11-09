Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents It Takes Two

“This is our strongest season in a long time,” artistic director Thea Kano says of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s upcoming year of song, dubbed “Make America Gay Again.” “We’re really intent on sharing our individual stories. You’ll see a lot more of our individual singers stepping forward on stage and saying ‘Hi, my name is… I’ve sung with the chorus for ‘x’ amount of years, and I come from….'”

The 37th season kicks off with an annual cabaret, focused on duets and the power of two, “things that go together” — in song and in life. “There’s certainly a lot of acknowledgement of love relationships, but also of how friends hold us up at the end of the day,” says Kano, who cast 15 singers to perform a series of songs, mostly duets, from shows such as Dear Evan Hansen, Into The Woods, and NBC’s Smash.

The evening culminates in “a sweeping finale where all the singers come together. It’s a secret what that’s going to be. It’s just so stunning, I want people to be surprised.” Saturday, Nov. 11, at 4 and 8 p.m. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $39. Call 202-399-7993 or visit gmcw.org.