Apple celebrates same-sex marriage in Australia with new ad

Apple is celebrating the recent introduction of same-sex marriage in Australia in a new advert for its iPhone X smartphone.

The one-minute ad features shots of various couples enjoying the first dance at their wedding, set to a cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” by Courtney Barnett.

Marriage equality became law in Australia late last year, after Australians overwhelmingly voted in favor of doing so in a nationwide postal survey. The Australian parliament erupted in celebration after the landmark legislation was approved.

Apple’s new ad should come as no surprise — and not just because iPhone X sales apparently haven’t been all that hot. The company has long shown its support for the LGBTQ community, and was one of numerous businesses and corporations to throw their support behind Australia’s marriage equality fight.

In a statement last September, Apple said that “all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they love, and to have their relationships recognised with the same dignity and legal protections as their neighbours, friends, and family.”

Watch the iPhone X ad below: