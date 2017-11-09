Spotlight: Editor’s Picks for Nov. 9-15

GIGI

Capital Classics, the hump-day series at Landmark’s recently refurbished West End Cinema, continues its winter season with this nine-time Oscar-winning movie musical, including Best Picture, and featuring songs by Lerner and Lowe (My Fair Lady). Vincente Minnelli directs the Gallic tale about a gawky girl in turn-of-the-20th-century Paris who transforms into the glamorous Gigi, yet yearns for something money can’t buy. With Leslie Caron and Louis Jourdan. Happy Hour-priced beer and wine from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. Landmark’s West End Cinema, 2301 M St. NW. Tickets are $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

MEAN GIRLS

Tina Fey’s hit film transformed as a musical and the hottest ticket in town — especially since its stop at the National Theatre is a tryout prior to its Broadway debut, set for the spring. Fey has written the show’s book with music by her husband and 30 Rock composer Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) directs. In previews. Runs to Dec. 3 at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets are $48 to $128, although the National will hold a ticket lottery before each show, and individuals may submit their names at the box office to win up to two tickets at $25 each. Twenty lottery seats are available for each performance, with names drawn 90 minutes prior to the show. Call 202-628-6161 or visit thenationaldc.org.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

Ann Hampton Callaway has written songs for her mentor Barbra Streisand — plus the theme song to the old TV series The Nanny. But the lesbian jazz singer-songwriter’s focus in the past few years has been on the classics — whether love songs from the Great American Songbook to tributes to her idols Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. The latter is the focus of a concert celebrating 100 years since the late First Lady of Jazz’s birthday, “The Ella Century.” Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, 7719 Wisconsin Ave. Tickets are $35, plus $10 minimum purchase per person. Call 240-330-4500 or visit bethesdabluesjazz.com.

HALEY REINHART

The jazzy, bluesy Reinhart came to fame as the second runner-up on the 10th season of American Idol. She has been a featured vocalist on several standout tracks from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, and returns the favor by featuring Bradlee on piano on several songs on her covers album What’s That Sound?, including a winsome rendition of “Words of Love” by the Mamas and the Papas. She’s now touring that charming throwback set, including a stop at the Fillmore Silver Spring two weeks before the Postmodern Jukebox headlines the same venue. Monday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $10 to $20. Call 301-960-9999 or visit fillmoresilverspring.com.

DANCE METRO DC BENEFIT CONCERT

A leading booster of the local professional dance scene presents a starry lineup at a concert doubling as a fundraiser. Performers on tap at this fall benefit include Keira Hart-Mendoza of UpRooted Dance, Sarah J. Ewing of S. J. Ewing & Dancers, Katherine Horrigan of Company Danzante, Adrienne Clancy of ClancyWorks Dance Company, Erica Rebollar of RebollarDance, Tarik O’Meally, Robert Rubama and the Terre Dance Collective, and Nancy Flores. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. Dance Place, 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $15 to $30. Call 202-269-1600 or visit danceplace.org.

PAULA POUNDSTONE

The longtime standup comic, self-proclaimed “virginish” and “asexual,” is the funniest panelist on NPR’s reliably funny weekend news quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! Poundstone returns for another weekend run of shows at the Birchmere. Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $49.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.