Capital Pride launches #StillWe theme for 2020 Pride celebration

On Thursday, the Capital Pride Alliance revealed its theme for its upcoming 2020 celebration, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the first-ever Pride in the nation’s capital, at its annual Pride Reveal party at City Winery in Northeast D.C.

This year’s theme, #StillWe, is intended to invoke the resilience, struggles, celebrations, and pride that exist within the LGBTQ community. It acknowledges past battles that have led to the freedoms the community enjoys, while also acknowledging the work left to do to achieve full lived equality.

Capital Pride also used the unveiling of the 2020 Pride theme to encourage community members to “come together to support, love, resist, and thrive.”

“With this event, we kick off another important and historic year for the country, the LGBTQ+ community and for Capital Pride,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement. “We are excited to launch a theme campaign to reflect our values to celebrate, support, educate, and inspire. We must also strive to mobilize and empower our community to be active and engaged in our neighborhoods, cities, states, country and around the world as we continue our fight for full equality and respect.”

In addition to its annual parade, festival and related events on June 5-14, Capital Pride will partner with other organizations to celebrate various segments of the LGBTQ community throughout the spring and summer.

From May 2-3, the organization will partner with the Youth Pride Alliance, SMYAL, and The DC Center to celebrate Youth Pride Weekend. Less than a week later, on Friday, May 8, the Capital Pride Alliance will assist Whitman-Walker Health and the LGBTQ Aging Service Network in celebrating Silver Pride.

The Capital Pride Alliance will also assist in the production of Capital Trans Pride from May 15-17; and will work with the D.C. chapter of the Asian and Pacific Islander Queers United for Action, the Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society, KhushDC, and the Koran Queer & Transgender Association of D.C. to carry out API Pride from May 29-30.

The Alliance also encourages people to support DC Black Pride, produced by the Center for Black Equity, which will take place from May 22-25, and DC Latinx Pride, produced by the Latino GLBT History Project, which will take place from June 6-11.

“We encourage the community to join and participate in the diverse Pride events offered in the nation’s capital, as we await a historic decision by the Supreme Court impacting millions of LGBTQ+ people and approach a critical election this coming November,” Ashley Smith, the president of the Board of Directors of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

Smith noted that the graphic representation of the #StillWe theme incorporates the colors of the rainbow Pride flag, the Trans Pride flag, and black and brown stripe to represent the intersections that exist between the LGBTQ+ community, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and race.

“We are proud of what this theme represents to the LGBTQ+ community and encourage everyone to share the ways in which they believe we can take action continue the journey to respect, acceptance and full equality,” he said.

