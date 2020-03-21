Designer Christian Siriano is making face masks for medical workers in New York

Christian Siriano — Photo: Rhododendrites / Wiki Commons
Fashion designer Christian Siriano is putting his team to work to aid New York’s medical workers in the battle against COVID-19 coronavirus.
Siriano answered a call from Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailing a “critical need” for protective equipment for front line workers, including gloves, gowns and masks.
Responding on Twitter, Siriano — who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of design competition show Project Runway — offered masks courtesy of his sewing team.
Cuomo responded, thanking Siriano for the offer, and calling for others to aid in the effort.
In a statement to Buzzfeed News following the Twitter exchange, a publicist for Siriano confirmed that the designer has “a staff of sewers on salary sitting at home and ready to work.”
“They’re starting to make them now, which we will donate and then a plan will be put together as we flesh it out to manufacture them/more,” the publicist added.
The masks are known as N95 respirator masks, and filter out approximately 95% of airborne particles.
According to ABC News, the U.S. has around 13 million masks on hand, but the government estimates that up to one billion could be needed over the next six months.
Siriano, later posted updates to Twitter regarding prototypes that his team is working on.
The first noted that they would be making “a few versions” to ” help as many people as we can” and to enable “a perfect fit.”
In a second tweet, Siriano showed more prototypes in sealed plastic, and said, “more updates by next week.”
Siriano’s initial offer also led to a number of other individuals and businesses offering their services to make masks for medical staff on the front lines of the pandemic.
