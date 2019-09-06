Professional gamer SonicFox comes out as non-binary: ‘Identifying as a cis-man just isn’t right’

Professional gamer Dominique “SonicFox” McLean has come out as non-binary in a series of tweets.

McLean, one of the highest-earning esports players in the world, previously made headlines last year after coming out as gay while accepting the award for Best Esports Player at the The Game Awards 2018.

In a memorable speech, McLean said, “I’m gay, black, a furry — pretty much everything a Republican hates — and the best esports player of the whole year.”

Writing on Twitter this week, McLean said they have been “thinking critically” about their “entire life perspective on how I look.”

“The more I reflect on my pass and likes the more this makes sense to me,” McLean wrote. “With that being said, I’m coming out as a Non-Binary Man!”

McLean prefers “he/they” pronouns, but could “see myself dropping He/Him,” noting “I cannot tell if I am genderfluid or not.”

“I’ve always found myself enjoying things that were typically considered ‘not masculine’ and I’ve always thought of myself as 50% masc and 50% feminine,” McLean tweeted. “But I always felt ridiculed and made fun of for liking the more ‘feminine’ things of life.

“This in turn made me almost never go clothes shopping. The mens [sic] clothes section just never appealed to me,” McLean continued. “I felt almost nothing there really matched me. Strangely enough, I always enjoyed the masculine look of my facial hair and stuff, but never the attire!”

McLean said when they visualized the “ideal me” they would see “this androgynous appearance,” but said they were “too nervous and shy to try women or ‘feminine’ clothing.”

“I’ll be shopping very soon and may end up looking hella different than I usually do at tournaments, so stay tuned for that!” McLean wrote, adding, “Don’t worry the mustache is staying.”

McLean continued: “In time I could see myself dropping the He/Him pronouns. I cannot tell if I am genderfluid or not, but I feel identifying as a cis-man just isn’t too right. I definitely know I don’t feel like a woman either, but something in between like He They spectrum I feel fits me most.”

McLean added that, despite coming out as gay, they are “[probably] pansexual” but “not sure yet,” saying, “Sexuality and Gender is confusin’ sometimes!”

The pro gamer has received some criticism anti anti-LGBTQ comments following the announcement, but tweeted to acknowledge the “many friendly replies” to their Twitter thread.

McLean, who regularly wears a furry costume to gaming tournament as alter-ego SonicFox, created a viral moment at the Game Awards last year.

Coming out publicly as gay, McLean drew cheers from the crowd and thousands of supportive tweets after saying “I’m also super gay” during their acceptance speech.

““As you guys also may know — or may not know — I’m also super gay,” McLean said. “I wanna give a super shoutout to all my LGBTQ+ friends that have always helped me through life. Obviously I’m a furry, so shout out to the furries…. Guess all I gotta really say is I’m gay, black, a furry — pretty much everything a Republican hates — and the best esports player of the whole year I guess. Thank you so much!”

