Jason Collins, first openly gay NBA player, tests positive for COVID-19

Former NBA star Jason Collins, the first openly gay professional basketball player in the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 41-year-old former center believes he contracted the virus earlier this month during a trip to New York City for the Brooklyn Nets’ pride night game on March 4.

Seven days later, Collins developed a “terrible headache,” he said in a tweet. The infection then progressed as he developed a fever and a dry cough, reports TMZ.

“On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest,” Collins tweeted. “I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good.”

Collins thanked people who tweeted their support and well wishes to him, noting that his partner, Brunson Green, has also contracted the virus.

He said that Green is doing better, “but we’re still not out of the woods yet,” and that they both will continue to self-isolate in their home.

He urged people to continue to socially distance themselves to lessen the severity of the pandemic.

Collins, who played in the NBA for 14 seasons, became the first openly gay man to play in an NBA game in 2014, when he played for the Brooklyn Nets in their game against he Los Angeles Lakers. He retired at the end of the 2014-2015 season, and currently serves as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

Collins expressed his gratitude to the health workers who treated him, tweeting: “Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline. Please let’s try to flatten the curve & not overwhelm our health care system.”

