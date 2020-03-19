Upcoming game features Donald Trump gunning down LGBTQ people in a nightclub

An upcoming video game will allow players to control Donald Trump and murder LGBTQ people, all under the guise of satire.

As reported by PinkNews, Jesus Strikes Back 2: The Resurrection is set to launch next month on digital PC games store Steam.

A low budget, open-world game, it gives players control of a number of right-wing figures, including Trump, and allows them to kill drag queens and gay men among other characters.

The game is a sequel to 2019’s Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day, in which players liberate the United States after “homosexual billionaire reptilian Satanists” seize control.

Both are the product of developer 2GenPro, formerly known as 2Genderz Productions.

According to a post on the developer’s website, the sequel revolves around “literally Satan himself with his army of demons and communists attacking the earth 69 years after the events of Judgment Day.”

It touts the game’s “classic line up” of playable characters, including Trump, British prime minister Boris Johnson, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, and Adolf Hitler — all notorious for their anti-LGBTQ statements and actions.

In The Resurrection, players can murder “feminists, lesser SJWs, climate activists, vegans, furries, communists, demonkrats, actual literal demons, rainbow militants, and plethora of others” with a multitude of weaponry.

Playable locations feature names such as “The Diversity Museum,” “Gender Studies Academy,” and “Club Rainbow.”

That latter location, showcased in the game’s trailer, sees the player controlling Donald Trump as he shoots drag queens in a nightclub, a particularly tasteless scenario given 2016’s Pulse nightclub shooting.

The trailer also features exaggerated, stereotypically camp male characters being gunned down or beaten to death by the player, including a “furry deviant” in a dog mask and underwear.

While the game is designed to be as offensive as possible, that’s where the effort seems to have stopped — character animations are poor, textures are low quality, environments are bland, and voice acting, at least in the trailer, is laughably bad.

The previous entry in the series, the similarly poor quality Judgement Day, had players kill “rainbow militants” and featured a final boss described as a “radical, frenzied, non-binary, gender fluid, pansexual humanoid berserker.”

In a disclaimer posted to its website, 2GenPro says its games are “for entertainment purposes only” and “not intended to be political statements of any nature.”

Responding to “fake news” articles about previous games, the developer says its outputs are “satirical parodies” and “not a political statement, testament or propaganda.”

The developer also claims that it does not “engage in, encourage, promote or celebrate unlawful violence toward any group based on race, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, or any other immutable characteristic.”

Related:

Microsoft game ‘Tell Me Why’ makes history with transgender lead character

Professional gamer SonicFox comes out as non-binary: ‘Identifying as a cis-man just isn’t right’

Minecraft creator banned from game’s 10th anniversary celebration over anti-LGBTQ comments

Read more:

Christian radio host says COVID-19 stops children being “brainwashed into normalizing sexual deviancy”

Trump administration sued for refusing to enforce anti-discrimination rules

Anti-LGBTQ Democratic congressman will lose his seat after successful primary challenge