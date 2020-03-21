Designer Christian Siriano is making face masks for medical workers in New York

Fashion designer Christian Siriano is putting his team to work to aid New York’s medical workers in the battle against COVID-19 coronavirus.

Siriano answered a call from Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailing a “critical need” for protective equipment for front line workers, including gloves, gowns and masks.

Responding on Twitter, Siriano — who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of design competition show Project Runway — offered masks courtesy of his sewing team.

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Cuomo responded, thanking Siriano for the offer, and calling for others to aid in the effort.

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

In a statement to Buzzfeed News following the Twitter exchange, a publicist for Siriano confirmed that the designer has “a staff of sewers on salary sitting at home and ready to work.”

“They’re starting to make them now, which we will donate and then a plan will be put together as we flesh it out to manufacture them/more,” the publicist added.

The masks are known as N95 respirator masks, and filter out approximately 95% of airborne particles.

According to ABC News, the U.S. has around 13 million masks on hand, but the government estimates that up to one billion could be needed over the next six months.

Siriano, later posted updates to Twitter regarding prototypes that his team is working on.

The first noted that they would be making “a few versions” to ” help as many people as we can” and to enable “a perfect fit.”

We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

In a second tweet, Siriano showed more prototypes in sealed plastic, and said, “more updates by next week.”

Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

Siriano’s initial offer also led to a number of other individuals and businesses offering their services to make masks for medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic.

I was thinking the same thing. I’ve got a small factory that can pump out masks, too. We’re in the east village, small. But could probably make 500 a day — Pamela Barsky (@pamelabarsky) March 20, 2020

I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo! We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message! — Hedley & Bennett (@hedleybennett) March 20, 2020

working on some for the hospitals in #Wyoming. Thanks for the inspiration. — K Hagemeier Jensen (@librarian_AntK) March 20, 2020

FIT grad here ready and willing to help out. I have a sewing machine at home. Just say the word. — Sabi Bo 💜 🐞 🖋️ (@iamsabibo) March 20, 2020

