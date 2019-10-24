Trans United Fund endorses Virginia Del. Danica Roem for re-election

Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) earned another endorsement on Wednesday after the national transgender-led political group Trans United Fund endorsed her re-election bid.

Trans United Fund previously supported Roem in her 2017 bid for the Virginia House of Delegates, after which she became the first openly transgender elected official in the commonwealth. That year, the organization also endorsed successful candidates Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham for seats on the Minneapolis City Council.

During her time in Richmond, Roem has established herself as one of the General Assembly’s top experts on transportation issues, in keeping with her calls for greater traffic-calming measures along Route 28. She proposed the creation of a FOIA ombudsman, a shield law for journalists, and has advocated on behalf of expanded health coverage and constituents who receive free or reduced-price lunch as part of school meal programs.

Trans United Fund said in a news release that it endorsed Roem because of her dedication to advocating on behalf of low-income and working-class people, including those who are a part of traditionally marginalized groups, and her commitment to improving Virginia’s infrastructure.

“I’m grateful to have the support of Trans United Fund once again for the 2019 campaign after

they helped us with our historic victory in 2017,” Roem said in a statement. “Trans United Fund stands for equity, equality, inclusivity, liberation and justice for trans people everywhere as do I for all of my constituents here in the 13th District.”

Trans United Fund has promised to launch a voter mobilization campaign to turn out voters and encourage them to re-elect Roem, as well as donate to and volunteer for Roem’s campaign in advance of the Nov. 5 election, where Roem will face off against Republican Kelly McGinn.

“Danica Roem has been an incredible leader for Virginia who delivers on her promises and

works tirelessly to make progress on expanding healthcare access, fixing infrastructure, and

making sure everyone in her district is heard and valued,” Daye Pope, the organizing director of Trans United Fund, said in a statement. “Trans United Fund was proud to stand with her back in 2017 and we’re proud to be standing with her now.”

