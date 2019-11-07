A Casual Guide to The Emporiyum

All Set Restaurant & Bar

Silver Spring, Md.

www.allsetrestaurant.com

IG: @allsetDTSS

All Set puts a contemporary twist on seasonally inspired dishes that reflect its passion for fresh ingredients, nutritious foods and unforgettable flavors. They cook American cuisine influenced by the traditions of coastal New England — comforting, classic, warm and friendly. At this year’s Emporiyum, they are serving a Maine Lobster Roll tossed in a light Tabasco Mayonnaise served on a Toasted New England Roll.

AR’s Hot Southern Honey

Richmond, Va.

www.hotsouthernhoney.com

IG: @ameshotsouthernhoney

People looking for fun and healthy ways to flavor their food will enjoy the award-winning Hot Southern Honey products are both fun (spicy) and healthy (honey). They use only real Virginia sourced honey and real peppers to create amazing products which can be used as condiments on ingredients on sweet or savory.

Ayoba-Yo

Springfield, Va.

www.ayoba-yo.com

IG: @ayobayousa

Ayoba-Yo produces authentic South African premium air-dried beef snacks called Biltong & Droewors. The beef snacks are naturally seasoned, and do not contain sugar, artificial preservatives, gluten, fillers, MSG, or nitrates. Their products have 30% more protein than the leading beef jerky, and their Biltong is the only in the United States both Keto and Paleo Certified.

Back Pocket Provisions

Richmond, Va.

www.backpocketprovisions.com

IG: @backpocketprovisions

Back Pocket Provisions turns locally-grown “ugly” produce into a line of award-winning Bloody Mary mixes. There’s the classic (horseradish and Worcestershire); a smokey Southwest-style riff with sweet corn and jalapeno juice; and a Southeast Asian recipe with red chilies, lemongrass, and fish sauce that’s a new favorite on the bar at Beau Thai in Shaw and Mt. Pleasant.

Black Narrows Brewing Company

Chincoteague, Va.

www.blacknarrowsbrewing.com

IG: @blacknarrows

Black Narrows intentionally craft beers that reflect the way of life here on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Every beer is a story, with faces and places behind it. They source from local farmers, watermen and makers to create one of a kind beers.

Blue Henry

Capitol Heights, Md.

www.bluehenryspirits.com

IG: @bluehenry

BlueHenry creates all natural syrups and garnishes for crafted beverages. Their products are expertly formulated making home crafting accessible to everyone.

Bon Bon Bon

Hamtramck, Mi.

www.bonbonbon.com

IG: @bonbonbonchocolate

Ethically sourced chocolate from friends using real ingredients and no nonsense.

Bun’d Up

Washington, D.C.

www.bundup.com

IG: @bund_up

A handmade steamed bao bun company that takes great pride in being one of the very few places that make the buns in house. It’s not your traditional gua bao as it has a bit of a Korean twist to it.

Cabot Creamery

Waitsfield, Vt.

www.cabotcheese.coop

IG: @cabotcheese

Cabot Creamery is a Vermont-based cooperative of over 800 farm families in New York and New England. Their cheddars are lactose-free, gluten-free, kosher, and halal. They are currently celebrating the co-op’s centennial.

Capitol Cider House

Washington, D.C.

www.capitolciderhouse.com

IG: @capciderhouse

Capitol Cider makes the District’s only pommeau — essentially, an “apple port.” All components — from the apples to the barrels they’re aged in — are locally-sourced. The fruit is pressed on site at their store in Petworth.

Cleveland Kraut Co.

Cleveland, Oh.

www.clevelandkraut.com

IG: @clekraut

Raw, unpasteurized, and lacto-fermented sauerkraut full of natural probiotics, nutrients, and flavor.

Cucina Al Volo /La Caprese mozzarella Bar

Washington, D.C.

IG: @alvolodc

The restaurant will serve Homemade Burrata Mozzarella Rose at the Emporiyum.

#DeepFriedWatermelon

Bowie, Md.

IG: @marylandchickan

Filipino style deep-fried watermelon from Manila in the Philippines. A soul food and Filipino food fusion.

DELIGHTED BY Desserts

Haiku, Hi.

www.delightedbydesserts.com

IG: @delightedbydesserts

A vegan and gluten-free dessert line which exists as a healthier alternative to traditional, processed desserts. Products include Edible Brownie Batter, Creamy Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Fudge that can be enjoyed as a dip, spread or with a spoon.

Don Ciccio & Figli

Washington, D.C.

www.donciccioefigli.comIG: @donciccioefigli

Generational crafters of a range of Italian liqueurs, from the bitter to the sweet. Born in the old country 135 years ago, the Don Ciccio & Figli range of liqueurs spans everything from the beautifully bitter to the seductively sweet. Each taste note in each liqueur in exactly the same place as in the Italian summer of 1883, when the alchemical hand of great grandfather Vincenzo Amodeo perfected their recipes.

Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co.

Baltimore, Md.

IG: @doughboyfresh.pretzelco

Specializing in stuffed pretzels and loaded pretzel bites as well as a new wholesale line including pretzel burger buns, sub rolls, bagels, and bread bowls.

Eden Specialty Ciders

Newport, Vt.

www.edenciders.com

IG: @edenciders

A terroir-driven cider company, focusing on small farmers and holistic orchard practices.

Effie’s Homemade

Hyde Park, Ma.

www.effieshomemade.com

IG: @EffiesHomemade

Effie’s Homemade biscuits are lightly sweet with a hint of salt, a crisp bite, and the flavor of toasted grains.

Ella May Confections

Washington, D.C.

www.ellamayconfections.com

IG: @ellamayconfections

A luxe candy company that crafts fun and fresh sweet treats with a creative approach to classic confections.

FireFly Farms

Accident, Md.

www.fireflyfarms.com

IG: @fireflycheese

A wide range of award-winning products from fresh spreadable goat cheese, to brie, to Spanish style wash rind, to blue, to hard parmesan style goat cheese and cow cheese.

Fluffness

Washington, D.C.

www.fluffness.com

IG: @fluff_ness

Fluffness will be serving cotton candy burritos, with locally sourced ice cream and a variety of toppings, like fruity pebbles, boba, sprinkles and pop rocks.

Fly By Jing

Los Angeles, Ca.

www.flybyjing.com

IG: @flybyjing

Fly By Jing is the first modern, premium Chinese food company bringing diversity to healthy eating through highly-charged flavors and accessible, thoughtfully crafted products. They pioneered the first 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce on the market.

Green Panther Chef

Takoma Park, Md.

www.greenpantherchef.com

IG: @greenpantherchef

Green Panther Chef is a full service CBD catering company specializing in creating an edible experience for the modern enthusiast.

Happied

Washington, D.C.

www.happied.co

IG: @happieddc

Happied is a mobile app answering that age-old question “Where should we go for happy hour?” The Happied app connects professionals, foodies, and cocktail connoisseurs to the best happy hours in D.C. On Friday, Nov. 8, they’re bringing cocktails front and center to the Emporiyum Preview Party, with an epic cocktail battle featuring bartenders from Roy Boys, Doi Moi, and Matchbox.

Ice Cream Jubilee

Washington, D.C.

www.icecreamjubilee.com

IG: @icecreamjubilee

Ice Cream Jubilee churns out fun flavors inspired by childhood treats, fancy desserts, and grown-up cocktails, including Thai Iced Tea, Banana Bourbon Caramel, Gin & Tonic sorbet, or Cookies & Cookie Dough. Everything is handmade in small batches. Their Impossible Cones are legend.

Insomnia Cookies

Newtown Square, Pa.

www.insomniacookies.com

IG: @insomniacookies

Insomnia Cookies is selling two exclusive products for Emporiyum: “Campfire Cookiewich,” a delicious spin on a classic S’more, and “Strawberry Jamwich,” consisting of two sugar cookies stuffed with strawberry icing and topped with strawberry jam.

Kicking Horse Coffee

Invermere, Ca.

www.kickinghorsecoffee.com

IG: @kickinghorsecoffee

Deep, dark and delicious coffee, roasted right in the Rocky Mountains, for over 20 years.

Kojo

Wilmington, DE

www.kojojerky.com

IG: @kojojerky

Shamelessly meaty plant-based jerky. Flavors include cracked pepper, ginger teriyaki, and spicy chipotle.

La Coop Coffee

Washington, D.C.

www.lacoopcoffee.com

IG: @lacoopcoffee

Coffee from Guatemala, traded directly from the owner’s family and other members of a cooperative.

Lei Musubi

Washington, D.C.

www.leimusubi.com

IG: @leimusubi

Specializing in gourmet Hawaiian style rice balls called musubis.

Lubanzi Wines

Washington, D.C.

www.lubanziwines.com

IG: @lubanziwines

A start-up, socially-conscious South African wine company born in Cape Town and named for a wandering dog, Lubanzi makes wine that punches far above its weight.

Marcella Kriebel Art

Washington, D.C.

www.marcellakriebel.com

IG: @marcellakriebel

Watercolors that are designed as a mix and match series of food related art prints — everything from cocktail recipes and bacon, to blueberries and blue crab.

MarshmallowMBA

Red Lion, Pa.

www.marshmallowmba.com

IG: @marshmallowmba

MarshmallowMBA uses a limited ingredient recipe to make marshmallows in 100-plus flavors. They’re best known for “s’morks” (s’mores on forks) as well as the happy hour-inspired “Wine O’Clock” and beer marshmallows. A line of bacon marshmallows will be a spotlight item at the Emporiyum.

Modern Bar Cart

Washington, D.C.

www.modernbarcart.com

IG: @modernbarcart

Modern Bar Cart offers cocktail mixers, gear, and educational tools for professional mixologists and home bartenders alike. Its award-winning line of Embitterment Bitters will be available at Emporiyum.

Monkey Bar

Washington, D.C.

www.monkeyus.com

IG: @monkeybrands

A fruit and nut bar made from organic bananas, apples and cashews.

MOTHER shrub

Midlothian, Va.

www.mothershrub.com

IG: @mothershrub

An award-winning drinking vinegar mixer to use in spritzers, elixirs and cocktails. Six flavors — Black Cherry, Cranberry, Ginger, Grapefruit, Lime, and Salted Honey.

Mouth Party Caramel

Timonium, Md.

www.mouthpartycaramel.com

IG: @mouthpartycaramel

A soft gourmet caramel manufacturer that uses a four-generation old recipe from the owner’s stepmother, who is a two-time cancer survivor. The company donates a portion of profits to cancer research and support services.

Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery

Middleburg, Va.

www.mtdefiance.com

IG: @mtdefiance

A wide range of hard cider and spirits, best known for their absinthe.

Neat Nick Preserves

Ellicott City, Md.

www.neatnickpreserves.com

IG: @neatnickpreserves

A collection of unique handmade, small-batch jams, and jellies.

Neighborhood Restaurant Group

Alexandria, Va.

www.bluejacketdc.com

IG: @bluejacketdc

Bluejacket will be pouring stellar brews all weekend-long during Emporiyum, including Self-Portrait (Pilsner), Pirate Satellite (Mango-Pineapple Sour Ale), and Mexican Radio (a sweet stout with spices).

P&C’s Pawtisserie

Leesburg, Va.

www.pandcpawtisserie.com

IG: @pc_pawtisserie

A local woman- and veteran-owned dog treat bakery creating healthy, limited-ingredient, tasty treats that mimic the baked goods you would find at a human bakery.

Pearl Fine Teas

Washington, D.C.

www.pearlfinteas.com

IG: @pearlfineteas

A boutique loose leaf tea company that specializes in sourcing single origin teas, creative blends, and herbal wellness remedies.

Petit Pot

Emeryville, Ca.

www.petitpot.com

IG: @petit_pot

Luxurious, creamy, rich Pot de Crème and Riz Au Lait, all made with organic ingredients.

Pratt Standard Cocktail Company

Washington, D.C.

www.prattstandard.com

IG: @prattstandard

Craft cocktail ingredients inspired by pre-prohibition recipes. Seven cocktail mixers: ginger, tonic, kola, rich simple, grenadine, cranberry orange, and earl grey vanilla.

Qui Qui Catering

Laurel, Md.

IG: @quiquicatering

Creating seasonal foods from farm to street.

RASA

Washington, D.C.

www.rasagrill.com

IG: @rasa

An Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant with local roots and a global heritage. They will be featuring a selection of our most popular menu items, including “Tikka Chance On Me Mini Bowls” and “Mini Samosas.”

RifRaf Ricotta Cups

Brooklyn, NY

www.rifraf.com

IG: @rifraf_ricotta_cups

Single-serve, snackable ricotta paired with sweet and savory mix-ins.

Republic Restoratives

Washington, D.C.

www.republicrestoratives.com

IG: @republicrestoratives

Products include CIVIC Vodka, Rodham Rye, Borough Bourbon, and Chapmans Apple Brandy.

Rose Ave Bakery

Washington, D.C.

www.roseavebakery.com

IG: @roseavebakery

An Asian American bakery and flower shop offering familiar pastries.

South Mountain Creamery

Middletown, Md.

www.southmountaincreamery.com

IG: @smcdairy

An agritourism dairy farm, a home delivery milkman service, and a farm-to-table restaurant (Hometown Harvest Kitchen) in Downtown Frederick. They will be showcasing Boozy Milkshakes: Eggnog Shake, Baltamaro Biscotti Shake, and Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte Shake.

Spot of Tea

Washington, D.C.

www.drinkspotoftea.com

IG: @drinkspotoftea

Unique tea blends including Grapefruit Mint to Lavender Earl Grey.

Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

Philadelphia, Pa.

www.statesidevodka.com

IG: @statesidevodka

Crafted in the birthplace of America, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka was inspired by the idea of crafting luxury with a new age feel. All ingredients used are carefully selected to create the very best vodka possible.

Sunday In Saigon

Alexandria, VA

www.sundayinsaigon.com

IG: @sundayinsaigon

Serving Mi Quang Kho, Banh Beo Chay, Banh Mi Sloppy Viet, and Pho Dumpling.

Sweet Block

Bowie, Md.

www.sweetblockco.com

IG: @sweetblock_

Sweet Block is inspired by cultural latin street foods also known as “antojitos.”

Sweet Crimes

Washington, D.C.

www.sweetcrimes.com

IG: @eatsweetcrimes

Dedicated to making simple, delicious, and affordable gluten free baked goods that taste just like you remember.

Sweet Dames Artisan Confections

Washington, D.C.

www.sweetdames.com

IG: @sweetdames

Specializing in handmade gluten-free Gourmet Coconut Macaroons and CocoMallow Sandwiches.

Swizzler Food Truck

Washington, D.C.

www.swizzlerfoods.com

IG: @swizzlerfoods

A mobile food business that serves grass-fed beef hot dogs topped with housemade ingredients, both unique and classic, as well as burgers.

The Better Pop

New York, NY

www.thebetterpop.com

IG: @thebetterpop.co

A uniquely shaped kombucha popsicle, providing a new way to consume probiotics. Made with whole fruit and kombucha, no added sugar, dyes, or artificial flavors.

The Dough Jar

Washington, D.C.

www.thedoughjar.com

IG: @thedoughjar

Small-batch, gourmet dough that is made with heat treated flour and no eggs, so it’s totally safe to eat raw.

The Fermented Pig

Lorton, Va.

www.thefermentedpig.com

IG: @thefermentedpig

Handcrafted salumis, artisanal bacons, and low world sausages all prepared locally, often with Loudoun County pork.

The Neighborgoods

Washington, D.C.

www.theneighborgoods.com

IG: @theneighborgoodswithlove

A one stop shop to pick up witty and unique gifts for all occasions, including dish towels, tote bags, baby one-pieces, greeting cards, stickers, and more.

The Truffleist

Astoria, NY

www.truffleist.com

IG: @thetruffleist

Handcrafted, small-batch truffle products, including truffle butter, oil, honey and salt.

The Urban Oyster

Baltimore, Md.

www.theurbanoyster.com

IG: @theurbanoyster

Chargrilled oysters.

Three Littles

Washington, D.C.

www.threelittles.co

IG: @threelittlesdc

FDA-approved, dishwasher-safe, bamboo dinnerware.

Wild Willett Food

Washington, D.C.

www.wildwillettfood.com

IG: @wildwillettfood

A healthy high protein snack brand including “strawberry beef jerky.”

Zest Tea

Baltimore, Md.

www.zesttea.com

IG: @zesttea

A line of award winning teas with more caffeine than coffee. Flavors include Blue Lady, Pomegranate Mojito, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Superberry Samba and Apple Cinnamon.

To learn more about these and other vendors not listed here, visit the Emporiyum this on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Dock5 at Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE.