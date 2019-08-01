One Million Moms: Whole Foods is “saturated in absolute filth” after sponsoring drag queen event

Anti-LGBTQ activist group One Million Moms has declared Whole Foods to be “saturated in absolute filth” after the retailer sponsored an event with drag queens.

The group, known for boycotting companies, movies, books, and anything else viewed as being pro-LGBTQ, is livid that Whole Foods has sponsored a drag queen story hour.

Similar events have taken place (and drawn backlash) nationwide, and typically involve drag queens reading books to children that celebrate equality and diversity, helping promote reading, learning, and self-expression.

But that is apparently too much for the pearl-clutchers at One Million Moms, who lambasted an event that took place in Atlanta earlier this summer, saying Whole Foods was helping indoctrinate children “into transgenderism and homosexuality.”

It should be noted that Whole Foods only sponsored the event. The actual reading, hosted by Mayor Keisha Bottoms, took place in Atlanta City Hall.

“A retailer that once promoted organics and clean food is now saturated in absolute filth, exploiting America’s children to be ‘groomed’ by drag queens,” OMM said in a statement. “Whole Foods Market is now sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event to indoctrinate children into transgenderism and homosexuality.

“Their goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle,” the rant continued. “Drag Queen Story Hour has been endorsed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is obviously signaling her support for transgenderism and homosexuality in order to appease the Left.”

One Million Moms, a subsidiary of anti-LGBTQ organization the American Family Association, is no stranger to eye-popping bouts of rage over LGBTQ-related issues.

Earlier this month, the group launched a petition objecting to Disney’s Toy Story 4 showing scenes featuring a child with two moms.

OMM claimed the scenes, which lasted only a few seconds, were designed to “desensitize children” and urged supporters to tell Disney that they would “continue to distrust” the company.

The group doesn’t publish its membership count, but it’s pretty safe to assume that there aren’t actually one million mothers venting their anger at Disney and Whole Foods.

As of writing, One Million Mom’s “urgent” Whole Foods petition has less than 6,900 signatures.

Their Toy Story 4 petition? After almost a month, just 13,810.

A campaign from May, slamming Procter & Gamble for an advert showing a lesbian couple going to prom? Only 10,823 people signed that.

And a petition decrying PBS for airing an episode of children’s animated show Arthur that featured a same-sex wedding? After 11 weeks, just 20,300 signatures.

You get the idea.

One Million Moms’ various other protests include boycotting Walgreens over its transgender-inclusive restaurant policy, and getting enraged about a lesbian yogurt ad.