Log Cabin’s Gregory T. Angelo defends belief that Trump is the most pro-LGBTQ GOP president ever

“This president is the first president to enter the White House who believes that marriage equality is settled law of the land.”

—Gregory T. Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, on the Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM, defending a previous statement he made that Trump was the most pro-LGBTQ Republican president ever — a contention Signorile called “simply not true.”

Angelo made the comment at last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and then doubled down on his belief with Signorile at this year’s conference.

“As I’ve long said, if you’re calling Donald Trump out for what are actual or perceived biases against the LGBT community, you have to call a spade a spade, and that includes highlighting the pro-LGBT things he has done,” Angelo said, adding that Trump is the first president to enter the White House “believing that marriage equality is the, quote, ‘settled law of the land.’

“Barack Obama didn’t believe that [marriage equality] when he entered the White House,” Angelo continued. “Hillary Clinton only came around to that position in 2013.”

Angelo’s response references a 60 Minutes interview in November 2016 where Trump said that the Supreme Court’s landmark marriage equality ruling was “already settled. It’s law.”

However, he added that he would “strongly consider” putting judges on the bench that would overturn the ruling that previous January.

His administration has come under fire for several anti-LGBTQ decisions in the past year, including trying to ban transgender people from joining the military, a decision that was halted in federal court.