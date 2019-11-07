A Casual Guide to The Emporiyum

- Features
All Set Restaurant & Bar
Silver Spring, Md.
www.allsetrestaurant.com
IG: @allsetDTSS
All Set puts a contemporary twist on seasonally inspired dishes that reflect its passion for fresh ingredients, nutritious foods and unforgettable flavors. They cook American cuisine influenced by the traditions of coastal New England — comforting, classic, warm and friendly. At this year’s Emporiyum, they are serving a Maine Lobster Roll tossed in a light Tabasco Mayonnaise served on a Toasted New England Roll.
AR’s Hot Southern Honey
Richmond, Va.
www.hotsouthernhoney.com
IG: @ameshotsouthernhoney
People looking for fun and healthy ways to flavor their food will enjoy the award-winning Hot Southern Honey products are both fun (spicy) and healthy (honey). They use only real Virginia sourced honey and real peppers to create amazing products which can be used as condiments on ingredients on sweet or savory.
Ayoba-Yo
Springfield, Va.
www.ayoba-yo.com
IG: @ayobayousa
Ayoba-Yo produces authentic South African premium air-dried beef snacks called Biltong & Droewors. The beef snacks are naturally seasoned, and do not contain sugar, artificial preservatives, gluten, fillers, MSG, or nitrates. Their products have 30% more protein than the leading beef jerky, and their Biltong is the only in the United States both Keto and Paleo Certified.
Back Pocket Provisions
Richmond, Va.
www.backpocketprovisions.com
IG: @backpocketprovisions
Back Pocket Provisions turns locally-grown “ugly” produce into a line of award-winning Bloody Mary mixes. There’s the classic (horseradish and Worcestershire); a smokey Southwest-style riff with sweet corn and jalapeno juice; and a Southeast Asian recipe with red chilies, lemongrass, and fish sauce that’s a new favorite on the bar at Beau Thai in Shaw and Mt. Pleasant.
Black Narrows Brewing Company
Chincoteague, Va.
www.blacknarrowsbrewing.com
IG: @blacknarrows
Black Narrows intentionally craft beers that reflect the way of life here on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Every beer is a story, with faces and places behind it. They source from local farmers, watermen and makers to create one of a kind beers.
Blue Henry
Capitol Heights, Md.
www.bluehenryspirits.com
IG: @bluehenry
BlueHenry creates all natural syrups and garnishes for crafted beverages. Their products are expertly formulated making home crafting accessible to everyone.
Bon Bon Bon
Hamtramck, Mi.
www.bonbonbon.com
IG: @bonbonbonchocolate
Ethically sourced chocolate from friends using real ingredients and no nonsense.
Bun’d Up
Washington, D.C.
www.bundup.com
IG: @bund_up
A handmade steamed bao bun company that takes great pride in being one of the very few places that make the buns in house. It’s not your traditional gua bao as it has a bit of a Korean twist to it.
Cabot Creamery
Waitsfield, Vt.
www.cabotcheese.coop
IG: @cabotcheese
Cabot Creamery is a Vermont-based cooperative of over 800 farm families in New York and New England. Their cheddars are lactose-free, gluten-free, kosher, and halal. They are currently celebrating the co-op’s centennial.
Capitol Cider House
Washington, D.C.
www.capitolciderhouse.com
IG: @capciderhouse
Capitol Cider makes the District’s only pommeau — essentially, an “apple port.” All components — from the apples to the barrels they’re aged in — are locally-sourced. The fruit is pressed on site at their store in Petworth.
Cleveland Kraut Co.
Cleveland, Oh.
www.clevelandkraut.com
IG: @clekraut
Raw, unpasteurized, and lacto-fermented sauerkraut full of natural probiotics, nutrients, and flavor.
Cucina Al Volo /La Caprese mozzarella Bar
Washington, D.C.
IG: @alvolodc
The restaurant will serve Homemade Burrata Mozzarella Rose at the Emporiyum.
#DeepFriedWatermelon
Bowie, Md.
IG: @marylandchickan
Filipino style deep-fried watermelon from Manila in the Philippines. A soul food and Filipino food fusion.
DELIGHTED BY Desserts
Haiku, Hi.
www.delightedbydesserts.com
IG: @delightedbydesserts
A vegan and gluten-free dessert line which exists as a healthier alternative to traditional, processed desserts. Products include Edible Brownie Batter, Creamy Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Fudge that can be enjoyed as a dip, spread or with a spoon.
Don Ciccio & Figli
Washington, D.C.
www.donciccioefigli.comIG: @donciccioefigli
Generational crafters of a range of Italian liqueurs, from the bitter to the sweet. Born in the old country 135 years ago, the Don Ciccio & Figli range of liqueurs spans everything from the beautifully bitter to the seductively sweet. Each taste note in each liqueur in exactly the same place as in the Italian summer of 1883, when the alchemical hand of great grandfather Vincenzo Amodeo perfected their recipes.
Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co.
Baltimore, Md.
IG: @doughboyfresh.pretzelco
Specializing in stuffed pretzels and loaded pretzel bites as well as a new wholesale line including pretzel burger buns, sub rolls, bagels, and bread bowls.
Eden Specialty Ciders
Newport, Vt.
www.edenciders.com
IG: @edenciders
A terroir-driven cider company, focusing on small farmers and holistic orchard practices.
Effie’s Homemade
Hyde Park, Ma.
www.effieshomemade.com
IG: @EffiesHomemade
Effie’s Homemade biscuits are lightly sweet with a hint of salt, a crisp bite, and the flavor of toasted grains.
Ella May Confections
Washington, D.C.
www.ellamayconfections.com
IG: @ellamayconfections
A luxe candy company that crafts fun and fresh sweet treats with a creative approach to classic confections.
FireFly Farms
Accident, Md.
www.fireflyfarms.com
IG: @fireflycheese
A wide range of award-winning products from fresh spreadable goat cheese, to brie, to Spanish style wash rind, to blue, to hard parmesan style goat cheese and cow cheese.
Fluffness
Washington, D.C.
www.fluffness.com
IG: @fluff_ness
Fluffness will be serving cotton candy burritos, with locally sourced ice cream and a variety of toppings, like fruity pebbles, boba, sprinkles and pop rocks.
Fly By Jing
Los Angeles, Ca.
www.flybyjing.com
IG: @flybyjing
Fly By Jing is the first modern, premium Chinese food company bringing diversity to healthy eating through highly-charged flavors and accessible, thoughtfully crafted products. They pioneered the first 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce on the market.
Green Panther Chef
Takoma Park, Md.
www.greenpantherchef.com
IG: @greenpantherchef
Green Panther Chef is a full service CBD catering company specializing in creating an edible experience for the modern enthusiast.
Happied
Washington, D.C.
www.happied.co
IG: @happieddc
Happied is a mobile app answering that age-old question “Where should we go for happy hour?” The Happied app connects professionals, foodies, and cocktail connoisseurs to the best happy hours in D.C. On Friday, Nov. 8, they’re bringing cocktails front and center to the Emporiyum Preview Party, with an epic cocktail battle featuring bartenders from Roy Boys, Doi Moi, and Matchbox.
Ice Cream Jubilee
Washington, D.C.
www.icecreamjubilee.com
IG: @icecreamjubilee
Ice Cream Jubilee churns out fun flavors inspired by childhood treats, fancy desserts, and grown-up cocktails, including Thai Iced Tea, Banana Bourbon Caramel, Gin & Tonic sorbet, or Cookies & Cookie Dough. Everything is handmade in small batches. Their Impossible Cones are legend.
Insomnia Cookies
Newtown Square, Pa.
www.insomniacookies.com
IG: @insomniacookies
Insomnia Cookies is selling two exclusive products for Emporiyum: “Campfire Cookiewich,” a delicious spin on a classic S’more, and “Strawberry Jamwich,” consisting of two sugar cookies stuffed with strawberry icing and topped with strawberry jam.
Kicking Horse Coffee
Invermere, Ca.
www.kickinghorsecoffee.com
IG: @kickinghorsecoffee
Deep, dark and delicious coffee, roasted right in the Rocky Mountains, for over 20 years.
Kojo
Wilmington, DE
www.kojojerky.com
IG: @kojojerky
Shamelessly meaty plant-based jerky. Flavors include cracked pepper, ginger teriyaki, and spicy chipotle.
La Coop Coffee
Washington, D.C.
www.lacoopcoffee.com
IG: @lacoopcoffee
Coffee from Guatemala, traded directly from the owner’s family and other members of a cooperative.
Lei Musubi
Washington, D.C.
www.leimusubi.com
IG: @leimusubi
Specializing in gourmet Hawaiian style rice balls called musubis.
Lubanzi Wines
Washington, D.C.
www.lubanziwines.com
IG: @lubanziwines
A start-up, socially-conscious South African wine company born in Cape Town and named for a wandering dog, Lubanzi makes wine that punches far above its weight.
Marcella Kriebel Art
Washington, D.C.
www.marcellakriebel.com
IG: @marcellakriebel
Watercolors that are designed as a mix and match series of food related art prints — everything from cocktail recipes and bacon, to blueberries and blue crab.
MarshmallowMBA
Red Lion, Pa.
www.marshmallowmba.com
IG: @marshmallowmba
MarshmallowMBA uses a limited ingredient recipe to make marshmallows in 100-plus flavors. They’re best known for “s’morks” (s’mores on forks) as well as the happy hour-inspired “Wine O’Clock” and beer marshmallows. A line of bacon marshmallows will be a spotlight item at the Emporiyum.
Modern Bar Cart
Washington, D.C.
www.modernbarcart.com
IG: @modernbarcart
Modern Bar Cart offers cocktail mixers, gear, and educational tools for professional mixologists and home bartenders alike. Its award-winning line of Embitterment Bitters will be available at Emporiyum.
Monkey Bar
Washington, D.C.
www.monkeyus.com
IG: @monkeybrands
A fruit and nut bar made from organic bananas, apples and cashews.
MOTHER shrub
Midlothian, Va.
www.mothershrub.com
IG: @mothershrub
An award-winning drinking vinegar mixer to use in spritzers, elixirs and cocktails. Six flavors — Black Cherry, Cranberry, Ginger, Grapefruit, Lime, and Salted Honey.
Mouth Party Caramel
Timonium, Md.
www.mouthpartycaramel.com
IG: @mouthpartycaramel
A soft gourmet caramel manufacturer that uses a four-generation old recipe from the owner’s stepmother, who is a two-time cancer survivor. The company donates a portion of profits to cancer research and support services.
Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery
Middleburg, Va.
www.mtdefiance.com
IG: @mtdefiance
A wide range of hard cider and spirits, best known for their absinthe.
Neat Nick Preserves
Ellicott City, Md.
www.neatnickpreserves.com
IG: @neatnickpreserves
A collection of unique handmade, small-batch jams, and jellies.
Neighborhood Restaurant Group
Alexandria, Va.
www.bluejacketdc.com
IG: @bluejacketdc
Bluejacket will be pouring stellar brews all weekend-long during Emporiyum, including Self-Portrait (Pilsner), Pirate Satellite (Mango-Pineapple Sour Ale), and Mexican Radio (a sweet stout with spices).
P&C’s Pawtisserie
Leesburg, Va.
www.pandcpawtisserie.com
IG: @pc_pawtisserie
A local woman- and veteran-owned dog treat bakery creating healthy, limited-ingredient, tasty treats that mimic the baked goods you would find at a human bakery.
Pearl Fine Teas
Washington, D.C.
www.pearlfinteas.com
IG: @pearlfineteas
A boutique loose leaf tea company that specializes in sourcing single origin teas, creative blends, and herbal wellness remedies.
Petit Pot
Emeryville, Ca.
www.petitpot.com
IG: @petit_pot
Luxurious, creamy, rich Pot de Crème and Riz Au Lait, all made with organic ingredients.
Pratt Standard Cocktail Company
Washington, D.C.
www.prattstandard.com
IG: @prattstandard
Craft cocktail ingredients inspired by pre-prohibition recipes. Seven cocktail mixers: ginger, tonic, kola, rich simple, grenadine, cranberry orange, and earl grey vanilla.
Qui Qui Catering
Laurel, Md.
IG: @quiquicatering
Creating seasonal foods from farm to street.
RASA
Washington, D.C.
www.rasagrill.com
IG: @rasa
An Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant with local roots and a global heritage. They will be featuring a selection of our most popular menu items, including “Tikka Chance On Me Mini Bowls” and “Mini Samosas.”
RifRaf Ricotta Cups
Brooklyn, NY
www.rifraf.com
IG: @rifraf_ricotta_cups
Single-serve, snackable ricotta paired with sweet and savory mix-ins.
Republic Restoratives
Washington, D.C.
www.republicrestoratives.com
IG: @republicrestoratives
Products include CIVIC Vodka, Rodham Rye, Borough Bourbon, and Chapmans Apple Brandy.
Rose Ave Bakery
Washington, D.C.
www.roseavebakery.com
IG: @roseavebakery
An Asian American bakery and flower shop offering familiar pastries.
South Mountain Creamery
Middletown, Md.
www.southmountaincreamery.com
IG: @smcdairy
An agritourism dairy farm, a home delivery milkman service, and a farm-to-table restaurant (Hometown Harvest Kitchen) in Downtown Frederick. They will be showcasing Boozy Milkshakes: Eggnog Shake, Baltamaro Biscotti Shake, and Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte Shake.
Spot of Tea
Washington, D.C.
www.drinkspotoftea.com
IG: @drinkspotoftea
Unique tea blends including Grapefruit Mint to Lavender Earl Grey.
Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
Philadelphia, Pa.
www.statesidevodka.com
IG: @statesidevodka
Crafted in the birthplace of America, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka was inspired by the idea of crafting luxury with a new age feel. All ingredients used are carefully selected to create the very best vodka possible.
Sunday In Saigon
Alexandria, VA
www.sundayinsaigon.com
IG: @sundayinsaigon
Serving Mi Quang Kho, Banh Beo Chay, Banh Mi Sloppy Viet, and Pho Dumpling.
Sweet Block
Bowie, Md.
www.sweetblockco.com
IG: @sweetblock_
Sweet Block is inspired by cultural latin street foods also known as “antojitos.”
Sweet Crimes
Washington, D.C.
www.sweetcrimes.com
IG: @eatsweetcrimes
Dedicated to making simple, delicious, and affordable gluten free baked goods that taste just like you remember.
Sweet Dames Artisan Confections
Washington, D.C.
www.sweetdames.com
IG: @sweetdames
Specializing in handmade gluten-free Gourmet Coconut Macaroons and CocoMallow Sandwiches.
Swizzler Food Truck
Washington, D.C.
www.swizzlerfoods.com
IG: @swizzlerfoods
A mobile food business that serves grass-fed beef hot dogs topped with housemade ingredients, both unique and classic, as well as burgers.
The Better Pop
New York, NY
www.thebetterpop.com
IG: @thebetterpop.co
A uniquely shaped kombucha popsicle, providing a new way to consume probiotics. Made with whole fruit and kombucha, no added sugar, dyes, or artificial flavors.
The Dough Jar
Washington, D.C.
www.thedoughjar.com
IG: @thedoughjar
Small-batch, gourmet dough that is made with heat treated flour and no eggs, so it’s totally safe to eat raw.
The Fermented Pig
Lorton, Va.
www.thefermentedpig.com
IG: @thefermentedpig
Handcrafted salumis, artisanal bacons, and low world sausages all prepared locally, often with Loudoun County pork.
The Neighborgoods
Washington, D.C.
www.theneighborgoods.com
IG: @theneighborgoodswithlove
A one stop shop to pick up witty and unique gifts for all occasions, including dish towels, tote bags, baby one-pieces, greeting cards, stickers, and more.
The Truffleist
Astoria, NY
www.truffleist.com
IG: @thetruffleist
Handcrafted, small-batch truffle products, including truffle butter, oil, honey and salt.
The Urban Oyster
Baltimore, Md.
www.theurbanoyster.com
IG: @theurbanoyster
Chargrilled oysters.
Three Littles
Washington, D.C.
www.threelittles.co
IG: @threelittlesdc
FDA-approved, dishwasher-safe, bamboo dinnerware.
Wild Willett Food
Washington, D.C.
www.wildwillettfood.com
IG: @wildwillettfood
A healthy high protein snack brand including “strawberry beef jerky.”
Zest Tea
Baltimore, Md.
www.zesttea.com
IG: @zesttea
A line of award winning teas with more caffeine than coffee. Flavors include Blue Lady, Pomegranate Mojito, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Superberry Samba and Apple Cinnamon.
To learn more about these and other vendors not listed here, visit the Emporiyum this on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Dock5 at Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE.