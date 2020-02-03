Virginia House passes bill banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors

On Monday, the Virginia House of Delegates voted 66-27 to ban the use of conversion therapy on minors, with 11 Republicans voting to end the practice.

The bill codifies into law restrictions on conversion therapy that were already put in place by the state boards that license therapists, social workers, and psychologists.

Those restrictions classify attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a form of “unprofessional conduct” that can jeopardize a person’s ability to continue practicing.

It also prevents practitioners of conversion therapy, or those agencies or organizations who refer LGBTQ youth to conversion therapists, from receiving state funds or contracts.

The bill does not apply to parents or counselors who act in a non-professional capacity as religious advisers.

Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), the sponsor of the bill, celebrated its passage on Twitter, writing: “The Va House votes to ban conversion therapy to minors. For seven years, I could never get this bill out of Subcommittee and today we voted out a strong bipartisan bill!”

The Va House votes to ban conversion therapy to minors. For seven years, I could never get this bill out of Subcommittee and today we voted out a strong bipartisan bill! pic.twitter.com/7DNdwesPUD — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 3, 2020

A similar bill, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Mount Vernon), passed the Senate on a largely party-line vote, with all Democrats and Sen. Jill Vogel (R-Upperville) voting in favor of banning the practice.

However, some Senate Republicans said that they felt the regulations governing therapists and practitioners who wish to be licensed were sufficient in preventing children from being coerced into conversion therapy.

The bills must now be passed by the opposite chamber before being sent to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature into law.

Once that happens, Virginia would become the 20th state to prohibit therapists from attempting to change a youth’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Related:

SNL’s Bowen Yang reveals he underwent conversion therapy as teenager

Utah’s ban on conversion therapy for minors takes effect

‘Former homosexual’ loses lawsuit after Vimeo deleted conversion therapy videos

Read more:

Virginia House bill would allow localities to pass their own LGBTQ-inclusive ordinances

South Dakota House bans gender-affirming care for trans minors

Virginia House votes to commemorate Nov. 20 as the Transgender Day of Remembrance