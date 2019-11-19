Conservatives are fuming that Chick-fil-A won’t donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

Conservatives are claiming that Chick-fil-A has “betrayed” its customers after the fast food chain said it would stop donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

Chick-fil-A announced yesterday that it would cease donations to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which have espoused anti-LGBTQ views or stances over the years.

The fast food chain has previously come under fire for donations from the Chick-fil-A foundation to anti-LGBTQ organizations, totaling millions of dollars, as well as the anti-LGBTQ views of CEO Dan Cathy.

But while not funding groups that don’t agree with LGBTQ equality might seem like a good thing, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is positively livid.

Huckabee took to Twitter to vent his rage, pointing out that in 2012 he spearheaded “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day,” which encouraged anti-LGBTQ people to patron their local Chick-fil-A in a show of support of the company’s anti-LGBTQ corporate stance.

“In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups,” Huckabee tweeted. “Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$.”

He added that the “sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear — they surrendered to anti-Christian hate groups. Tragic.”

In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019

The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic. Chick-fil-A To Stop Donating To Christian Charities Branded ‘Anti-LGBT’ https://t.co/o93PfaaS04 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019

And Huckabee wasn’t alone in venting his rage over the loss of money to anti-LGBTQ groups. A number of other right-wing figures took to Twitter to complain, including Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly, who complained that the “LGBT bully mob is unquestionably the most powerful mob in America today. Everyone bends the knee or risk their wrath. Makes me freaking ill.”

Shame on @ChickfilA. The LGBT bully mob is unquestionably the most powerful mob in America today. Everyone bends the knee or risk their wrath. Makes me freaking ill. https://t.co/UX8mjvFZ57 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 18, 2019

Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro said Chick-fil-A had “caved” to the “censorious Left,” calling it a “terrible move” to cease the donations.

“Chick-Fil-A has survived and thrived because they served everyone AND refused to cater to the cancel culture,” he wrote. “Now they’ve caved at the behest of the censorious Left. This is a terrible move and just the latest indicator that the center cannot hold.”

Chick-Fil-A has survived and thrived because they served everyone AND refused to cater to the cancel culture. Now they’ve caved at the behest of the censorious Left. This is a terrible move and just the latest indicator that the center cannot hold. https://t.co/dyb0Vbp5QS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 18, 2019

In its announcement, Chick-fil-A said it would instead be focusing its Foundation donations on “education, homelessness and hunger.”

The decision came after the Chick-fil-A Foundation was revealed to have donated millions to organizations with anti-LGBTQ histories. Chick-fil-A had previously refused to stop donating to anti-LGBTQ groups, calling it part of a “higher calling.”

The fast food chain had gained a reputation for being anti-LGBTQ, particularly given its CEO Dan Cathy’s views on homosexuality — Cathy previously said that Chick-fil-A supports “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Chick-fil-A has increasingly made headlines due to protests against its corporate donations and support of anti-LGBTQ organizations and actions.

Protests from LGBTQ activists forced the first Chick-fil-A in the United Kingdom to close, while a number of places in the United States have either rejected new Chick-fil-As from being built, or refused offers of free food from the restaurant due to its perceived anti-LGBTQ animus.

