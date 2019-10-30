Tucker Carlson and gay guest blame LGBTQ equality for the California wildfires

In addition to all the other things LGBTQ people are blamed for — floods, mass shootings, the fall of Rome — we can now add one more to the list: devastating wildfires in California.

Currently believed to have been started by a tree falling on power lines owned by energy company PG&E, Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead suggested having a diverse workforce was to blame.

“PG&E strikes me as almost a metaphor for the destruction of the state,” he said on Tuesday. “Here’s the utility which doesn’t really know anything about its own infrastructure but knows everything about the race of its employees. How did we get there?”

Enabling Carlson’s bizarre take on the horrific wildfires, which are burning in multiple areas and have led to 26 million people being placed under red flag warnings, was his guest, Dave Rubin.

Rubin, openly gay host of the conservative Rubin Report, blamed society’s need to be “woke,” bringing the LGBTQ community into the mix.

“The problem right now is that everything, everything, from academia to public utilities to politics, everything that goes woke, that buys into this ridiculous progressive ideology that cares about what contractors are LGBT or how many black firemen we have or white this or Asian that, everything that goes that road eventually breaks down,” Rubin said.

“It is not how freedom is supposed to operate,” he added. “Imagine if your house was on fire. Would you care what the public utility or what the fire company, what contractor they brought in, what gender or sexuality or any of those things he or she was? It’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

After Rubin noted that PG&E was implementing “preemptive blackouts” to try and avoid downed power lines causing more fires, Carlson retorted that the state of California was “not civilized anymore.”

“If you can’t keep the lights on and you can’t keep the place from burning down, you’ve reached the point where there is no kind of lying about it anymore,” Carlson said. “Like it’s falling apart. It’s a disaster. It’s not civilized anymore.”

If you’re wondering how Carlson and Rubin got from wildfires to complaining about companies caring about having a diverse workforce, you’re not alone.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, co-host of The View and CNN contributor, slammed the segment, calling it “non-sensical, homophobic, racist crap.”

“Good God. It takes particularly stupid, bigoted jerks to connect gender, sexuality & race to CA fires,” Navarro tweeted. “How can any sane person watch this non-sensical, homophobic, racist crap? How can any responsible company advertise on a show spewing non-sensical, homophobic, racist crap?”

Rubin responded to Navarro’s tweet, refuting that what he said was either racist or homophobic –even noting that he is married to another man.

