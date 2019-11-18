Two people showed up for ‘Straight Pride’ in Dallas. Yes, two.

Another “Straight Pride,” another embarrassingly low turnout for the bigots trying to promote them.

After similar events in Boston, Mass., and Modesto, Calif., drew more counterprotesters than attendees, the “Straight Pride” movement hit a new low (who knew it could go lower?) when just two people turned up to an event in Dallas.

Outside Dallas City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, two men held a “Straight Pride” flag and filmed the counterprotesters who showed up — who, unsurprisingly, outnumbered them with around 20 people, Dallas Voice reports.

Super Happy Fun America, which organized “Straight Pride” in Boston, previously claimed that 2,000 people would attend.

One of the men shouted transphobic insults at counter-protesters, including saying, “We know there are only two genders.” He also reportedly said, “I’m part of the oppressed majority.”

What’s more, both attendees apparently were from Boston, meaning not a single local initially turned up to support “Straight Pride.”

According to reports, a third person — a member of Dallas Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization — later joined the men.

Another person initially came to support “Straight Pride,” only to end up rebuking it when she realized what it was, according to reports.

“Princess Vanna,” as she called herself, claimed to have renounced being lesbian after finding God, and left the two men to try and convert LGBTQ protesters at the event.

That's it – that was their "parade." "Princess Vanna" claims she "rebuked" them because she didn't know what the event was really about and as a "Christian" she doesn't like "pride." She spent an hour proselytizing while the SHFA chumps livestreamed their non-event. — Soraya (@sorayathepariah) November 17, 2019

Dallas “Straight Pride,” much like the Boston event in August, was planned by Super Happy Fun America, which said prior to the event that America is “continually under attack” and that “Straight Pride” would call “attention to the sexualization and corruption of America’s children.”

Super Happy Fun America has previously been found to have links to far-right and white supremacist organizations, with the Independent noting links to the ultra-conservative “Resist Marxism” group.

In August, the anti-LGBTQ alt-right trolls organized a “Straight Pride” parade in Boston, which drew only a couple of hundred bigots supporters — who were subsequently outnumbered by more than 1,000 counter-protesters.

That same month, anti-LGBTQ Christians attempted their own “Straight Pride” in California, designed to celebrate the “inherent superiority” of white, heterosexual Christians. Only 12 people attended.

