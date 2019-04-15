Pete Buttigieg branded “king of cocks” and “sodomite” by conservative Christian pundit

A Christian pundit has branded gay 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg the “king of cocks.”

Andrew Bieszad’s homophobic column for far-right website Shoebat.com also claims that “sodomite” Buttigieg is too “effeminate” to be president.

Bieszad said that Buttigieg’s surname — which originates from Malta — means “father of chickens,” which he then translates to “king of cocks.”

“A sodomite whose name means ‘the king of cocks’ is running to be president of the US,” he wrote. “How fitting, and it is without a doubt a subtle mockery of the current state of the US, a nation whose people have embraced sodomy by the super majority and as such, means the nation is on the road to perdition.”

Bieszad then claims that men won’t vote for Buttigieg because he looks “effeminate.”

“Men of all party alignments, while a majority of which support the LGBT, are not per se ready to ‘elect’ a sodomite like Buttigieg, who is ‘married’ and is rather effeminate based on his looks,” Bieszad said.

He added that Buttigieg “gives the impression of Mitt Romney — one looks at him, and one does not exactly feel ‘attracted’ (in the sense of supporting him) to him, or that he would be ‘strong’ enough to ‘lead America.'”

It should be noted that, unlike the current president, Buttigieg is a veteran, having served in the Navy Reserve, and completed a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2014 while also serving as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Bieszad’s concludes that Buttigieg’s candidacy will lead to America electing “objectively attractive sodomite” Kyrsten Sinema — or, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to the rest of us — in 2024.

“What if it were to be a woman and a sodomite, who just so happens also to have a religious background while being non-religious herself, and has a physical ‘look’ and lifestyle that would seduce people to vote for her?” he wrote. “I speak of a modern-day woman of sin, and who like the ‘father of cocks’ also carries the name of sin in her name, that being Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.”

Bieszad continued: “She is an objectively attractive sodomite, having been married to a man but has since chosen to…assume a new residence at the gardens of Gomorrah.”

Noting that lesbianism is “the top sexual fantasy of American men and has been for decades” — no word on if this is based on Bieszad’s personal experience — he then claims that Sinema, who is bisexual, will “seduce” men to vote for her.

Buttigieg-Sinema 2020, anyone?

