Nightlife Highlights: Freddie’s Easter Madness, Daryl Wilson’s Good Friday, JR.’s Easter Bonnet Contest

FREDDIE’S EASTER MADNESS

Leave it to everybody’s favorite far-from-the-Beach Bar, the over-the-top, tucked-away purple palace, to go all out and throw not one but two Easter-related eggstravaganzas this Sunday, April 21. Starting at 10 a.m., a few hours after the sun rises on the holy day, Freddie’s launches its annual six-hour Easter Brunch — lasting an hour longer than the restaurant’s weekly to-do. The hour helps make time for a Bonnet Contest offering prizes for those donning the best toppers around. Whatever you do, don’t try to compete with or out-purple the venue’s owner. “I usually do a little bonnet fashion show myself,” Freddie Lutz told Metro Weekly a few years ago. “I change just like Diana Ross.” Reservations are required for brunch, served until 4 p.m. The cost is $29.99 per person and includes several fizzy boozy beverages.

After a disco nap, things get hopping again at 8 p.m., with a show presented by the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. This is not just any drag show — “It’s A Peter Cotton Roulette Easter Show” featuring all the local organization’s majesties, including the reigning Emperor VII, Trace Couture Kennady-Smith, and Empress VII, Athena KS Couture Moore, with hosts Jacque, Ginger, and Rudy. The whole bunny bonanza is a fun fundraiser, where spins of the roulette wheel raise funds for Reign VII Charities, including the True Colors Fund and the DC Royale Pageant. Freddie’s is located at 555 South 23rd St., in Arlington. Call 703-685-0555 or visit www.freddiesbeachbar.com.

JR.’S EASTER BONNET CONTEST

The original Easter Bonnet Contest, now in its 32nd year, is set to go off this Sunday, April 21, at 7 p.m., with contestants campaigning and parading around in their holiday headdresses starting at 6 p.m. And while what goes down comes a lot closer to being sacrilegious rather than religious, you can always reassure mama and all concerned pious people in your life that yes, you did, in fact, go to Church — Street. JR.’s is located at 1519 17th St. NW. Call 202-328-0090 or visit www.facebook.com/JRsBarDC.

ZIEGFELD’S/SECRETS: DARYL WILSON’S GOOD FRIDAY

Black Pride veteran promoter Daryl Wilson is also getting into the holiday-themed spirit with a special Good Friday — wink wink — fiesta for frisky fellas at Southwest’s massive LGBTQ entertainment complex. This 3rd Fridays in D.C. event offers dancing to hip-hop with DJ Honey in the Ziegfeld’s level and house from DJ Sedrick in Secrets, plus a live stage show and 17 fully nude male dancers. The party’s guest dancer is Mr. Cali, while Harmonica Sunbeam, billed as the Queen of Comedy, is featured drag act. Doors open at 10 p.m. Ziegfeld’s/Secrets is at 1024 Half St. SW. Call 202-863-0607 or visit www.secretsdc.com.