Kentucky judge suspended after alleged bisexual threesome in courthouse

A judge in Kentucky has been suspended after being accused of having a bisexual threesome in her Kenton County courthouse.

Dawn Gentry, a family court judge, was placed on paid suspension this week after a Judicial Conduct Committee accused her of misconduct in November, NBC News reports.

Gentry allegedly hired her male lover, a former pastor, to work in her office, and the committee accused her of having a threesome with the man and a female court employee.

According to court documents, Gentry denied the allegation, and said she wasn’t aware that the former pastor was “disrupting other court employees during the workday” by playing his guitar and singing loudly in the office.

Among the nine counts of misconduct against her, Gentry is accused of forcing staff to work on her election campaign and punishing those who refused, allowing her children to witness confidential court proceedings, and allowing staff to consume alcohol in their offices and the courthouse.

Gentry claimed she was unaware of the alcohol consumption, and refuted a separate allegation that she had been falsifying time sheets.

According to Gentry’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, witnesses said Gentry was a “fair” judge who “listened to the arguments and wrote good legal opinions,” and said she should remain on the bench.

Ryan believes her suspension will last for up to two months.

