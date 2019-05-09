The 35th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Nominees

The Helen Hayes Awards celebrate Washington, D.C.’s thriving theater scene that is second only to Broadway. Overseen and presented by theatreWashington, this year’s ceremony spotlights 250 nominations competing for a total of 47 awards — plus two special non-competitive honors.

Most fall under one of two main categories: the Hayes, reserved for productions featuring a majority of theater union members, or the Helen, recognizing those with fewer union members and generally produced on a smaller scale.

THE TOP 5 MOST NOMINATED THEATERS (OUT OF 33 TOTAL)

Arena Stage (25)

1st Stage (22)

Signature Theatre (21)

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (16)

Shakespeare Theatre Company (15)

THE TOP 5 MOST NOMINATED SHOWS (OUT OF 88 TOTAL)

The Wiz, Ford’s (13)

Fly By Night, 1st Stage (9)

Anything Goes, Arena (8)

Chicago, Keegan (8)

Girlfriend, Signature (8)

HAYES CATEGORIES (21)

Outstanding Production in a Musical

Anything Goes, Arena Stage

Camelot, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Cinderella, Imagination Stage

Dave, Arena

The Wiz, Ford’s Theatre

Outstanding Production in a Play

Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth

Familiar, Woolly Mammoth

Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

Indecent, Arena

The Wolves, Studio Theatre

Outstanding Direction in a Musical

Kathryn Chase Bryer, Cinderella, Imagination

Matthew Gardiner, Passion, Signature

Kent Gash, The Wiz, Ford’s

Tina Landau, Dave, Arena

Molly Smith, Anything Goes, Arena

Outstanding Direction in a Play

Kip Fagan, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

Paige Hernandez, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic Theater Company

Marti Lyons, Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth

Marti Lyons, The Wolves, Studio

David Muse, The Remains, Studio

Alan Paul, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare

Eric Rosen, Indecent, Arena

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Anything Goes, Arena

Dave, Arena

The Scottsboro Boys, Signature

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Rep Stage

The Wiz, Ford’s

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare

Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

If I Forget, Studio

Indecent, Arena

The Remains, Studio

The Wolves, Studio

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Corbin Bleu, Anything Goes, Arena

Ken Clark, Camelot, Shakespeare

Drew Gehling, Dave, Arena

David Schlumpf, Elf, The Musical, Olney Theatre Center

Douglas Sills, Dave, Arena

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Nancy Anderson, Billy Elliot, Signature

Natascia Diaz, Passion, Signature

Tracy Lynn Olivera, On the Town, Olney

Bryonha Marie Parham, Dave, Arena

Awa Sal Secka, Cinderella, Imagination

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Carson Elrod, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare

Glenn Fitzgerald, The Remains, Studio

Eugene Lee, Two Trains Running, Arena

Jon Hudson Odom, Botticelli in the Fire, Woolly Mammoth

Jack Willis, The Great Society, Arena

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Stephanie Berry, Gem of the Ocean, Round House Theatre

Julia Coffey, Labour of Love, Olney

Veanne Cox, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare

Naomi Jacobson, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Theater J

Erika Rose, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Hasani Allen, The Wiz, Ford’s

Michael J. Mainwaring, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination

Kevin McAllister, The Wiz, Ford’s

Christopher Michael Richardson, The Wiz, Ford’s

Bobby Smith, Light Years, Signature

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Steffanie Leigh, Passion, Signature

Monique Midgette, The Wiz, Ford’s

Maria Rizzo, Anything Goes, Arena

Awa Sal Secka, The Wiz, Ford’s

Awa Sal Secka, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Jonathan Goldstein, If I Forget, Studio

Ahmad Kamal, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

Song Kim, Aubergine, Olney & Everyman Theatre

Kim Sullivan, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth

Andy Truschinski, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth

Justin Weaks, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Familiar, Woolly Mammoth

Mary Catherine Curran, The Second City’s Love, Factually, Kennedy Center

Lindsley Howard, The Wolves, Studio

Susan Rome, If I Forget, Studio

Danielle Skraastad, The Remains, Studio

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical

Parker Esse, Anything Goes, Arena

Matthew Gardiner, Mark Orsborn, Billy Elliot, Signature

Dell Howlett, The Wiz, Ford’s

Tara Jeanne Vallee, On the Town, Olney

Tara Jeanne Vallee, Elf, The Musical, Olney

Outstanding Choreography in a Play

Karma Camp, David Leong, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare

Matthew Gardiner, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Round House

Orange Grove Dance-Colette Krogol & Matt Reeves, How to Catch a Star, Kennedy Center

Stephanie Paul, The Wolves, Studio

Erika Chong Shuch, Indecent, Arena

Outstanding Musical Direction

James Cunningham, Camelot, Shakespeare

Bob Eisenstein, Macbeth, Folger Theatre

Jon Kalbfleisch, Passion, Signature

Darius Smith, The Wiz, Ford’s

Alexander Sovronsky, Indecent, Arena

Paul Sportelli, Anything Goes, Arena

Outstanding Costume Design

Kara Harmon, The Wiz, Ford’s

Ana Kuzmanic, Camelot, Shakespeare

Robert Perdziola, Passion, Signature

Ivania Stack, Cinderella, Imagination

Alejo Vietti, Anything Goes, Arena

Outstanding Lighting Design

Andrew Cissna, John, Signature

Josh Epstein, Indecent, Arena

Kimberly Purtell, Snow Child, Arena

Rui Rita, The Wiz, Ford’s

Robert Wierzel, Camelot, Shakespeare

Outstanding Set Design

Paige Hathaway, John, Signature

Emily Lotz, The Princess & The Pauper-A Bollywood Tale, Imagination

Lee Savage, Passion, Signature

Jason Sherwood, The Wiz, Ford’s

Nate Sinnott, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination

Outstanding Sound Design

Ryan Hickey, Light Years, Signature

Kenny Neal, Deborah Wicks La Puma, Digging Up Dessa, Kennedy Center

Tosin Olufolabi, Rebecca Hart, Gloria, Woolly Mammoth

Andre Pluess, Indecent, Arena

Ken Travis, Camelot, Shakespeare

HELEN CATEGORIES (21)

Outstanding Production in a Musical

Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental Theatre Company

Chicago, Keegan Theatre

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Girlfriend, Signature

Outstanding Production in a Play

The Events, Theater Alliance

The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action Theater & Georgetown University

Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation Theatre Company

Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

Outstanding Direction in a Musical

Kathryn Chase Bryer, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Matthew Gardiner, Girlfriend, Signature

Mark Minnick, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s

Mark A. Rhea, Susan Marie Rhea, Chicago, Keegan

Michael Windsor, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental

Outstanding Direction in a Play

Colin Hovde, The Events, Theater Alliance

Alex Levy, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

Alex Levy, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

Nick Martin, Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation

Natsu Onoda Power, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental

Chicago, Keegan

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s

Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Pippin, Monumental

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation

Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

The Trojan Women Project, Brave Spirits Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Aaron Bliden, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Jimmy Mavrikes, Girlfriend, Signature

Lukas James Miller, Girlfriend, Signature

Solomon Parker, Pippin, Monumental

DeCarlo Raspberry, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental

Jamie Smithson, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Jessica Bennett, Chicago, Keegan

Debora Crabbe, As You Like It, Keegan

Abby Middleton, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s

Maria Rizzo, Chicago, Keegan

Shayla S. Simmons, Aida, Constellation

Taylor Washington, Brooklyn The Musical, Monumental

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Josh Adams, The Events, Theater Alliance

Sam Ludwig, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

Sasha Olinick, The Secrets of the Universe (and other songs), Hub Theatre and Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia

Jonathan Lee Taylor, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

Matthew R. Wilson, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Regina Aquino, The Events, Theater Alliance

Tonya Beckman, The Skin of Our Teeth, Constellation

Lolita Marie, The Secrets of the Universe (and other songs), Hub and JCCNV

Billie Krishawn, Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce, Constellation

Madeline Mooney, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Michael Innocenti, Chicago, Keegan

Ryan Manning, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Da’Von Moody, Aida, Constellation

DeCarlo Raspberry, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s

Harrison Smith, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s

Taylor Witt, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Linda Bard, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Adventure Theatre MTC

Kaitlin Kemp, Pippin, Monumental

Farrell Parker, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Louisa Tringali, Young Frankenstein, Toby’s

Caroline Wolfson, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Scott Ward Abernethy, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation

Michael Kevin Darnall, The Small Room at the Top of the Stairs, Spooky Action

Louis E. Davis, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Ryan Tumulty, Flood City, Theater Alliance

Ryan Tumulty, The Trial, Synetic Theater

Jacob Yeh, East of Eden, NextStop Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Moriamo Temidayo Akibu, The Interstellar Ghost Hour, Longacre Lea

Tiffany Byrd, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Amanda Forstrom, The Farnsworth Invention, 1st Stage

Mary Myers, 45 Plays for 45 Presidents, NextStop

Tuyet Thi Pham, The Small Room at the Top of the Stairs , Spooky Action

Nicole Ruthmarie, The Trojan Women Project, Brave Spirits

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical

Rachel Leigh Dolan, Chicago, Keegan

Ilona Kessell, Disney’s Newsies, Toby’s

Ahmad Maaty, Pippin, Monumental

Mark Minnick, Young Frankenstein, Toby’s

Liz Tenuto, A Chorus Line, Compass Rose Theater

Outstanding Choreography in a Play

Kathy Gordon, Rite of Spring, Pointless Theatre

Happenstance Theater, Cabaret Noir: A Film Noir Theatrical Montage

Tori Tolentino, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Synetic

Irina Tsikurishvili, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic

Irina Tsikurishvili, The Trial, Synetic

Outstanding Musical Direction

Britt Bonney, Girlfriend, Signature

Walter “Bobby” McCoy, Fly by Night, 1st Stage

Walter “Bobby” McCoy, Aida, Constellation

Jake Null, Chicago, Keegan

Markus Williams, A Civil War Christmas, 1st Stage

Outstanding Costume Design

Sandra Spence, The Comedy of Errors, Annapolis Shakespeare Company

Kelsey Hunt, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation

Debra Kim Sivigny, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Debra Kim Sivigny, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

Erik Teague, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic

Erik Teague, The Trial, Synetic

Outstanding Lighting Design

Brian S. Allard, Titus Andronicus, Synetic

Brian S. Allard, The Trial, Synetic

Adam Bacigalupo, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Colin K. Bills, Girlfriend, Signature

David A. Hopkins, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Toby’s

Outstanding Set Design

A.J. Guban, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation

Misha Kachman, Girlfriend, Signature

Matthew Keenan, The Undeniable Sound of Right Now, Keegan

Daniel Pinha, The Trial, Synetic

Natsu Onoda Power, Danny Carr, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Outstanding Sound Design

Ryan Hickey, Girlfriend, Signature

Roc Lee, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Gordon Nimmo-Smith, Brian Lotter & Matthew Schleigh, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Constellation

Sarah O’Halloran, Swimming With Whales, 1st Stage

Michael Winch, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Michael Winch, How to Keep an Alien, Solas Nua

Overall Categories (7)

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical

Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Queens Girl in Africa, Mosaic

Mona Mansour, The Vagrant Trilogy, Mosaic

Psalmayene 24 & Deirdre Kinahan, The Frederick Douglass Project, Solas Nua

Heather Raffo, Noura, Shakespeare

Ken Urban, The Remains, Studio

Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation

Sandra B. Eskin & Michael J. Bobbitt (Book), William Yanesh (Music & Lyrics), Blueberries for Sal, Adventure

Tom Kitt (Music), Thomas Meehan (Book), Nell Benjamin (Book/Lyrics), Dave, Arena

Patti Kalil, Rachel Menyuk, Eric Swartz, Don Cristobal, Pointless

Jared Mezzocchi, How to Catch a Star, Kennedy Center

Natsu Onoda Power, The Lathe of Heaven, Spooky Action & Georgetown

Nathan Weinberger, Sleepy Hollow, Synetic

Outstanding Visiting Production

The Fall, Studio

H.M.S. Pinafore, Olney

The Second City’s She the People, Woolly Mammoth

Underground Railroad Game, Woolly Mammoth

Waiting for Godot, Shakespeare

Outstanding Performer – Visiting Production

Liam Brennan, An Inspector Calls, Shakespeare

Carrie Compere, The Color Purple, Kennedy Center

Jennifer Kidwell, Underground Railroad Game, Woolly Mammoth

Marty Rea, Waiting for Godot, Shakespeare

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations, Kennedy Center

Outstanding Production – Theatre for Young Audiences

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Adventure

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, Adventure

My Father’s Dragon, Synetic

The Princess & The Pauper – A Bollywood Tale, Imagination

To the Clouds, Arts on the Horizon

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Imagination

SPECIAL HONORS (2)

Helen Hayes Tribute

Jennifer Nelson

John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company

Ally Theatre Company

The 35th annual Helen Hayes Awards ceremony is Monday, May 13, starting at 7:30 p.m., at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. Tickets are $100, or $40 to $50 for theater professionals, and includes the post-show party. Call 202-888-0020 or visit www.theanthemdc.com.