The Constituents poke fun at the 2020 nominees with a satirical Democratic debate

“In April, we did a show called ‘The Unofficial Correspondents’ Dinner,” says Tim Kardashian, the “Founding Father” of the political comedy troupe The Constituents. “It was essentially a comedy roast, with local D.C. comedians taking on the character of D.C. politicians.”

The Constituents then held a second show on July 3 called “The Fireworks Before the Fireworks,” lampooning national political figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Ann Coulter. Each comedian writes their own jokes, and brings their unique interpretation to the character they’re portraying.

“I market the show as political uncensored comedy, which I would describe as Saturday Night Live on steroids,” says Kardashian. “It’s part-comedy, part-theater, part-improv. You don’t have to be a political guru to understand the humor in it and appreciate the show for what it is.”

On Thursday, Aug. 15, The Constituents will present “A Democratic Debate: An Uncensored Political Comedy Show” at Union Stage. During the show, various Democratic presidential contenders will duke it out in a debate moderated by Hillary Clinton.

“It’s a hilarious premise, right?” says Kardashian, who will portray Joe Biden. “The idea of Hillary Clinton, who is such a household name, moderating a debate of people trying to be the next Democratic nominee. I think the jokes almost write themselves about her almost whipping the candidates into shape because she is such an icon in the political world for the work that she’s done…. You almost can’t watch the Democratic debates that were on CNN and not think this thing is primed for parody.”

Kardashian promises that the night will be one of “bipartisan bashing…. There’s going to be plenty of Democratic jokes. There’s going to be plenty of Republican jokes. We don’t hold any punches for either side of the aisle.”

“It’s some of the best comics from the DMV just making fun of each other in ways that are so clever and so good that I’m sure even the people we’re portraying would probably laugh,” says Rose Vineshank, who is playing Clinton. “This show is good for anyone who appreciates anything from a good joke to a good impression to just some unabashed shade. We have all the palm trees and we’ll be supplying all the shade.”

“A Democratic Debate: An Uncensored Political Comedy Show” is Thursday, Aug. 15 at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and available online at www.unionstage.com. Proceeds from the event are being donated to “Hilarity for Charity,” an organization founded by Seth Rogen and his wife that’s dedicated to supporting people suffering from Alzheimer’s and funding research for a potential cure.