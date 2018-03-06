Director confirms sequel for Call Me by Your Name and teases plot

The director of gay coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name has confirmed that a previously hinted at sequel is in the works.

Standing on the red carpet of the Academy Awards on Sunday, director Luca Guadagnino told USA Today that work had begun on a sequel.

“I’m already conceiving the story with [author] André Aciman. It’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards, so almost in the 1990s,” Guadagnino said. “It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone. You’re gonna see a lot of the East Coast of America… They’re gonna go around the world.”

When asked about a release date for the sequel, Guadagnino said: “We have to get there with the script, but we will.”

The original movie was nominated for four Academy Awards and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. Starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, it follows the burgeoning romance between a teenager (Chalamet) and the scholar (Hammer) who comes to stay at his parent’s villa in Italy.

In a January interview with Hollywood Reporter, Guadagnino said the sequel will likely involve a plotline about HIV, saying it will be a “very relevant part of the story.”