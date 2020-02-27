Video shows transgender teen in Texas being attacked by fellow classmate

A video from a cell phone that has been making the rounds on social media shows a transgender student at Alpine High School being attacked by a fellow classmate.

In the video, the classmate, who appears to be wearing a sports jersey of some kind, is seen wrestling the student to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

The victim, who spoke with the Odessa, Texas-based CBS affiliate KOSA, says the attack was unprovoked, and began after the attacker cussed at him, and then began shoving and punching him in the face while two of the attacker’s friends laughed.

“[H]e said it’s because he didn’t like me and he didn’t like who I was, that I just pissed him off,” the victim, whose name is being kept confidential for his own safety, said.

Even though the video has been viewed thousands of times, there are no consequences for the aggressor because the attack occurred off school property on a weekend.

Alpine Independent School District Superintendent Becky McCutchen says that, for those reasons, there’s nothing the district can do unless the police make an arrest.

“People need to understand this happened off campus and the school district, we’ve done everything we can to ensure the safety of all our students,” McCutchen said in defense of the school district. “And never would we condone something of that matter.”

But the victim says he’s been bullied and frequently harassed at school, even after the attack.

“I had kids pretty much saying that I deserve to be dead and that he should have killed me,” he said.

He adds that he doesn’t feel safe at school, and believes it’s only a matter of time before he again is targeted because of his gender identity.

“It’s definitely going to happen again,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it did.”

