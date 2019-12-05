LULAC Lambda seeking applicants for its 2020 D.C. LGBTQ Latinx scholarship

LULAC Lambda, the local council that seeks to mobilize and strengthen the LGBTQ and Latino communities of Washington, D.C. through community building and civic engagement, is inviting current and future college students to apply for its 2020 scholarship.

As a chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation’s largest and oldest Latino civil rights volunteer-based organization, LULAC Lambda aims to increase access to education for Latinos, and encourages local chapters to sponsor scholarships as part of that goal.

“For a third year in a row, LULAC Lambda will award a scholarship to a community-minded individual enrolled in a District of Columbia high school or college. Our scholarship program will help that scholar achieve their academic goals and reduce their student debt,” Jesse Garcia, president of LULAC Lambda, said in a statement. “We want thank our members and allies who have supported our fundraisers to keep this scholarship program alive.”

Scholarship applications will be accepted through Jan. 10, 2020. Applicants must have a 2.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled at a District of Columbia high school, college or university to qualify.

Finalists will be interviewed in February, with eventual awardee chosen in March, and the scholarship check presented to that awardee in April.

“The scholarship committee will look at academic performance and a student’s work in the social justice space, including community service accomplishments in the Queer Latinx community,” LULAC Lambda Vice President Erik Rodriquez said in a statement. “We invite high school seniors, college students, graduate students, and law students to apply.”

To help raise money for the scholarship, LULAC Lambda will be accepting donations at the door of its annual holiday party, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 p.m. at the Chastleton Ballroom. The event will feature performances by Sylvanna Duvél and Corazón Folklórico, and will feature free HIV testing on site.

For more information on the scholarship, or to apply, visit www.lulaclambda.org/scholarship.

