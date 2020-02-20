Editor’s Picks: APO’s Music and Mindfulness, Niccolo Seligmann, Ben Schwartz, and more!

STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN

In addition to giving voice to the title character in Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz is also currently gracing local theaters as a failing stand-up comedian who finds an unexpected connection with an alcoholic dermatologist played by Billy Crystal. JxJ, the multidisciplinary arts project based in the newly renovated Edlavitch DCJCC, presents a limited run of director Matt Ratner’s feature, an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival. Through Feb. 27 in the DCJCC’s new, state-of-the-art 140-seat Cafritz Hall. Tickets are $9 to $13. Call 202-777-3210 or visit www.jxjdc.org.

SARAH HARMER WITH CHRIS PUREKA

Two decades since her heralded debut You Were Here, Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer returns with a deeply personal and momentous collection of songs motivated by life, love, and her work in environmental activism. Are You Gone was written gradually over the last decade as Harmer prioritized local efforts at grassroots organizing to address the climate crisis. She tours with an opening set from a gender-queer singer-songwriter whose fraught-folk style reflects slightly, subtly, on her background in science: Chris Pureka was a research microbiologist at Smith College before she became a full-time musician more than a decade ago. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Call 703-549-7500 or visit www.birchmere.com.

WANDERINGS: RODGERS NAYLOR & MAUD TABER-THOMAS

Visitors to Calloway Fine Art will move all over the world thanks to the perspectives of these two artists. The Colorado-based Rodgers Naylor takes inspiration from everywhere when looking for painting ideas that present an interesting arrangement of color and especially light, and a bit of human interest. Maud Taber-Thomas’s paintings feature scenes and places that hold both literary and personal significance, and she strives to capture in paint the subtleties that a camera can’t record. An opening reception is Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. On display through March 21. 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit www.callowayart.com.

MUSIC & MINDFULNESS: APO’S YOGA SERIES

Borne out of personal frustration with the bland, incidental music he often heard while practicing yoga, Luke Frazier came up with the Music & Mindfulness series for the American Pops Orchestra. This weekend ushers in the second of this season’s hour-long sessions, taking place in the airy Molly Smith Study at Arena Stage. The session is led by instructor Dan Carter of Danimal Yoga (following him on Instagram at @danimalyoga) and features music purposefully coordinated for the experience of yoga and meditation, including excerpts of classic Broadway repertoire, brought to life by Frazier on piano, four cellists from the Pops Chamber Ensemble, and a percussionist. It’s open to all, from those participating in yoga for the first time to those simply enjoying the music and meditation without physical engagement. Water, tea, juice, and other snacks are available for purchase, however participants should bring their own mats and towels. Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $25 plus fees. Call 202-488-3300 or visit www.arenastage.org.

NICCOLO SELIGMANN

An early folk instrumentalist and composer, Seligmann kicks off a series of concerts featuring the 2020 class of Artists in Residence at Strathmore. Seligmann, who identifies as gay, brings together old instruments and new practices and performs on over 20 historical and traditional instruments from around the world, including the viola da gamba and medieval fiddle. He tours in advance of his upcoming album Kinship, featuring solo acoustic viola da gamba improvisation that weaves together Central Asian overtone fiddle traditions, music from the Renaissance, black metal and noise music — and all of it without electronic sound processing or amplification. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The Mansion, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Tickets are $19. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

THE LEGWARMERS

It’s been over 18 years since Gordon Gartrell and Cru Jones started what has long been heralded as D.C.’s foremost ’80s tribute band, performing the guilty pleasure hits of the decade. The group, whose members also include Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Capt. Morgan Pondo, and Clarence McFly, has performed at concert halls throughout the region and beyond. Its home base, however, is Virginia’s State Theatre. The band returns once a month, and at every show audience members dress the part — think shellacked big hair, lacy ankle socks, stirrup and parachute pants. Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors at 7:30 p.m., with happy hour specials until 8:30 p.m., and showtime at 9:30 p.m. The State Theatre is at 220 North Washington St., Falls Church. Tickets are $20. Call 703-237-0300 or visit www.thestatetheatre.com.