The Feed: Eminem asks ‘What if I was Gay?’ – Democrat slams gay opponent for drag queen fundraiser – Katie Hill’s fiery pro-LGBTQ final speech

Katie Hill delivered a fiery pro-LGBTQ, anti-Trump speech during her last vote in Congress, a Democrat slammed his gay primary opponent for a drag queen fundraiser, and Eminem asks “What if I was gay?” in a new song — these are the LGBTQ stories you need to know now:

Democrat Slams Gay Opponent for Drag Queen Fundraiser

Delaware state Rep. Earl Jaques Jr. (D-Glasgow) has apologized after slamming his primary opponent for hosting a drag show that doubled as a campaign fundraiser. Per the Delaware News Journal, Jaques criticized Eric Morrison, a drag queen with 25 years of experience, calling the fundraiser “so far off-base for our district, it’s unbelievable” and saying Morrison couldn’t represent religious voters. Democratic leaders criticized the comments, and Morrison noted that Jaques “voted against same-sex marriage in 2013, and refused to vote yes or no on banning the barbaric practice of conversion therapy. Those votes trouble me today and will always trouble me.”

Katie Hill Delivers Powerful Pro-LGBTQ, Anti-Trump Speech During Final Vote in Congress

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) ended her political career last month after right-wing media shared allegations of a relationship with a member of her staff and published nude photos of her without her consent. In a defiant final speech while voting in favor of the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, Hill, who is bisexual, said she was leaving “because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality, and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching.” Then came the kicker: “I’m leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all, in the Oval Office.”

Watch her incredible speech below:

Eminem Asks “What If I Was Gay?” in Leaked Song

Eminem has a long and complicated history with the LGBTQ community. Per the Advocate: “The Detroit rapper faced withering criticism in the early 2000s for homophobic lyrics, and despite such image rehab as an Emmys duet with Elton John, he’s continued to use terms like ‘fag’ in lyrics.” But a new song, leaked by Rap Century, features the rapper asking about being hypothetically gay. “What If I Was Gay,” a song by Joyner Lucas featuring Eminem, has the “Real Slim Shady” rapper saying, “What if I’m a hypocrite who’s just afraid to face truth?/Wait, what if I told you that I’m gay too?” It’s expected to be featured on Joyner’s upcoming album. Listen to it below:

Eminem and Joyner Lucas gonna have to explain this pic.twitter.com/gua41hyWNR — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) October 29, 2019

WATCH: Canadian Meteorologist in a Unicorn Costume is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Here’s something to make you smile. Canadian Meteorologist Jordan Witzel appeared on Global News Calgary’s morning weather broadcast on Halloween in full unicorn costume, featuring extremely tight underwear and a flowing pink mane. Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist, as his fabulous alter-ego was known, caused anchor Dallas Flexhaug to cry with laughter — and we just can’t get enough. (Scroll down for a bonus video, featuring a chat with Ferdinand and Freddie Mercury — or, co-host Matthew Conrod.)

