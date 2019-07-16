RuPaul’s Drag Race scores 14 Emmy nominations, highest total ever

Unstoppable, sequined reality juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race has broken its previous record by scoring an incredible 14 nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

That beats the franchise’s 12 nominations at last year’s awards, where Drag Race went on to win five Emmys: best reality show, best host for RuPaul Charles, and statues for direction, costuming, and hairstyling.

RuPaul is once again up for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program this year, his fourth nomination in the category.

The drag icon has won best host for the last three years, so the odds are very much in his favor for a fourth statue.

Drag Race has again been nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition — this time for season 11 — after its first win in the category last year for season 10.

Last year’s win also marked the first time that both a reality show and its host have won their respective categories in the same year.

Emmy voters have bestowed 7 other nominations on the main Drag Race series, including: Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program; Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special; and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic).

Elsewhere, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars received its first Emmy nomination, with an episode from the show’s fourth season up for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

And behind-the-scenes offshoot Drag Race: Untucked has been nominated for the second year in a row, this time for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program (which it was nominated for last year) and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Digital series RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet received a nod for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, as did RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen.

The show’s official Twitter account celebrated the record number of nominations, tweeting “14’s, 14’s, 14’s across the board!”

🌟14's, 14's, 14's across the board! 🌟 THANK YOU to @TelevisionAcad for the 14 #EmmyNominations 👑 #DragRace (✨See the thread for all of the categories we're nominated in!✨) pic.twitter.com/eE9mkBnmIS — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 16, 2019

It also shouted out RuPaul for yet another host nomination, offering their “CONDRAGULATIONS” to Mama Ru.

CONDRAGULATIONS to our very own Mama @RuPaul for snatching up a nomination for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program 💅👑✨ #Emmys #DragRace pic.twitter.com/5CRbhjUN1p — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 16, 2019

In total, RuPaul’s Drag Race and its offshoots have been nominated for 37 Emmy Awards, with nine wins thus far.

Should RuPaul triumph as host at this year’s Emmys, the drag star will tie Survivor host Jeff Probst for the most ever wins in the category with four.

Drag Race itself has a much longer journey in the Outstanding Competition Program category — current record holder The Amazing Race has triumphed 10 times, with seven consecutive wins.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox at at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.