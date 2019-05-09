The 35th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Nominees

The Wiz at Ford’s Theatre — Photo: Carol Rosegg
The Helen Hayes Awards celebrate Washington, D.C.’s thriving theater scene that is second only to Broadway. Overseen and presented by theatreWashington, this year’s ceremony spotlights 250 nominations competing for a total of 47 awards — plus two special non-competitive honors.
Most fall under one of two main categories: the Hayes, reserved for productions featuring a majority of theater union members, or the Helen, recognizing those with fewer union members and generally produced on a smaller scale.
THE TOP 5 MOST NOMINATED THEATERS (OUT OF 33 TOTAL)
- Arena Stage (25)
- 1st Stage (22)
- Signature Theatre (21)
- Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (16)
- Shakespeare Theatre Company (15)
THE TOP 5 MOST NOMINATED SHOWS (OUT OF 88 TOTAL)
- The Wiz, Ford’s (13)
- Fly By Night, 1st Stage (9)
- Anything Goes, Arena (8)
- Chicago, Keegan (8)
- Girlfriend, Signature (8)
HAYES CATEGORIES (21)
Outstanding Production in a Musical
- Anything Goes, Arena Stage
- Camelot, Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Cinderella, Imagination Stage
- Dave, Arena
- The Wiz, Ford’s Theatre
Outstanding Production in a Play
- Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth
- Familiar, Woolly Mammoth
- Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
- Indecent, Arena
- The Wolves, Studio Theatre
Anything Goes at Arena Stage — Photo: Maria Baranova
Outstanding Direction in a Musical
- Kathryn Chase Bryer, Cinderella, Imagination
- Matthew Gardiner, Passion, Signature
- Kent Gash, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Tina Landau, Dave, Arena
- Molly Smith, Anything Goes, Arena
Outstanding Direction in a Play
- Kip Fagan, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
- Paige Hernandez, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic Theater Company
- Marti Lyons, Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth
- Marti Lyons, The Wolves, Studio
- David Muse, The Remains, Studio
- Alan Paul, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare
- Eric Rosen, Indecent, Arena
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
- Anything Goes, Arena
- Dave, Arena
- The Scottsboro Boys, Signature
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Rep Stage
- The Wiz, Ford’s
- You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination
The Wolves at Studio Theatre — Photo: Teresa Wood
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play
- The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare
- Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
- If I Forget, Studio
- Indecent, Arena
- The Remains, Studio
- The Wolves, Studio
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
- Corbin Bleu, Anything Goes, Arena
- Ken Clark, Camelot, Shakespeare
- Drew Gehling, Dave, Arena
- David Schlumpf, Elf, The Musical, Olney Theatre Center
- Douglas Sills, Dave, Arena
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
- Nancy Anderson, Billy Elliot, Signature
- Natascia Diaz, Passion, Signature
- Tracy Lynn Olivera, On the Town, Olney
- Bryonha Marie Parham, Dave, Arena
- Awa Sal Secka, Cinderella, Imagination
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
- Carson Elrod, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare
- Glenn Fitzgerald, The Remains, Studio
- Eugene Lee, Two Trains Running, Arena
- Jon Hudson Odom, Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth
- Jack Willis, The Great Society, Arena
A Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare Theatre — Photo: Scott Suchman
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
- Stephanie Berry, Gem of the Ocean, Round House Theatre
- Julia Coffey, Labour of Love, Olney
- Veanne Cox, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare
- Naomi Jacobson, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Theater J
- Erika Rose, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Hasani Allen, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Michael J. Mainwaring, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination
- Kevin McAllister, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Christopher Michael Richardson, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Bobby Smith, Light Years, Signature
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Steffanie Leigh, Passion, Signature
- Monique Midgette, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Maria Rizzo, Anything Goes, Arena
- Awa Sal Secka, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Awa Sal Secka, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
- Jonathan Goldstein, If I Forget, Studio
- Ahmad Kamal, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
- Song Kim, Aubergine, Olney & Everyman Theatre
- Kim Sullivan, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth
- Andy Truschinski, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth
- Justin Weaks, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
Familiar at Woolly Mammoth — Photo: Scott Suchman
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
- Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth
- Mary Catherine Curran, The Second City’s Love, Factually, Kennedy Center
- Lindsley Howard, The Wolves, Studio
- Susan Rome, If I Forget, Studio
- Danielle Skraastad, The Remains, Studio
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical
- Parker Esse, Anything Goes, Arena
- Matthew Gardiner, Mark Orsborn, Billy Elliot, Signature
- Dell Howlett, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Tara Jeanne Vallee, On the Town, Olney
- Tara Jeanne Vallee, Elf, The Musical, Olney
Outstanding Choreography in a Play
- Karma Camp, David Leong, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare
- Matthew Gardiner, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Round House
- Orange Grove Dance-Colette Krogol & Matt Reeves, How to Catch a Star, Kennedy Center
- Stephanie Paul, The Wolves, Studio
- Erika Chong Shuch, Indecent, Arena
Outstanding Musical Direction
- James Cunningham, Camelot, Shakespeare
- Bob Eisenstein, Macbeth, Folger Theatre
- Jon Kalbfleisch, Passion, Signature
- Darius Smith, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Alexander Sovronsky, Indecent, Arena
- Paul Sportelli, Anything Goes, Arena
Outstanding Costume Design
- Kara Harmon, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Ana Kuzmanic, Camelot, Shakespeare
- Robert Perdziola, Passion, Signature
- Ivania Stack, Cinderella, Imagination
- Alejo Vietti, Anything Goes, Arena
Indecent at Arena Stage — Photo: C. Stanley Photography
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Andrew Cissna, John, Signature
- Josh Epstein, Indecent, Arena
- Kimberly Purtell, Snow Child, Arena
- Rui Rita, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Robert Wierzel, Camelot, Shakespeare
Outstanding Set Design
- Paige Hathaway, John, Signature
- Emily Lotz, The Princess & The Pauper-A Bollywood Tale, Imagination
- Lee Savage, Passion, Signature
- Jason Sherwood, The Wiz, Ford’s
- Nate Sinnott, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination
Outstanding Sound Design
- Ryan Hickey, Light Years, Signature
- Kenny Neal, Deborah Wicks La Puma, Digging Up Dessa, Kennedy Center
- Tosin Olufolabi, Rebecca Hart, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth
- Andre Pluess, Indecent, Arena
- Ken Travis, Camelot, Shakespeare
HELEN CATEGORIES (21)
Girlfriend at Signature Theatre — Photo: Todd Franson
Outstanding Production in a Musical
- Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental Theatre Company
- Chicago, Keegan Theatre
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s Dinner Theatre
- Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Girlfriend, Signature
Outstanding Production in a Play
- The Events, Theater Alliance
- The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action Theater & Georgetown University
- Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation Theatre Company
- Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
Outstanding Direction in a Musical
- Kathryn Chase Bryer, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Matthew Gardiner, Girlfriend, Signature
- Mark Minnick, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s
- Mark A. Rhea, Susan Marie Rhea, Chicago, Keegan
- Michael Windsor, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental
Outstanding Direction in a Play
- Colin Hovde, The Events, Theater Alliance
- Alex Levy, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- Alex Levy, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
- Nick Martin, Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation
- Natsu Onoda Power, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce at Constellation Theatre — Photo: DJ Corey Photography
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
- Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental
- Chicago, Keegan
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s
- Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Pippin, Monumental
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play
- The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
- Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation
- Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
- The Trojan Women Project, Brave Spirits Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
- Aaron Bliden, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Jimmy Mavrikes, Girlfriend, Signature
- Lukas James Miller, Girlfriend, Signature
- Solomon Parker, Pippin, Monumental
- DeCarlo Raspberry, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental
- Jamie Smithson, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
- Jessica Bennett, Chicago, Keegan
- Debora Crabbe, As You Like It, Keegan
- Abby Middleton, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s
- Maria Rizzo, Chicago, Keegan
- Shayla S. Simmons, Aida, Constellation
- Taylor Washington, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental
The Skin of Our Teeth at Constellation Theatre — Photo: Daniel Schwartz
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
- Josh Adams, The Events, Theater Alliance
- Sam Ludwig, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- Sasha Olinick, The Secrets of the Universe (and other songs), Hub Theatre and Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia
- Jonathan Lee Taylor, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- Matthew R. Wilson, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
- Regina Aquino, The Events, Theater Alliance
- Tonya Beckman, The Skin of Our Teeth, Constellation
- Lolita Marie, The Secrets of the Universe (and other songs), Hub and JCCNV
- Billie Krishawn, Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation
- Madeline Mooney, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
- Michael Innocenti, Chicago, Keegan
- Ryan Manning, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Da’Von Moody, Aida, Constellation
- DeCarlo Raspberry, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s
- Harrison Smith, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s
- Taylor Witt, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
- Linda Bard, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Kaitlin Kemp, Pippin, Monumental
- Farrell Parker, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Louisa Tringali, Young Frankenstein, Toby’s
- Caroline Wolfson, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
Pippin at Monumental Theatre Company — D’Affuso, Wereley, Steven Labovitch (Theo), Barlaam, Sumblin, Raspberry, Lawrence Hailes (Ensemble), Melrose Pyne (Ensemble), Kemp, Parker, and Allie O’Donnell (Ensemble) — Photo: Todd Franson, Set: James Raymond, Stage Lighting: Jason Brinke
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
- Scott Ward Abernethy, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation
- Michael Kevin Darnall, The Small Room at the Top of the Stairs, Spooky Action
- Louis E. Davis, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
- Ryan Tumulty, Flood City, Theater Alliance
- Ryan Tumulty, The Trial, Synetic Theater
- Jacob Yeh, East of Eden, NextStop Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
- Moriamo Temidayo Akibu, The Interstellar Ghost Hour, Longacre Lea
- Tiffany Byrd, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
- Amanda Forstrom, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage
- Mary Myers, 45 Plays for 45 Presidents, NextStop
- Tuyet Thi Pham, The Small Room at the Top of the Stairs , Spooky Action
- Nicole Ruthmarie, The Trojan Women Project, Brave Spirits
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical
- Rachel Leigh Dolan, Chicago, Keegan
- Ilona Kessell, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s
- Ahmad Maaty, Pippin, Monumental
- Mark Minnick, Young Frankenstein, Toby’s
- Liz Tenuto, A Chorus Line, Compass Rose Theater
Outstanding Choreography in a Play
- Kathy Gordon, Rite of Spring, Pointless Theatre
- Happenstance Theater, Cabaret Noir: A Film Noir Theatrical Montage
- Tori Tolentino, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Synetic
- Irina Tsikurishvili, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic
- Irina Tsikurishvili, The Trial, Synetic
Outstanding Musical Direction
- Britt Bonney, Girlfriend, Signature
- Walter “Bobby” McCoy, Fly by Night, 1st Stage
- Walter “Bobby” McCoy, Aida, Constellation
- Jake Null, Chicago, Keegan
- Markus Williams, A Civil War Christmas, 1st Stage
Outstanding Costume Design
- Sandra Spence, The Comedy of Errors, Annapolis Shakespeare Company
- Kelsey Hunt, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation
- Debra Kim Sivigny, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
- Debra Kim Sivigny, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
- Erik Teague, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic
- Erik Teague, The Trial, Synetic
Sleepy Hollow at Synetic Theater — Photo: Brittany Diliberto
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Brian S. Allard, Titus Andronicus, Synetic
- Brian S. Allard, The Trial, Synetic
- Adam Bacigalupo, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
- Colin K. Bills, Girlfriend, Signature
- David A. Hopkins, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s
Outstanding Set Design
- A.J. Guban, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation
- Misha Kachman, Girlfriend, Signature
- Matthew Keenan, The Undeniable Sound of Right Now, Keegan
- Daniel Pinha, The Trial, Synetic
- Natsu Onoda Power, Danny Carr, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
Outstanding Sound Design
- Ryan Hickey, Girlfriend, Signature
- Roc Lee, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
- Gordon Nimmo-Smith, Brian Lotter & Matthew Schleigh, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation
- Sarah O’Halloran, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage
- Michael Winch, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
- Michael Winch, How to Keep an Alien, Solas Nua
Overall Categories (7)
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical
- Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic
- Mona Mansour, The Vagrant Trilogy, Mosaic
- Psalmayene 24 & Deirdre Kinahan, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua
- Heather Raffo, Noura, Shakespeare
- Ken Urban, The Remains, Studio
Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation
- Sandra B. Eskin & Michael J. Bobbitt (Book), William Yanesh (Music & Lyrics), Blueberries for Sal, Adventure
- Tom Kitt (Music), Thomas Meehan (Book), Nell Benjamin (Book/Lyrics), Dave, Arena
- Patti Kalil, Rachel Menyuk, Eric Swartz, Don Cristobal, Pointless
- Jared Mezzocchi, How to Catch a Star, Kennedy Center
- Natsu Onoda Power, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown
- Nathan Weinberger, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic
Outstanding Visiting Production
- The Fall, Studio
- H.M.S. Pinafore, Olney
- The Second City’s She the People, Woolly Mammoth
- Underground Railroad Game, Woolly Mammoth
- Waiting for Godot, Shakespeare
Outstanding Performer – Visiting Production
- Liam Brennan, An Inspector Calls, Shakespeare
- Carrie Compere, The Color Purple, Kennedy Center
- Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game, Woolly Mammoth
- Marty Rea, Waiting for Godot, Shakespeare
- Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations, Kennedy Center
Outstanding Production – Theatre for Young Audiences
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Adventure
- Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, Adventure
- My Father’s Dragon, Synetic
- The Princess & The Pauper – A Bollywood Tale, Imagination
- To the Clouds, Arts on the Horizon
- You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination
SPECIAL HONORS (2)
Helen Hayes Tribute
Jennifer Nelson
John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company
Ally Theatre Company
The 35th annual Helen Hayes Awards ceremony is Monday, May 13, starting at 7:30 p.m., at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. Tickets are $100, or $40 to $50 for theater professionals, and includes the post-show party. Call 202-888-0020 or visit www.theanthemdc.com.