Actor Lee Pace reveals he’s dated both men and women

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women, I don’t know why anyone would care.”

–Actor Lee Pace speaking to W Magazine in an article on Wednesday about his sexuality, albeit with a slight caveat.

“I’m an actor and I play roles,” he told W Magazine. “To be honest, I don’t know what to say — I find your question intrusive.”

Pace said that he wants to focus on the world around him and how it relates to his new role in the Broadway revival of Angels in America, which will premiere on March 21st. He will be playing the role of Joe Pitt.

“Our understanding of what it means to be gay is just so different — culturally different,” he said, comparing the current world with life during the AIDS crisis. “It’s just so much further down the road. It’s an interesting thing for me to think about in this moment while working on this play.”

Some have criticized Pace’s use of “intrusive” to describe questions about his sexual orientation, with The Advocate‘s Daniel Reynolds saying it contributed to “stigma regarding the LGBT identity.”

Pace is best known for his roles in the cult classic TV show Pushing Daisies, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination, and as Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thranduil in The Hobbit trilogy.